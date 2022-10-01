ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
caribbeanlife.com

Adams announces ‘College Choice’ program for students in foster care

New York City Mayor, Eric Adams and New York City Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) Commissioner, Jess Dannhauser on Tuesday announced “College Choice,” a program that will provide college students in foster care with greater support systems, including financial support, so they can attend the college of their dreams without having to worry about the hefty price tag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeanlife.com

NYC circus receives Leading Disability Employer Award

Omnium Circus, based in New York City, was named a 2022 Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability (NOD). The award was presented at NOD’s Annual Forum on Sept. 29 in Washington, D.C. This award was presented in recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), celebrated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Section 3 Work Opportunity

MDG Design + Construction is currently seeking construction. Section 3 eligible applicants for a moderate rehabilitation project, Williamsburg. House Located in Brooklyn, NY. are invited to submit a resume for the work in the. following trade:. ·. Security Systems Installation Technician. Work is to be performed in Brooklyn under Davis...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy