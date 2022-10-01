I wasn’t going to go with one of those “Sleepless in Seattle” puns. That’s been done to death. I guess the only thing we’re really waiting on is whether the Phillies can choke away a two-game lead in the Wild Card with three games to go. Or if the Braves can do that for the NL East crown, but both teams will make the playoffs anyway. There’s not that much drama left. Thanks, expanded playoffs.

