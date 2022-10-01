Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Kentucky Wildcats release complete 2022-23 basketball schedule
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky's men's basketball team dropped its schedule for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday. Coach John Calipari had been teasing the release of the schedule for a few days building up to the release. The highlights of the non-conference schedule include Coach Scotty Davenport...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Satterfield turns attention to U of L defense; Will it help — or matter?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday's game at Virginia will be the 43rd game with Scott Satterfield directing the University of Louisville football program. It will be the first game under an altered coaching dynamic: On Tuesday, Satterfield said he switched his coaching emphasis. He will devote more time to the Cards' defense and special teams and entrust more of the offense to coordinator Lance Taylor.
Louisville HC Scott Satterfield Adjusts Coaching Responsibilities
The head coach of the Cardinals will be more involved in the defensive game plan moving forward, and is also giving up a share of the play calling duties.
getnews.info
Kentucky Freshman Linebacker Edward “ED” McKee
Edward McKee is a football player that suffered an Achilles tendon injury a week before playing his first game for Kentucky. McKee said he will come back stronger. American Football is a dangerous sport, and even a minor injury can ruin a person’s career and dreams. That was not the case for Edward “Ed” McKee, who vowed to return to the field sporting a Kentucky dress next season after a critical injury occurred merely a week before his first game.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky high school football polls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. Others receiving votes: Bracken Co. 7. Bishop Brossart 5. Williamsburg 4. Harlan 3. Nicholas Co. 2. Sayre 1. Class 2A. Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs. 1. Beechwood(5)5-1952. (tie)...
wdrb.com
Toll dodgers have cost RiverLink at least $200 million. A debt collector will soon go after them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since tolling began on three Ohio River bridges in late 2016, RiverLink operators have struggled to collect tolls and late fees from drivers who don't pay. Data show Kentucky and Indiana are missing out on millions of dollars each month that could be used to maintain...
wdrb.com
October list of family fun and Halloween events in Louisville and surrounding area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- October means fall fun, costumes and Halloween events. Here's a list of some of the things happening in Louisville, southern Indiana and surrounding areas. If you have an event to want us to post to this list, email webteam@wdrb.com. Black Horror Film Series. Kentucky Science Center.
stateoflouisville.com
Is a coaching change financially viable for Louisville football?
As University of Louisville athletics tries to right the ship during turbulent times in football and basketball, a lack of funding may jeopardize its ability to replace its football coach. Nearing the halfway point of the 2022 season, Louisville faces the decision of whether or not to retain head coach...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Historic home in southern Indiana hits the market for less than $50,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic southern Indiana home is hitting the market for less than $50,000. The Wilkins House in Campbellsburg, Indiana, is up for sale. The house is more than 2,000 square feet and was built in the 1850s. The first floor has a living room, dining room,...
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 15 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana Kroger hosting monster truck meet and greet on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bigfoot will be hosting a meet and greet at a southern Indiana Kroger on Friday. Hot Wheels Monster Truck "Bigfoot" will be set up at the Kroger in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m. The Kroger is located at 1027 Jeffersonville Commons Boulevard.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford's Madison Pickens commits to Louisville
Buford junior Madison Pickens committed Sunday morning to the University of Louisville fastpitch softball program. Pickens is a catcher and second baseman for the Wolves. She earned all-county honors from the Daily Post and the Gwinnett Diamond Club, as well as first-team all-region honors, last season as a sophomore. She is hitting .480 this season and leads the team in runs (25) and stolen bases (17). She has a .411 career batting average.
letsbeardown.com
HUGE FIGHT BROKE OUT IN THE FRAT KID SECTION AT OLE MISS GAME...
There are times at football games when the better fight ends up in the stands. That might've been the case in Oxford on Saturday. While Kentucky and Ole Miss battled it out on the field, a frat fight broke out in the stands. Ole Miss frat members, wearing sports coats,...
middlesboronews.com
Big Blue Madness is a sellout
It didn’t take long to produce a Big Blue Madness sellout. Tickets to Big Blue Madness were sold out online and on campus on Sunday. For the first time in three years, fans were given the opportunity to camp out and snatch tickets to the yearly event. Big Blue Madness is set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Rupp Arena and will be televised on the SEC Network.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY
If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
WLKY.com
Topgolf announces target deadline for opening in Louisville
The Topgolf being finished in Louisville has announced a target opening deadline. A representative for the sports entertainment venue revealed on Tuesday morning that they now hope to open before Thanksgiving. In the video player above, you can see some footage of how close to being complete it is. The...
wdrb.com
Source close to Racing Louisville ownership group calls reported abuse a 'tragedy'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A source close to Racing Louisville’s ownership group calls reported sexual abuse of a player by the club’s former coach a “tragedy.”. Soccer Holdings, LLC, owns Racing Louisville FC. The club hasn’t commented about the Sept. 2021 firing of Christy Holly “for cause,” nor has it commented following the Monday release of a 179-page report detailing widespread allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League.
wdrb.com
Courier Journal building in downtown Louisville purchased for $11 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The building in downtown Louisville that has been home to the Courier Journal for 75 years was sold. The newspaper reported Monday that its massive eight-story property on Broadway sold for more than $11 million. The buyer named in the deal has ties to Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund buying up newspapers across the country and known for making widespread cuts to those newsrooms.
