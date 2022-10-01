Read full article on original website
Portland Trail Blazers rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe didn’t live up to the hype of being the No. 7 pick during his preseason debut Monday night in Seattle. Other than a spectacular blocked shot, Sharpe often appeared lost, out synch and in awe of the moment as the Blazers lost 102-97 to the LA Clippers at Climate Pledge Arena.
Damian Lillard has been the Portland Trail Blazers’ best player since 2015, when LaMarcus Aldridge left for San Antonio. But Lillard admitted Monday that 19-year-old rookie Shaedon Sharpe is better. Well, better than the 19-year-old version of Lillard, anyway. “Me at 19 versus Shaedon? Shaedon,” Lillard said Monday, following...
