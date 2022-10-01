Read full article on original website
Lyft COO is joining this ‘transformative’ automaker
Lyft CEO Johnathan McNeil has announced that he will join General Motors’ Board of Directors. Johnathan McNeil has had an incredibly successful career in the auto industry. According to Reuters, Mr. McNeil joined Tesla back in 2015 as the brand’s President of Global Sales, Deliveries, and Service and then moved to Lyft in 2018, where he has been leading the ride-hailing company. Now he will be guiding General Motors as they electrify their enormous market share of vehicles.
Solar vehicle fans rejoice: Aptera begins solar-cell production
Aptera has announced today that it has begun producing solar cells for its upcoming hyper-efficient EV. A critical part of Aptera’s hyper-efficient vehicle design is the implementation of solar cells that cover the vehicle. Every upward-facing surface, from the roof to the interior dash, is equipped with solar cells, allowing maximum energy to be collected at any given time. And according to a video posted today, Aptera has begun producing solar parts as it hopes to start full vehicle production in the coming year.
Tesla (TSLA) gets optimistic outlook from UBS despite Q3’s delivery miss
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) released its third quarter vehicle delivery and production report during the weekend. As per the report, the company delivered 343,830 vehicles in Q3 2022, about 5% lower than the consensus estimate of about 364,000 vehicles. But while the EV maker’s third-quarter vehicle delivery results missed estimates, Tesla’s production...
Hyundai sales growth challenged by a huge problem in the U.S.
Hyundai has reported record Q3 sales, mirroring its Kia sister brand. Hyundai/Kia continues to grow their sales in the US and are finding a lot of success in their electric vehicle offerings. With the release of Hyundai North America’s US sales report today, it is clear that Hyundai/Kia was able to increase EV sales in Q3 dramatically. Both brands will compete with Ford for second place in EV sales in the US, still far from the market leader, Tesla.
Dissecting Tesla’s Q3 2022 delivery count, and why it missed expectations
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) released its Delivery and Production numbers for Q3 2022 on Sunday, and while the automaker delivered its most productive quarter as a company yet, it missed Wall Street’s expectations. But, there’s a lot more to take away from the figures than just a company record and a miss on analyst predictions.
Toyota’s Model Y fighter, the bZ4X, sells zero units in September amid loose wheel recall
Toyota’s Model Y fighter, the bZ4X, came late to the game, following comparable all-electric crossovers like the Volkswagen ID.4 into the market. But since its launch, the vehicle has been met by notable challenges, the most serious of which is a recall due to the bZ4X’s wheels, which may fall off. The result of this recall was evident in the vehicle’s sales last month.
Tesla Model Y top selling vehicle in New Zealand in September
The Tesla Model Y was the top-selling vehicle overall for the month of September in New Zealand, reported Driven. The Model Y had 1,502 registrations beating out the Ford Ranger and the Toyota Hilux. Following the Model Y, the second best-selling EV for September was the BYD Atto 3 with 221 registrations and the MG ZS EV with 178 registrations.
Tesla stock slide pushes ARK invest to load up on shares
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) slid around 9 percent on Monday after a delivery miss based on Wall Street estimations and a lukewarm reaction to the company’s Optimus Bot that it showed at AI Day last Friday. That did not stop bull Cathie Wood of ARK Invest from loading up on Tesla shares in both its Innovation Fund and Next Generation Internet ETF.
Volkswagen’s Scout EV truck will not use its MEB platform: ‘This is an AMERICAN truck’
Volkswagen seems determined to make its Scout EV pickup truck as American as ever. A Scout enthusiast recently met up with the Scout Motors team and shared a few interesting tidbits about the upcoming all-electric pickup truck. Jeff Bade—the Director of Information Technology at Budde Marketing Systems, Inc. in Illinois—recently...
Tesla retail investors load up on $500M worth of TSLA in last 5 trading days
Tesla’s vehicle deliveries in Q3 2022 fell short of analysts’ expectations, and it showed on Monday, with TSLA stock closing down 8.6%. Despite the volatility, retail Tesla investors actually increased their purchases of TSLA stock. According to a report from Vanda Research, net purchases of TSLA stock by...
BMW posts record BEV sales for Q3 2022 as demand for all-electric vehicles rise
BMW is starting to see the merit of selling battery electric vehicles (BEV). The legacy automaker set new quarterly benchmarks for battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric cars in the United States during Q3 2022. BMW’s U.S. brand sales increased by 3.2% in the third quarter, partly due to...
Rivian produced 7,363 EVs in Q3 2022
Rivian produced 7,363 EVs at its facility in Normal, Illinois in the third quarter of 2022, the company announced. Rivian also delivered 6,584 vehicles during the same quarter. Rivian said that these numbers are in line with its expectations and that it’s on track for its production goal of 25,000 EVs this year.
Lexus forces customers to make a hard decision
Lexus has reported their Q3 sales stats, and its current vehicle offerings are forcing customers to make a difficult choice. Toyota, and by extension its luxury brand, have become renowned for their adherence to hybrid vehicle technology and their opposition to electric vehicle technology as it currently stands. Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda has made it clear that the company will not be jumping into electric vehicles quickly, forcing customers to make a hard decision. Do they want one of the last gas vehicles ever made, do they want a hybrid, or do they want an EV from another brand?
Tesla Giga Texas expansion project for ‘ecological paradise’ gains approval
Tesla’s Giga Texas expansion project, which will make way for an “ecological paradise” open to the public just outside the automotive production facility, has been approved by the City of Austin. On September 21, we originally reported that Tesla was planning to revise its original application for...
Tesla Model Y takes its place as UK’s 2nd best-selling car overall in September
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Ltd (SMMT) has released its data on the UK’s vehicle sales for September. Based on the figures, it appears that a particular all-electric crossover is starting to gain some real traction in the country. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been pretty open...
Tesla’s removal of ultrasonic sensors has been teased since Cybertruck unveiling
Tesla recently made headlines after the company announced that it would be removing ultrasonic sensors (USS) on its vehicles. With the removal of ultrasonic sensors, Tesla’s electric cars will continue their transition to a full vision-based system. As noted by Tesla in its announcement, it will be pretty easy...
Automotive stocks plunge going into October
As inflation and supply chain issues continue to rattle the world economy, automotive stocks have plunged going into October. Despite numerous brands expected to deliver record numbers of vehicles and some reporting successful Q3 production and delivery numbers, automotive stocks have plunged as global issues continue to hamper automotive stocks in particular. Tesla, in particular, is down in pre-market trading by nearly 5%.
Tesla Gigafactory Berlin Model Y run rate now at over 100k per year
Tesla has announced that one of its two new electric vehicle factories, Gigafactory Berlin, has successfully produced 2,000 vehicles per week. This translates to a Model Y run rate of over 100,000 units per year, an impressive feat for such a young facility. Tesla Germany Berlin commemorated Giga Berlin’s 2,000...
Tesla replaces ultrasonic sensors with Tesla Vision on Model 3 & Y vehicles
Tesla is replacing ultrasonic sensors (USS) with Tesla Vision by removing them from its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Over the past year, Tesla removed radar from its vehicles as it shifted to Tesla Vision, its camera-based Autopilot system. Tesla explained that the change coincided with the launch of its vision-based occupancy network that’s currently used in Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta allowing it to replace inputs generated by the software.
Pininfarina delivers first Battista all-electric hypercars to the U.S.
Pininfarina announced today that it has officially delivered the first Battista all-electric hypercars to clients in the United States. Pininfarina called the accomplishment “another significant milestone” for the company as it attempts to strengthen its presence in North America. Two units, a built-to-order Battista, and an exclusive Battista Anniversario, which will be shipped directly from the Battista Atelier in Cambiano, Italy, later this month for a U.S. owner.
