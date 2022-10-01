Read full article on original website
Tech finishes second at Ben Hogan
FORT WORTH – Powered by a pair of top-10 finishes form Ludvig Aberg and Calum Scott, the No. 6 ranked Texas Tech men's golf program finished second at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invite hosted by TCU at historic Colonial Country Club. Scott and Aberg finished at -3 overall which...
Ups and Downs From A Trip To Manhattan
Texas Tech fell to the Kansas State Wildcats for a 7th straight time on Saturday. It was a disappointing 37-28 result in the Red Raiders first conference road game of the season. After knotting the game up 13-13 midway through the 3rd quarter, the Wildcats offense wore down a defense that was continually put in tough positions. There were plenty of ups and downs, so let’s get to it.
10K Giveaway by Magic 106.5 and The Home Zone
Tired of national radio contests the other stations do where local listeners have little chance of actually winning? So are we! That’s why Magic 106.5 has teamed up with The Home Zone, Making Your House a Home to give away $10,000 right here in Lubbock. Beginning October 3rd, listen weekdays at 7:20am, 12:20pm, and 5:20pm for the secret word, then enter it below to qualify for the $10,000 grand prize that will be given away November 18th at Two Docs Brewing Company. The more times you enter the more chances you have to win! But, once we’ve notified you that you’re an on-air qualifier, there’s no need to continue entering on this station, just remember to join us November 18th from 6pm to 8pm at Two Docs.
