Malcolm Brogdon: The Boston Celtics are 'the most talented team I've played with'

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran floor general Malcolm Brogdon has played NBA basketball on some pretty good teams, starting his career as the point guard for a guy named Giannis Antetokounmpo that you may have heard of back when the Virginia product played for the Milwaukee Bucks.

So to hear the Georgia native say that the Boston Celtics are “the most talented team I’ve played with” from Brogdon is no small compliment as Boston gears up to pursue the elusive Banner 18 in 2022-23. The enthusiasm the team’s newest point guard has shown to play the sixth-man role he will be asked to was a topic of conversation on a recent episode of the NBC Sports Boston show “Early Edition.”

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what hosts Chris Forsberg, Trenni Casey, and Tom Giles had to say about the team’s expanded prospects via the Brogdon addition.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Was it a snub for Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum to not get any MVP votes in the annual NBA GM survey?

The Boston Celtics had a good showing in the 2022 NBA general managers’ survey, but there were a couple of glaring snubs to the team and its players. Chief among them was the lack of votes for veteran point guard Marcus Smart in defensive categories — and an absence of votes for Jayson Tatum in the Most Valuable Player candidate projections.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

