House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer shows surprising character sat on Iron Throne as ‘threat of war looms’
With just three episodes left to go, House of the Dragon is hotting up.The latest instalment of the Game of Thrones spin-off put the places in motion for a forthcoming showdown between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).Following the episode’s surprising alteration from George RR Martin’s source material, the HBO show will turn its head to a forthcoming deadly battle. In the latest episode, Alicent’s violent streak manifested when she held Rhaenyra at knifepoint in full view of everybody. Feeling moritified by her actions after, she chided herself in front of her father, Ser Otto Hightower...
Polygon
What if Rings of Power’s Sauron is just the most obvious person?
Alright, let’s play: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Sauron might really be Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and it might sorta be a missed opportunity if he isn’t. The thought occurred to the Polygon crew during his first scene — wouldn’t it just be interesting if the sole human to survive alongside Galadriel, who pulled her from the Sundering Seas, was Sauron, the big bad she’s been hunting for years and the scourge of (future) Middle-earth?
ComicBook
Lord of the Rings Fans Have Legolas Trending After Galadriel's Fight Scenes in Latest Rings of Power Episode
The Rings of Power Episode 6 seems to be the one that has really struck a chord with Lord of the Rings fans – so much so that discussion of the episode and its big battle sequence has once again become of trending topic on social media. In this case, fans can't seem to get over the battle sequences with Rings of Power's central character, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who proved why she is the leader of the Elven Northern Armies.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Teases Epic Finale With New Poster
With only two episodes left in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, Prime Video is hyping fans up for the finale. The streaming services tweeted a new poster. "It's all led to this," the account tweeted. "Watch the epic finale for #TheRingsOfPower Friday, Oct 14 at 12am ET on @PrimeVideo." The poster features most of the members of the show's ensemble cast, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Durin (Owain Arthur), Nori (Markella Kavanagh), Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) are notably absent, which is certainly interesting as they're both suspected of possibly being Sauron in disguise.
Collider
I'm Preparing to Be Emotionally Devastated by Galadriel and Halbrand on 'The Rings of Power'
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Rings of Power.As a longtime lover of romance, I'm more than slightly accustomed to most genre shows being the cause of some disappointment — particularly when it comes to a happy ending for some of the characters involved. Whenever two people share a meaningful moment, especially in the lull before some big epic battle set piece, chances are at least one of them is not going to make it to the other side alive. It's why I was practically watching this week's episode of The Rings of Power through my fingers when Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) mentioned his admittedly swoony plans for a future garden with his human lady love Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) — sir, that is the quickest way to ensure that one or both of you does not live to see daylight!
toofab.com
Margot Robbie & Brad Pitt Are Wild, Gorgeous, and Out of Control in UNCENSORED Babylon Trailer
Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle, takes on 1920s Los Angeles with humor, music, and hedonism. The gorgeously shot trailer stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva in what promises to be one helluva ride. Babylon roars into theaters January 6. (The trailer is age restricted so you'll have to click on the video and watch directly on YouTube.)
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
Who Is The Stranger in ‘The Rings of Power’? Fans Spot Subtle Hint About His Identity
'The Rings of Power' has yet to reveal who The Stranger is, but fans have spotted another clue that suggests Nori's friend is Gandalf.
Dave Bautista Disrupts a Family Vacation With Apocalyptic News in the Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’
Something apocalyptic is coming in the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. In the first, nearly three-minute look at the upcoming Universal Pictures movie directed by the Old and Servant helmer, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play two fathers who take their daughter (Kristen Cui) on a trip to a cabin in the woods. More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Hurt, Star of 'Body Heat,' 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' and 'Broadcast News,' Dies at 71Appeals Court Revives Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Servant'Berlin: 'Alcarras' Wins Golden Bear for Best Film But as the family gets settled, their relaxing forest...
EW.com
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Preview Teases a Major Death and One Last Cast Change
House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark” ended with a tantalizing tease of the doom that’s about to come. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) is shoring up her team, the Blacks, by marrying Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and cultivating an aura of danger around herself through faking the murder of Laenor (John Macmillan). Meanwhile, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) has quietly embraced Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) as an ally while her son Aemond (Leo Ashton) has claimed Vhagar, the most dangerous dragon alive, for the Greens. So what’s going to happen next? When will the eventual war between Team Rhaenyra and Team Alicent break out? What does HBO’s House of the Dragon Episode 8 preview tease?
House Of The Dragon viewers brand show 'unwatchable' as they express outrage over new episode being too dark... but HBO insists it was an 'intentional creative decision'
Many social media users were outraged over how dark certain scenes were in the latest episode of House Of The Dragon but HBO has defended them as an 'intentional creative decision.'. Twitter was full of fans of the Game Of Thrones prequel series who were upset about their viewing experience.
ComicBook
Rings of Power: Secret Sauron Suspects Ranked
Considering his place in The Lord of the Rings mythology and how he'll certainly have a big role in The Rings of Power, fans of the franchise are still surprised that Sauron hasn't actively appeared in the Amazon Prime Video series. While we all continue to wait for Sauron to appear in some capacity, speculation has run rampant that someone we've already been introduced to in the series is actually the sorcerer and successor to Morgoth but in disguise. With five episodes of the series released so far we decided to look at the most likely suspects, ranked by who is most likely to actually be Sauron. Spoilers follow!
‘House of the Dragon’: Olivia Cooke Knows Why Alicent Resents Rhaenyra so Much, and She Has a Point
'House of the Dragon's new Alicent, Olivia Cooke, explains just how divided Alicent and Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) became during the 10 year time jump.
‘Bros’ Star Blames ‘Straight People’ for Dismal Box Office
Late last month, The Daily Beast made a direct appeal to heterosexuals: please, go see Bros. It now appears as though none of them heeded that call—at least, according to the film’s co-writer and star Billy Eichner. Touted as the first gay rom-com to be given a wide release by a major studio, Bros vastly underperformed in its debut weekend, pulling in roughly $4.8 million in the U.S. and Canada. On Sunday, Eichner took to Twitter to respond to the paltry box office numbers. “Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore etc, straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros,” Eichner wrote. “And that’s disappointing but it is what it is.” In the thread, Eichner noted that he was “VERY proud” of the film and directed everyone “who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo” to go see the movie “tonight.” Jim Orr, a Universal executive, was guarded in speaking to The New York Times on Sunday about Bros’ dead-on-arrival entrance. “We’ll see where we go from here,” he said, adding that he “really [believes] there is going to be great word of mouth.”
Slate
This Week’s Worst Person in Westeros: Alicent Hightower
After each episode of House of the Dragon, HBO’s prequel to Game of Thrones, Slate writers gather to answer an age-old question: Who is the worst person in Westeros? This week, book critic Laura Miller and editorial assistant Nadira Goffe answer the call. Laura Miller: Nadira! Have you ever...
How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV
There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon': Elizabeth Olsen Responds to Casting Rumor
Elizabeth Olsen is apparently as surprised as anyone by the rumors that she has been cast in House of the Dragon Season 2. Sometime in the last few weeks, stories began to crop up stating with varying degrees of certainty that Olsen would be in Westeros when Season 2 premieres. On Thursday, she told Entertainment Tonight that that's not the case – though she isn't opposed to the idea.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Vhagar, Aemond’s new dragon explained
Who is Vhagar, the dragon Prince Aemond claimed in House of the Dragon episode 7? On paper, all the Targaryen dragons look the same, but as the fantasy series goes on, you’ll learn that some are far more important than others. And few are more important than the mighty...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support
On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
