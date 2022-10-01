Portland Trail Blazers rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe didn’t live up to the hype of being the No. 7 pick during his preseason debut Monday night in Seattle. Other than a spectacular blocked shot, Sharpe often appeared lost, out synch and in awe of the moment as the Blazers lost 102-97 to the LA Clippers at Climate Pledge Arena.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO