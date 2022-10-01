ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Sequels that made fans wait the longest

(STACKER) When a movie captures a viewer’s heart, there’s nothing better than discovering the story and characters will continue in a sequel. For most movie aficionados, a sequel can feel like reuniting with old friends. These second or third installments in a franchise offer a chance to recapture the magic of the original film and […]
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Deadline

‘Violent Night’ Trailer: David Harbour Is A Stranger Santa In Action-Comedy Holiday Treat

This, as one of the surprised bad guys says in this new Violent Night trailer, is not your typical mall Santa. Universal just dropped the trailer for the “coal-dark” action-comedy starring David Harbour (Stranger Things) as the very real Santa Claus who gets very, very real with a team of mercenaries holding a family hostage on Christmas Eve. “Santa Claus is coming to town,” Harbour-as-St. Nick growls in his best Bruce Willis-in-Die-Hard snarl. “Time for some Season’s Beatings.” Directed by Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters), Violent Night also stars John Leguizamo as the top baddie along with Cam Gigandet,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy