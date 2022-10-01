Read full article on original website
Related
KHON2
Greece: Unruly passenger forced landing, had fake ID
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A 41-year-old Tunisian man was arrested Monday for alleged disorderly behavior on a commercial flight that prompted the pilot to make an unscheduled landing in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, police said. The suspect had been traveling on a Tunisair flight from Istanbul to...
KHON2
Spain, Germany to discuss energy crisis at 1-day summit
MADRID (AP) — The leaders of Spain and Germany meet Wednesday in northwestern Spain for a one-day summit centering on the Europe’s energy crisis and consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and 15 ministers from their governments will...
KHON2
Oman thanks Iran for ‘delivering’ detained Iranian-American
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Tehran said late Tuesday that Oman thanked the Iranian government for “delivering” to Muscat a detained 85-year-old Iranian-American who had been cleared to leave the country for medical treatment. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on its website that Oman’s top diplomat called his Iranian...
KHON2
Iran says it launched test ‘tug’ into suborbital space
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state media said Tuesday the government has launched a space tug capable of shifting satellites between orbits. State TV said the Saman test spacecraft was built by the country’s Space Research Center and launched Monday by the Defense Ministry. Hassan Salarieh, chief of...
RELATED PEOPLE
KHON2
Swedes close area of Baltic Sea around pipeline gas leaks
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Swedish prosecutor in charge of the investigation into leaks from pipelines in the Baltic Sea said Tuesday that he has ordered the area to be closed as he carries out a preliminary investigation into “suspected gross sabotage.”. “I understand the great public interest,...
Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.. (AP) — For the first time in 20 years, a Russian cosmonaut rocketed from the U.S. on Wednesday, launching to the International Space Station alongside NASA and Japanese astronauts despite tensions over the war in Ukraine. Their SpaceX flight was delayed by Hurricane Ian, which ripped across the state last week. “I hope with this launch we will brighten up the skies over Florida a little bit for everyone,” said the Japan Space Agency’s Koichi Wakata, who is making his fifth spaceflight. Joining him on a five-month mission are three new to space: Marine Col. Nicole Mann, the first Native American woman bound for orbit; Navy Capt. Josh Cassada and Russia’s lone female cosmonaut, Anna Kikina.
Comments / 0