World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz suffers shock defeat to David Goffin in Astana
World number one Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock defeat by David Goffin on his return to the ATP Tour at the Astana Open.Alcaraz was playing his first tour event since lifting his maiden grand slam title at the US Open last month and becoming the youngest ever men’s world number one.But the 19-year-old struggled on serve throughout the contest with former top-10 player Goffin, who earned a lucky loser place after falling in qualifying, and was beaten 7-5 6-3.Remarkably, it was the first match this year in which Alcaraz has failed to win at least a set.The Spaniard looked a...
Novak Djokovic won, quite literally, the biggest prize in tennis at the Tel Aviv Open
"In awe at the size of this trophy," tweeted the US Open after Djokovic won the Tel Aviv Open on Sunday. "Absolute unit."
Paris Masters delete their poster as fans slam them for making Nadal smaller than Kyrgios
The 2022 Paris Masters is right behind the corner as the last ATP 1000 event of the year is held from October 31st until November 6th and traditionally features a star-studded entry list. 22-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal, 21-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, youngest world no. 1 in...
Ukraine 'are set to join forces with Spain and Portugal by submitting a triple-joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup - with war-torn country staging one of the tournament groups'... as they rival Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Paraguay's four-way proposal
Ukraine are likely to throw their hat into the ring to stage the 2030 World Cup by becoming part of Spain and Portugal's bid for football's ultimate showpiece. According to the Times, the war-torn country will announce on Wednesday that they have joined Spain and Portugal's bid, having been given permission to do so by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky as well as the Spanish and Portuguese governments.
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
ATP roundup: David Goffin stuns No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz
Belgium’s David Goffin stunned World No. 1 and top seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday in the
WTA roundup: Victoria Azarenka bows out early in Ostrava
Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova outlasted Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 on Monday in the first round of the AGEL
World Team Table Tennis Championships: India women reach last 16, men beat Kazakhstan
The Indian men's team, led by G Sathiyan, kept its hopes alive for qualifying for the knockout stage, beating Kazakhstan 3-2 in a closely fought group league tie of the World Table Tennis Championship in Chengdu, China on Monday. For the women's team, after a heartbreaking close defeat against Germany,...
US national volleyball team loses first match at FIVB World Championships
The United States women’s national volleyball team finished second place in Pool C at the FIVB World Championships after losing its first match of the tournament on Saturday in Lodz, Poland. Serbia beat the Americans 25-20, 25-23, 25-13. The U.S. (4-1) will advance to the second phase of pool...
Novak Djokovic breezes to his first title since Wimbledon by winning the Tel Aviv Open
Top seed Novak Djokovic claimed his first title since winning Wimbledon in July with a dominant display against Marin Cilic at the Tel Aviv Open. Djokovic did not face a break point in the first set as he beat second seed Cilic in his first regular tournament since his All England Club triumph.
ATP roundup: Frances Tiafoe opens with win in Tokyo
Fourth-seeded Frances Tiafoe opened with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over wild card Yasutaka Uchiyama in first-round action of the Japan
5th-seeded Kasatkina knocks out Raducanu at Agel Open
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina defeated 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu 7-5, 6-4 Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Agel Open. Kasatkina was playing her first match since losing in the first round of the U.S. Open and will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova in an all-Russian second round.
Alpinista posts sparkling win in Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Like the last fighter standing after a rain-soaked street brawl, Alpinista and her connections now look around after Sunday's sparkling win in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe thinking, "Who's next?"
Danish queen refuses to backtrack on stripping royal titles
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s popular monarch, Queen Margrethe II, has apologized for upsetting members of her family with a decision to strip the royal titles from four of her grandchildren, but has refused to change her mind. Last week, the royal palace of Europe’s oldest royal monarchy announced that as of Jan. 1, the four children of Margrethe’s youngest son, Prince Joachim, would no longer be called prince or princess but instead count or countess of Monpezat — the birth title of her late husband, French-born Prince Henrik. They should be addressed as “excellencies” and would maintain their places in the Danish order of succession. “It is my duty and my desire as queen to ensure that the monarchy always shapes itself in keeping with the times. Sometimes, this means that difficult decisions must be made, and it will always be difficult to find the right moment,” Margrethe, 82, said in a statement released Monday by the royal household. “This adjustment ... I view as a necessary future-proofing of the monarchy,” Europe longest reigning monarch said. She has not altered her decision.
Novak Djokovic 'on track' to return to Australian Open in 2023
Novak Djokovic is 'on track' to return to the Australian Open next year, according to tournament director Craig Tiley. Djokovic has dominated the Melbourne Grand Slam in the modern era, but he was at the centre of a political storm at the event this year when he was deported due to his vaccination status.
USA blanked as Mol-Sorum, Schoon-Stam win VW Paris Elite 16 titles
In the end, no USA pair stood on the podium at the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Paris Elite 16. The winners Sunday were Norway’s Anders Mol and Christian Sorum and Raisa Schoon and Katja Stam of the Netherlands. They took home $30,000 per pair. The best finish among...
Marseille beats 10-man Sporting after goalkeeper errors
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille recovered from going behind in the first minute to rout Sporting Lisbon 4-1 Tuesday in the Champions League, thanks in part to visiting goalkeeper Antonio Adan making two costly errors before getting sent off. After not scoring a goal in two opening losses in...
USA women ready for second round of World Championship pool play
The USA women begin the second round of pool play Tuesday in the FIVB Volleyball World Championship. The Americans, in Pool F in Lodz, Poland, play the Dominican Republic at 11:30 Eastern. Subsequently they play Poland on Wednesday, Türkiye on Friday and Thailand on Saturday with the goal of advancing...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo can leave Manchester United in January
As the United States was preparing for its game Friday against England at Wembley Stadium, players were trying to process an investigation that found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct are systemic in women’s soccer. “We are horrified and heartbroken and frustrated and exhausted and really, really angry,” said defender...
Mathieu van der Poel to race gravel Worlds in first race since Australia incident
Dutchman joins other road stars Peter Sagan and Greg van Avermaet in Italy
