This, as one of the surprised bad guys says in this new Violent Night trailer, is not your typical mall Santa. Universal just dropped the trailer for the “coal-dark” action-comedy starring David Harbour (Stranger Things) as the very real Santa Claus who gets very, very real with a team of mercenaries holding a family hostage on Christmas Eve. “Santa Claus is coming to town,” Harbour-as-St. Nick growls in his best Bruce Willis-in-Die-Hard snarl. “Time for some Season’s Beatings.” Directed by Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters), Violent Night also stars John Leguizamo as the top baddie along with Cam Gigandet,...

MOVIES ・ 7 MINUTES AGO