ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Female Driver Reportedly Groped By Attendant At Route 17 Gas Station, Police Seek Other Victims

A driver told police that an attendant at a Route 17 service station groped her, said authorities who are trying to determine whether there are any other alleged victims. The 25-year-old motorist told police that she’d just paid for gas with a credit card at the Valero station just past the Extended Stay America Hotel on the northbound highway near the New York State border around 8 p.m. Sunday, Upper Saddle River Police Capt. Edward Kane said.
PATERSON, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police: Driver struck and killed while standing outside disabled car

MONROE – A motorist, who was standing on the side of Route 17 eastbound in the Town of Monroe, was struck and killed by a passing car Saturday morning, State Police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that Garfield Elliot, 47, of New Rochelle, was involved in a vehicle crash at about 6:16 a.m. where he was the driver of one of the vehicles.
MONROE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Rochelle, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Accidents
City
Monroe, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Crime & Safety
Monroe, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Car Flips, Lands On Roof After Striking Rock Wall In Morris County: Police (PHOTOS)

A driver escaped injury after the car slammed into a rock wall and flipped completely over, landing on its roof during a crash in Morris County, authorities said. The driver was heading west on East Springtown Road when the car collided with a rock wall and overturned just before 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Washington Township Police Lt. Mark Niemynski told DailyVoice.com.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#State Route 17
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Mid-Hudson News Network

Town of Poughkeepsie police respond to Sunday night shooting

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Several Town of Poughkeepsie police units responded to reports of a Manchester Road shooting on Sunday night. The nighttime violence followed a morning shooting at a hotel that resulted in a death. On Sunday evening at approximately 9:20 p.m., town police responded to the area...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP investigating fatal crash in Monroe

On October 1 around 6:16 a.m., State Police from Monroe barracks responded to a report of a person hit by a car on State Route 17 eastbound in Monroe. A preliminary investigation revealed that Garfield E. Elliot, 47 of New Rochelle was involved in a separate car crash as a driver prior to this incident.
MONROE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy