NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing announcing new driver for #18 car?
Joe Gibbs Racing still need to fill the #18 Toyota for one more race on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Will they call upon someone new?. Back in July, Ryan Truex added a fifth race to his initial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule as the driver of the #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, for Joe Gibbs Racing, competing in the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and finishing in third place.
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace penalized before Talladega race
Bubba Wallace is set to drop to the rear of the field ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway, the YellaWood 500. 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace qualified for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series round of 12 playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway in 27th place behind the wheel of his #45 Toyota, but he is set to start at the back.
Ty Gibbs Makes Another Poor Decision During Prerace Show, Pushing Away Camera Multiple Times Right in Front of His Grandfather
Ty Gibbs stood next to his grandfather and did something on live television before the Xfinity Series race at Talladega that showed his immaturity and boosted the argument of his critics that he's entitled. The post Ty Gibbs Makes Another Poor Decision During Prerace Show, Pushing Away Camera Multiple Times Right in Front of His Grandfather appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Veteran NASCAR Driver Returning To Cup Series Next Year
A former longtime NASCAR Cup Series driver will reportedly be back on the circuit in 2023. A.J. Allmendinger, who competed on the Cup Series from 2007-18, is returning to the circuit full-time, according to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. Allmendinger has spent the last few seasons driving on the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with several Cup appearances sprinkled in.
Chase Elliott Directs Stern Words at NASCAR Just Moments After Talladega Win, and Reveals Why He Could No Longer Keep His Mouth Shut on Safety Concerns
Chase Elliott bluntly admitted after winning at Talladega why he refuses to keep his mouth shut any longer about safety concerns with the Next Gen car. The post Chase Elliott Directs Stern Words at NASCAR Just Moments After Talladega Win, and Reveals Why He Could No Longer Keep His Mouth Shut on Safety Concerns appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Hailie Deegan makes ‘biggest announcement’ of her NASCAR career
Hailie Deegan has been moving up the ranks of the NASCAR world over the last five years and the 20-year-old is set to take her next step. Racing in the Xfinity Series. In a video posted on her YouTube account, Deegan announced that she will be driving the No. 07 Pristine Auction Ford Mustang for SS Green Light Racing.
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing make final call on #18 Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing have confirmed a ninth different driver for the #18 Toyota, securing the car’s lineup for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The driver lineup for Joe Gibbs Racing’s #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, is officially solidified for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major Wreck Sunday
Another week, another major NASCAR wreck. On Sunday, there was a huge wreck in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega. NASCAR on NBC tweeted out a video of the huge wreck on Sunday afternoon. "Big wreck! #NASCARPlayoffs driver Joey Logano involved in this one among others," they tweeted. It's...
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
LOOK: NASCAR Fans Left a Few Things Behind at Talladega Superspeedway
Every year Talladega Superspeedway is a big deal. The NASCAR Playoffs bring all three national series and fans leave a lot of things behind. Spending time out in the infield is a time-honored tradition for many. Folks will camp out for the weekend, have a heck of a time and then they forget some things. It happens. With all of the exciting NASCAR action in the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series it’s hard to remember everything you brought to the track with you.
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Cody Ware News
Just over a week ago, NASCAR driver Cody Ware was involved in a scary accident that saw him crash into the Turn 4 retaining wall during the race. His car careened off the barrier and then caromed off the pit wall before coming to rest. Ware went on to race the next weekend, but won't be competing in this weekend's road race.
Veteran NASCAR Driver Announces He Won't Race This Weekend
Alex Bowman will miss his second straight NASCAR playoff race due to concussion-like symptoms stemming from a Sept. 25 crash at Texas Motor Speedway. The Ally Racing driver announced Tuesday that he won't compete in this Sunday's Drive for the Cure 250. "With my health continuing to be my number...
Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?
The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Talladega jumbles Cup playoff grid heading to elimination race
Matt DiBenedetto’s first career Camping World Truck Series victory didn’t impact the playoff standings after Talladega since DiBenedetto is not a playoff driver. The Truck Series is off this weekend. The next Truck race is Oct. 22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The 21-year-old Deegan is in her second full-time...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To The Driver Return News
NASCAR's Cup Series will feature a familiar face next year. According to a report from The Athletic, veteran driver AJ Allmendinger is returning to the Cup Series in a full-time role beginning in 2023. Jordan Bianchi first reported the news on Monday afternoon. Allmendinger will be driving the No. 16...
The Family of America’s Crew Chief Gets a Huge Scare at Talladega
Longtime NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson suffered second-degree burns during a truck series wreck at Talladega. The post The Family of America’s Crew Chief Gets a Huge Scare at Talladega appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Blaney’s No. 12 Nascar Mustang Loses Fall Talladega 2022 At The Line: Video
Ryan Blaney made a last-ditch attempt to put the No. 12 Nascar Mustang in Victory Lane at Talladega Superspeedway on October 2nd, but lost the race by .046 seconds to Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Chevy Camaro ZL1. Blaney’s No. 12 Mustang lost ground when Elliott’s No. 9 Camaro shot...
NASCAR Playoffs: Chase Elliott wins YellaWood 500 in Talladega
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 continued Sunday with the YellaWood 500 in iconic Talladega, Alabama, where Chase Elliott secured his fifth win of the season and punched his ticket to the Round of 8. It was the fifth race of a 10-week stretch of competition that...
2022 NASCAR Schedule: NASCAR Cup Series
Here's a quick guide to the 2022 NASCAR TV schedule for the Cup Series, updated weekly with winners. Also, we have a printable schedule.
Hailie Deegan’s Xfinity Series Debut in a Playoff Race Might Not Be a Stellar Idea
Hailie Deegan is moving up. Though it's only a one-race deal, it's an important race for the drivers around her. The post Hailie Deegan’s Xfinity Series Debut in a Playoff Race Might Not Be a Stellar Idea appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
