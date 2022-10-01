Read full article on original website
Reds 3, Cubs 1: Hayden Wesneski throws well, but the winning streak ends
What a strange little game this was, the Cubs’ 3-1 loss to the Reds that ended their season-high seven-game winning streak. Sure, the Cubs didn’t hit — only two the entire game — but Hayden Wesneski, in his sixth and final 2022 appearance for the Cubs, threw well enough to win. Six innings, four hits and two runs (one earned), with six strikeouts, should be enough to win most starts.
Cubs on Closing Day, Part 2
Second of 3 posts about notable season-ending games that the Cubs have played during their long history. The Cardinals took a half game lead over the Dodgers into their season-ending 3-game series against the third-place Cubs. But the Cubs beat the Cards on Friday, while the Dodgers were idle, then...
Baseball history unpacked, October 3
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
The Mesa Solar Sox start the Arizona Fall League today
The Mesa Solar Sox start their defense of their 2021 Arizona Fall League title today as the AFL kicks off their 2022 season. The Solar Sox will play at the Scottsdale Scorpions tonight. This is the 30th anniversary of the AFL, which was founded in 1992. Major League Baseball likes...
BCB After Dark: Senior Circuit predictions
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the groovy get-together for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. There’s a chill in the air on this crisp October night, so come on in and listen to some hot music and hot talk. Please let us check your coat for you. There are still a few tables left. No cover charge tonight. Bring your own beverage.
Outside The Confines: Ecstasy in the Emerald City
I wasn’t going to go with one of those “Sleepless in Seattle” puns. That’s been done to death. I guess the only thing we’re really waiting on is whether the Phillies can choke away a two-game lead in the Wild Card with three games to go. Or if the Braves can do that for the NL East crown, but both teams will make the playoffs anyway. There’s not that much drama left. Thanks, expanded playoffs.
BCB After Dark: There’s nothing like October baseball
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the swingin’ spot for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Come on in and swing with us. We’ve got lots of end-of-the-season specials tonight. No cover charge. Dress code casual. There are some good tables still available. Let us know if we can get you anything. Bring your own bevverage.
2022 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 160
I, for one, liked it better when the Cubs were winning every day. Since the morning after my surgery, I’ve written every night (when there was a game) before bed. As it turns out, there is a lot more energy and the words flow so much more easily while the team is rolling. Tonight, as I sit here, I just feel tired. The end is near. Just press through to the end.
Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds preview, Monday 10/3, 5:40 CT
ATTENDANCE WATCH: The Cubs finished the home season with 2,616,780 tickets sold, an average of 32,306 per date. The average currently ranks ninth and the total seventh, though the total ranking could drop as some teams close to the Cubs in that list (Red Sox, Astros, Mets) still have home games remaining. The total is the lowest for the Cubs in a full-capacity season (2020 and 2021 excluded) since 1997. I’ll have more on Cubs attendance and tickets when the season is over.
Reds 3, Cubs 2: No offense, but...
After pounding the Cincinnati Reds all over Wrigley Field this past weekend — three wins with 16 runs and 23 hits recorded — the Cubs appear to have left their proverbial hitting shoes in Chicago. They’ve had just five hits in two games against the very same Reds...
Cubs 8, Reds 1: Wrapping the Wrigley year with a win
This Cubs team has played exceptionally well over the last week, and in general has looked good since the All-Star break. In front of a festive crowd on another sunny Chicago autumn afternoon, they demolished the Reds 8-1 for their seventh consecutive win. That’s a season-high winning streak, and the longest for the team since a seven-game streak last September against the same two teams — the Pirates and Reds.
Three up, three down: An update on the Cubs, October 3 edition
This will be the final edition of “Three up, three down” for this season. After the season’s over I’ll post some thoughts about how it went, and then separately, my usual final season grades for Cubs players. Three up. Seiya Suzuki is finishing strong. Suzuki got...
Outside The Confines: 62 at last
It went down to almost the last day, but Aaron Judge has done it. In a game against the Rangers last night, Judge hit his historic 62nd home run of the season. In doing so he managed to best the AL record and the Yankees team record previously held by Roger Maris.
