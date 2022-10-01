Read full article on original website
Philadelphia 76ers Land Damian Lillard In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Perhaps your loved one got a job overseas. Worse, they could be moving on. No matter what the circumstances, goodbyes can be tearful. If you care, they’re never easy. Sometimes, NBA teams have trouble saying goodbye to their players too. If a...
Jaylen Brown Reveals He Was Secretly Listening On The Phone When An NBA GM Was Talking About Him Before The 2016 NBA Draft: "We're Worried That He Is Just Too Smart."
Jaylen Brown has taken some huge strides since coming into the NBA and he has established himself as one of the cornerstone pieces for the Boston Celtics. He has been good for over 20 points a game in each of his last 3 seasons and played a big role in helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals this year.
Warriors Reportedly Cutting Notable Guard On Monday
The Golden State Warriors are making a roster cut on Monday afternoon. According to Shams Charania, the Warriors are releasing guard Mac McClung. They're making the move so that they can bring in former Virginia standout Ty Jerome on a training camp deal if he clears waivers. McClung spent time...
Jordan Poole beef with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson draws honest take from Steve Kerr
One thing Jordan Poole doesn’t lack is confidence. He’d probably bet on himself in a three-point shootout against Stephen Curry. That’s why the Golden State Warriors youngster hasn’t been bashful in trying to bump heads with the big boys from The Bay. The banter is often...
Dwyane Wade’s Exit From TNT Has Pleased Most NBA Fans
Any NBA fan who has seen social media during Dwyane Wade's TNT shows knows that he's generally considered unimpressive. The post Dwyane Wade’s Exit From TNT Has Pleased Most NBA Fans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBA Scout Makes Bold Prediction For Lakers’ Russell Westbrook
There may not have been a player in the NBA that had as rough of a 2021-22 season as Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook. The former league MVP fell woefully short of expectations in his first season back home after being traded by the Washington Wizards. This offseason,...
ESPN Announces Decision On Broadcaster Hubie Brown
Nobody has seen more or can share more NBA knowledge than ESPN/ABC broadcaster Hubie Brown. And according to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch, the 89-year-old will be back to call games on the network for his 18th season and 36th in total (though in a limited capacity). Per Deitsch: "Hubie Brown,...
Los Angeles Lakers Land Christian Wood In Bold Trade Scenario
Nobody likes to make a mistake. Yet, we all make them. That’s an integral part of the human experience. What counts is how we respond to the mistakes we make. The same goes for NBA teams. Unfortunately, the stakes for them are higher than your average person. An NBA...
Report: Lakers still might trade Russell Westbrook before the season, but Pacers won’t give up second-round picks for him
All summer long, the biggest question hanging over seemingly every story about the Lakers was the sitcom-level of “will they, won’t they” going on in regards to their efforts to trade Russell Westbrook. And with the season just over two weeks away, and despite Westbrook currently taking part in training camp, it sounds like the possibility of a deal (potentially to the Indiana Pacers) is still very much on the table.
Ben Simmons’ Jumper vs. Sixers Goes Viral
The Philadelphia 76ers faced a familiar player on Monday night. As they made their preseason debut at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the Nets, the Sixers got a first look at their former draft pick Ben Simmons with his new team. Although Simmons was traded to the Nets last...
OKC Thunder Waive Former Mavs, Rockets And Bucks Player
According to Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder, the Oklahoma City Thunder have waived Sterling Brown. He has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks over five seasons in the NBA.
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to John Wall's Clippers Debut
John Wall made his LA Clippers debut in a pre-season win over the Portland Trail Blazers
Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer
Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Explains Choice To Fire Jim Buss
We expect a full episode of "Legacy" to unpack this, too.
Steven Adams Receives Massive New Memphis Grizzlies Contract
The Memphis Grizzlies pulled off an impressive 56-26 record during the 2021-22 NBA season. It was enough to finish second in the Western Conference standings. With Ja Morant suffering a knee injury during their Western Conference Semifinals matchup against the Golden State Warriors, it just wasn’t their year but was a good starting point for the future. It became much more likely that Steven Adams remains an integral part of their plans.
Lakers’ Anthony Davis Reveals Shocking Details About Wrist Injury
One of the reasons that the Los Angeles Lakers struggled so mightily during the 2021-22 NBA season was that Anthony Davis could not stay on the court. He missed 42 games because of lower body injuries to his ankle and knee which kept him from getting into any sort of rhythm.
Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup Against Philadelphia 76ers
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Monday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Knicks Injury Could Grant Cam Reddish Instant Opportunity
One New York Knick's misfortune could change the game for a teammate.
Washington Wizards Land Deandre Ayton In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
If there is a way to give a sign that it’s time to let go, the Washington Wizards need to be shown that when it comes to building around three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal. Beal, 29, has only helped contribute to one playoff series win during his NBA career....
The Los Angeles Clippers Have Waived Three Players
The Los Angeles Clippers announced on Tuesday that they have waived Juwan Morgan, Michael Devoe and Lucas Williamson, three players who had signed training camp deals with the team.
