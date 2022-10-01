Compare Health Insurance Quotes

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations.

Selecting the best health insurance plan can feel overwhelming. If you aren’t getting health insurance at your place of employment, you’ll likely be using the federal Affordable Care Act marketplace or your state’s marketplace to choose the best plan for your lifestyle, which can lead to many unanswered questions.

Here’s what you need to know to best gather health insurance quotes and select the right plan for your needs.

What Is Health Insurance?

Health insurance is a type of insurance that covers all or part of the medical expenses that come with illness or injury. It’s meant to protect you from expensive medical bills that you otherwise might not be able to cover on your own.

“Health insurance is sold by a company for a monthly fee or premium,” says Adam Block, Ph.D., a health economist and assistant professor of public health in the Division of Health Policy and Management at New York Medical College. “In exchange, the company pays for any health care expenses deemed ‘medically necessary.’”

Health insurance also makes preventative care, such as routine doctor visits and health screenings, more affordable and accessible, which can help minimize illness and injury in the first place.

Featured Health Insurance Partners

Coverage area

Offers plans in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Number of providers in network

About 1.2 million

Physician copays start at

$20

1

Aetna

Coverage area:

Offers plans in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Number of providers in network

About 1.7 million

Physician copays start at

$10

2

Blue Cross Blue Shield

Coverage area

Offers plans in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Number of providers in network

About 1.5 million

Physician copays start at

$0

3

Cigna

How Much Does Health Insurance Cost?

The average monthly cost of health insurance on the ACA marketplace is $365 for individual coverage for a 21-year-old person, $386 for a 27-year-old, $412 for a 30-year-old, $469 for a 40-year-old, $655 for a 50-year-old and $994 for a 60-year-old.

The actual cost varies for several reasons, says Molly Moore, vice president of marketplace strategy at ZERO.health, a company that uses technology, data and plan design to help employers with health care. The type of insurance coverage you want, where you live and your age are all part of price determination.

Prices are different for people who pay for their own health insurance plan compared to those who get their group health insurance through their employer. “If your employer offers health insurance, they are likely paying a percentage of the health insurance premium, which will reduce your total cost,” says Moore.

Where to Look for Health Insurance Quotes

There are three basic ways to look for health insurance.

Your employer: Any employer with more than 50 employees is obligated to offer health insurance coverage to full-time employees. Large employers that don’t offer health insurance face a tax penalty. If you’re currently working or looking for a job, make it a priority to ask about health insurance benefits. Your employer will typically work with one health insurance company to offer a few plan options, so discuss these options with management or human resources to be sure you understand how they differ.

Marketplace/Exchange: If your employer doesn’t offer health insurance or if you’re unemployed, you can shop for a health insurance quote through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Exchanges at HealthCare.gov. The ACA is a comprehensive reform law that works to increase health insurance coverage for anyone who is uninsured.

A broker: A health insurance broker is another option for those who are unemployed, self-employed or working somewhere where health insurance isn’t offered. A broker is a licensed individual who can help you enroll in a plan by making recommendations based on your personal circumstances at no extra cost. They can help you apply for assistance in paying for health insurance as well. Working with a broker is also ideal for anyone who isn’t sure how to navigate state exchanges.

Health insurance exchanges are platforms that give users the opportunity to compare several health insurance plans side by side to determine which one best fits their needs. Brokers are typically paid a commission from the health insurance company that you choose to buy coverage from.

Questions to Ask When Requesting a Health Insurance Quote

Whether you’re navigating insurance options with an employer, speaking with a broker or researching plans on the ACA marketplace, there are some important questions to ask when trying to find the right quote for you.

“You should be looking at the total cost of your health plan—premium, deductible, copays—as well as getting a picture of what you predict you’ll need when it comes to health care in the next year,” says Moore. She suggests thinking about things like whether you plan to grow your family in the near future (if so, ask about things like prenatal coverage and family plan options) or whether you might need a joint replaced (if so, inquire about surgery and hospital coverage).

Additionally, consider any pre-existing conditions or illnesses, which can affect health insurance costs. Think about how often you plan to visit the doctor in the coming months and what kind of medication you need.

Here are questions you may need to answer when requesting a health insurance quote:

What types of plans are available?

What metal tier does it fall under?

What supplemental plans are available?

What is an HDHP?

What is an HSA?

What is a deductible?

What are out-of-pocket costs?

How are medications covered?

Is abroad coverage offered?

Is maternity coverage offered?

Is there out-of-network coverage?

Are referrals required?

What types of plans are available?

The type of plan you choose dictates the flexibility of your health insurance. Some plans allow you to see almost any doctor while others restrict your options to only in-network providers. Plans vary in cost as well. There are four basic types of health care plan benefit designs: HMO, PPO, POS and EPO.

Plan Type The basics Does it offer out-of-network coverage? Cost

POS: Point of Service A mix of the HMO and PPO plans, POS plans let you select an in-network primary care doctor, but you also have access to out-of-network options for a higher cost. You need a referral to see specialists. Yes, for a higher cost. POS premiums are generally more expensive than HMO premiums but less expensive than PPO premiums.

EPO: Exclusive Provider Organization Another mix of HMO and PPO plans, an EPO plan allows you to see in-network doctors only, but you can see specialists without a referral. No unless it’s an emergency. EPOs premiums are generally more expensive than HMO premiums but less expensive than PPO premiums.

What metal tier does it fall under?

Health plans in the ACA Exchange are usually organized into four tiers, referred to as “metals.” The tiers show how you and the plan share costs and are categorized as Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum.

When looking at the tiers, Moore says it’s about budget rather than quality of care. “Remember it’s about your comfort level with risk and your family budget,” she notes. “Do you want to pay more per month for peace of mind that, if something happens, you’ll have to pay less money at the time of care? Or do you want to pay less per month and set aside some money in your health savings account (HSA) to address your needs, should they arise?”

Here’s a brief look at the metal tiers.

Bronze: You pay much lower monthly premiums, but the plan members pay higher out-of-pocket costs when needing care. Bronze plans pay 60% of your health care costs and you pay 40%. If a medical situation arises, you have higher costs.

You pay much lower monthly premiums, but the plan members pay higher out-of-pocket costs when needing care. Bronze plans pay 60% of your health care costs and you pay 40%. If a medical situation arises, you have higher costs. Silver: Silver metal plans include moderate monthly premiums and moderate costs with covered care. “For those who qualify for cost-sharing reductions, picking a silver plan can result in additional savings on out-of-pocket costs (deductibles, coinsurance, copayments, etc.)” Moore says. A Silver health care plan pays 70% of costs and you pay 30%.

Silver metal plans include moderate monthly premiums and moderate costs with covered care. “For those who qualify for cost-sharing reductions, picking a silver plan can result in additional savings on out-of-pocket costs (deductibles, coinsurance, copayments, etc.)” Moore says. A Silver health care plan pays 70% of costs and you pay 30%. Gold: This tier typically covers about 80% of health care costs and has higher monthly premiums but lower out-of-pocket costs. “Gold plans may be good choices if you plan to use a lot of medical services, need to see many specialists or have been diagnosed with a serious or chronic health condition,” says Moore.

This tier typically covers about 80% of health care costs and has higher monthly premiums but lower out-of-pocket costs. “Gold plans may be good choices if you plan to use a lot of medical services, need to see many specialists or have been diagnosed with a serious or chronic health condition,” says Moore. Platinum: Platinum plans typically cover about 90% of health care costs and have the highest monthly premiums and lowest out-of-pocket costs. If you use a lot of care and can afford a higher monthly payment, this tier is a good option. But you may have trouble finding a Platinum plan since health insurance companies don’t offer many of those plans on the ACA marketplace.

What supplemental plans are available?

Supplemental plans refer to additional insurance you can buy to help pay for services and out-of-pocket expenses that your primary health insurance plan doesn’t cover.

There are several types of supplemental plans. Determining whether you need one depends on your budget and the level of care you require. Supplemental insurance plans and coverage differ depending on the company selling the plan. Some examples of supplemental plans include:

Dental: Most commercial health insurance plans don’t cover dental. However, it’s offered by some employers, and you can also purchase dental insurance through a private insurance company on your own. Coverage typically includes at least some portion of visits and procedures.

Most commercial health insurance plans don’t cover dental. However, it’s offered by some employers, and you can also purchase dental insurance through a private insurance company on your own. Coverage typically includes at least some portion of visits and procedures. Vision: Most commercial health insurance companies don’t cover vision, either. But like dental, vision insurance may be offered through an employer or a private insurance company. Coverage varies and may include visits, procedures and prescriptions for glasses and contact lenses.

Most commercial health insurance companies don’t cover vision, either. But like dental, vision insurance may be offered through an employer or a private insurance company. Coverage varies and may include visits, procedures and prescriptions for glasses and contact lenses. Pediatric services: This type of supplemental plan typically provides pediatric dental and vision coverage.

This type of supplemental plan typically provides pediatric dental and vision coverage. Critical illness: This plan covers expenses related to qualifying serious illnesses, such as cancer. These plans often offer a lump-sum cash benefit that can be used for deductibles, out-of-network specialists, experimental treatments and childcare.

This plan covers expenses related to qualifying serious illnesses, such as cancer. These plans often offer a lump-sum cash benefit that can be used for deductibles, out-of-network specialists, experimental treatments and childcare. Accident: There are two types of accident policies: accidental death and dismemberment insurance (AD&D) and supplemental accident insurance, which are typically sold together. Benefits vary depending on the state and insurance provider. AD&D usually pays a lump-sum cash benefit to the beneficiary of someone who died or became critically injured in an accident while supplemental accident insurance usually pays for medical costs that result from an accident or injury.

There are two types of accident policies: accidental death and dismemberment insurance (AD&D) and supplemental accident insurance, which are typically sold together. Benefits vary depending on the state and insurance provider. AD&D usually pays a lump-sum cash benefit to the beneficiary of someone who died or became critically injured in an accident while supplemental accident insurance usually pays for medical costs that result from an accident or injury. Hospital indemnity: Hospital indemnity insurance usually provides a cash benefit to someone who is in a hospital for a long period of time due to a serious illness or injury.

What Is an HDHP?

An HDHP is a high-deductible health plan that typically has lower monthly premiums but higher out-of-pocket costs.

Having an HDHP means you’re eligible for a health savings account (HSA), which allows you to pay for certain medical expenses with pre-tax money. For 2022, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has defined an HDHP as any plan with a deductible of at least $1,400 for an individual or $2,800 for a family. The total annual out-of-pocket expenses (such as deductibles and copayments) cannot be more than $7,050 for an individual or $14,100 for a family, not including out-of-network services.

For 2023, the IRS will define an HDHP plan as having a deductible of at least $1,500 for individual coverage and $3,000 for family coverage. The out-of-pocket maximum will be $7,500 for an individual and $15,000 for a family.

What Is an HSA?

A health savings account (HSA) is meant to help an individual manage health care costs. HSAs are tax-free accounts that you use to pay for eligible health care costs. You put in the money tax-free, take it out tax-free and get the compounded growth tax-fee.

You must have an HDHP to have an HSA. This pre-tax account can cover everything from prescription copays to humidifiers to contact lens care.

What Is a deductible?

A health insurance deductible is the amount you must pay for health care services annually before your health insurance plan begins to kick in money.

Once you reach your plan’s deductible, you typically reach the coinsurance portion of your health plan. With coinsurance, you and the health plan each pay a percentage for health care services. You continue paying coinsurance until you reach your plan’s out-of-pocket maximum.

What are out-of-pocket costs?

Out-of-pocket costs refer to the patient’s personal costs associated with health care. Your plan’s deductible and coinsurance (and copayments for some plans) are factored into your out-of-pocket costs. Health insurance premiums aren’t included in out-of-pocket costs.

How are medications covered?

Health insurance helps pay for the cost of certain prescription medications. The medications that cost the least out of pocket are the medications on a plan’s formulary. A formulary is a list of generic and brand name prescription drugs that are covered by a health plan.

Block notes that there are generally four tiers of payment for medications:

Tier 1: Inexpensive generic drugs on formulary

Inexpensive generic drugs on formulary Tier 2: Brand name drugs and more expensive generics on formulary

Brand name drugs and more expensive generics on formulary Tier 3: Non-formulary drugs, generic or brand name

Non-formulary drugs, generic or brand name Tier 4: Speciality drugs

To find out what your plan covers, look for the formulary, which may be on the insurer’s website, in your Summary of Benefits and Coverage notice from the insurance company, or in any coverage materials your plan sends to you. You can also reach out to the insurer directly for this information.

Is abroad coverage offered?

Abroad coverage may be considered a supplemental insurance and isn’t generally covered by primary health insurance plans. You can contact your insurance provider to see if they offer abroad coverage.

Is maternity coverage offered?

Maternity coverage is considered an essential health benefit and is always offered in a standard health insurance plan, even if your pregnancy begins before your coverage starts.

Is there out-of-network coverage?

Out-of-network coverage possibilities are important to consider. Health insurance companies contract with physicians and medical establishments. These providers are considered your plan’s network.

Some plans like PPOs allow you to get care outside of your network at a higher price, while HMOs and EPOs generally don’t allow it.

Check the health plan’s provider network to make sure you have providers in your area that accept the insurance. This is especially crucial if it’s a plan that doesn’t pay for out-of-network care.

Are referrals required?

Depending on your health insurance plan, you may need to get a referral from a primary care provider to see a specialist. HMOs typically require referrals, but PPOs and EPOs generally don’t require referrals to see specialists.

When your plan doesn’t require a referral, you often have more flexibility in scheduling specialist appointments and can worry less about the accompanying costs. But that flexibility often comes with higher premiums.

What to Look for in a Health Insurance Plan

When comparing ACA marketplace health insurance plans, you want to compare premiums, out-of-pocket costs like deductibles and coinsurance and the plans’ benefit designs and provider network.

Premiums are a type of health insurance cost. You pay a premium to have health insurance coverage. In the marketplace, Bronze and Silver plans typically have the lowest premiums, while Gold and Platinum plans have higher premiums.

You shouldn’t choose a health care plan solely on premiums. Out-of-pocket costs also play a vital role in overall health expenses. Out-of-pocket costs, including deductibles and coinsurance, is what you pay when you need health care services. Gold and Platinum plans have the lowest out-of-pocket costs, so you’ll pay less when you need care with those plans rather than Bronze or Silver plans.

A marketplace’s metal tier only helps you figure out health care costs. It doesn’t take into account the plan’s benefit design, though. Benefit design includes whether the plan allows out-of-network care, requires members to choose a primary care provider and mandates if members need referrals to see specialists. A plan’s benefit design influences not only how much flexibility you have but also how much you pay for out-of-network services.

No matter which health plan you’re comparing, you should dig into the plan’s provider network. Check to make sure your providers are on the plan. If there aren’t many providers or facilities that accept the health plan in your area, you may pay more if you need to rely on out-of-network care. Some plans allow you to get out-of-network care, but that comes with a higher price tag than in-network care.