u.today
Here's What Cardano's "Superpower" Is, Developer Explains
Cardano developer Peter Oravec has shared a visual representation of how transactions on the network really work and explained why it will attract more people to Cardano from networks like Ethereum. It is common knowledge that Cardano utilizes a completely different mechanism for handling transactions on the network. For example,...
u.today
XRP Volcano to Blow Soon, Credit Suisse May Cause Another Market Crash, Here’s Why BTC May End Q4 in Green Zone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. XRP volcano going to blow soon, bestselling author Bryant McGill believes. Bryant McGill, bestselling author and social entrepreneur, has taken to Twitter to reiterate his bullish stance on XRP. Back on Sept. 4, McGill wrote that he expects the XRP and Ripple "volcano" to start blowing up sometime soon. Yesterday, the author replied to his own tweet with “Like I said…” showing that his forecast is slowly but surely coming true. McGill has every right to stand behind his words as the price of XRP is striving to rise on the news of Ripple scoring wins against the SEC in court. Last week, District Court Judge Analise Torres ordered the SEC to produce documents related to William Hinman. At the moment, XRP is trading at $0.473, up 5% over the past 24 hours.
u.today
Cardano Founder Makes Staggering Prediction about BTC, XRP May Make Everyone Cry, SHIB Metaverse Team Reveals Crucial Update: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared summaries of the top four news stories over the past day. Stay tuned for current crypto industry events!. Cardano founder makes staggering prediction about Bitcoin. Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano blockchain and Input Output CEO, made an astounding prediction about Bitcoin during a recent YouTube livestream. According...
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Drops Heavily Against BTC, Here's What Comes Next
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
Ripple Grows into Second Largest Arab Economy via UK-Based 3s Money Club
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Records Inflows for Second Week Straight, But There Is Nuance
Ethereum and ETH-oriented products are seeing their second consecutive week of inflows, according to a fresh weekly fund flow report from CoinShares. Thus, during the past week, there was an inflow of $5.6 million into these assets. Despite continued positivity, month-to-date and year-to-date stats for Ethereum-oriented products remain disappointing, which...
u.today
Bitcoin Whales' Smart Tactics Revealed, Here's How They Act Right Now
u.today
Shiba Eternity Announces “Download Day,” Vitalik Buterin Says Terra Luna Team Manipulated Market, XRP Trading Volumes up 542%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Shiba Inu game now has official "download day" XRP trading volumes suddenly up 542%, what's happening?. Let’s see what the beginning of a new month brought in terms of crypto news with U.Today’s top four news stories over the past weekend. Shiba Inu game now has official "download...
u.today
New Metrics Hint that Ethereum Whales Are Manipulating Prices
u.today
Here's How Much LUNC Binance Has Burned
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it has already burned $1.8. million worth of trading fees on Luna Classic (LUNC) spot and trading pairs, according to a Monday announcement. The exchange has removed 5.6 billion tokens from circulation. As reported by U.Today, the LUNC token recently experienced a significant price...
u.today
I Don't Think Bitcoin Will Hit $100K by Year's End, But I Expect XRP to Rally: David Gokhshtein
u.today
Lehman Brothers 2.0 Situation May Cause Another Catastrophe on Crypto and Financial Markets
u.today
Here's Why Bitcoin May End Q4 in Green Zone
u.today
Ethereum Became Profitable Again, Price Reacts Immediately
u.today
Coinsbee Allows Its Customers To Buy Gift Cards With BTC and Crypto
u.today
NOWPayments Crypto Gateway Shares up to 50% Of Its Profit With Affiliate Partners
The Amsterdam-based crypto payment gateway has recently launched an affiliate program which provides anyone, no matter the background or occupation, to earn crypto. The company shares up to 50% of its revenue from commissions it earns from businesses that accept crypto payments. NOWPayments affiliate program fosters the adoption of crypto...
u.today
LUNC Burning Experiment Goes Wrong: $1 Billion Added, Only $2 Million Burned
u.today
Blockchain Gaming & Enter The Metaverse
Tech Circus is a global educational networking events company seeking to bridge the gap between Web 2 and Web 3.0 via IRL and online, worldwide events. Tech Circus is bringing the virtual world to London November 28th and 29th 2022 to explore the Metaverse and Blockchain Gaming. The conference is...
u.today
Terra Classic Community Proposes Repeg Idea for USTC; How Far Will This Fly?
u.today
Ethereum Aims at Big Market Return If It Breaks This Level Successfully: Crypto Market Review, October 4
