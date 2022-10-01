ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Supreme Court won't take up MyPillow head's defamation case

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says it won’t intervene in a lawsuit in which Dominion Voting Systems accused MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell of defamation for falsely accusing the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump. As is typical, the high court did...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Criticism over latest NC redistricting back at Supreme Court

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s Supreme Court returned to the state’s recent divisive round of redistricting on Tuesday, as justices heard further challenges to General Assembly and congressional district lines getting used for next month’s elections. The state’s highest court listened to arguments from lawyers speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Raleigh, NC
