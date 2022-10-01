ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jaylen Brown Reveals He Was Secretly Listening On The Phone When An NBA GM Was Talking About Him Before The 2016 NBA Draft: "We're Worried That He Is Just Too Smart."

Jaylen Brown has taken some huge strides since coming into the NBA and he has established himself as one of the cornerstone pieces for the Boston Celtics. He has been good for over 20 points a game in each of his last 3 seasons and played a big role in helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals this year.
BOSTON, MA
Warriors Reportedly Cutting Notable Guard On Monday

The Golden State Warriors are making a roster cut on Monday afternoon. According to Shams Charania, the Warriors are releasing guard Mac McClung. They're making the move so that they can bring in former Virginia standout Ty Jerome on a training camp deal if he clears waivers. McClung spent time...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN Announces Decision On Broadcaster Hubie Brown

Nobody has seen more or can share more NBA knowledge than ESPN/ABC broadcaster Hubie Brown. And according to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch, the 89-year-old will be back to call games on the network for his 18th season and 36th in total (though in a limited capacity). Per Deitsch: "Hubie Brown,...
NBA
Report: Lakers still might trade Russell Westbrook before the season, but Pacers won’t give up second-round picks for him

All summer long, the biggest question hanging over seemingly every story about the Lakers was the sitcom-level of “will they, won’t they” going on in regards to their efforts to trade Russell Westbrook. And with the season just over two weeks away, and despite Westbrook currently taking part in training camp, it sounds like the possibility of a deal (potentially to the Indiana Pacers) is still very much on the table.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ben Simmons’ Jumper vs. Sixers Goes Viral

The Philadelphia 76ers faced a familiar player on Monday night. As they made their preseason debut at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the Nets, the Sixers got a first look at their former draft pick Ben Simmons with his new team. Although Simmons was traded to the Nets last...
BROOKLYN, NY
Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer

Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
BOSTON, MA
Steven Adams Receives Massive New Memphis Grizzlies Contract

The Memphis Grizzlies pulled off an impressive 56-26 record during the 2021-22 NBA season. It was enough to finish second in the Western Conference standings. With Ja Morant suffering a knee injury during their Western Conference Semifinals matchup against the Golden State Warriors, it just wasn’t their year but was a good starting point for the future. It became much more likely that Steven Adams remains an integral part of their plans.
MEMPHIS, TN
