Joey Marino
3d ago
Oceanside has been slowly getting shady.... unless you're like on the water where these people cannot afford to live, you're probably in the line of fire.... sad.... if you ever resided in our inner cities, you shouldn't be allowed to come to long Island lmao....
Man Shot, Killed At Deer Park Auto Body Shop
Police are investigating a shooting at a Long Island auto body shop that left a man dead. The incident took place in Deer Park around 7:50 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Triple J, located at 251B Skidmore Road. According to Suffolk County Police, a 911 caller reported an injured man...
Police release video of suspects wanted in Ronkonkoma catalytic converter theft
According to police, the pair stole a catalytic converter from a 2003 Honda CRV in the driveway of a Walnut Avenue residence.
Caught on Video: SCPD Seeking Three Suspects Who Damaged Port Jefferson Property
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Sixth Precinct Police Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify three men who damaged property in Port Jefferson in July. Three males were walking on Main Street when they ripped out plants from a planter box and then knocked...
Holbrook Man Accused Of Hitting Officer With Car, Robbing Gas Stations
A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer after committing an armed robbery. The incident took place in Islandia and Bohemia on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to Suffolk County Police, Joshua Basile entered Quick Chek Gas Station, located at 3540 Veterans Memorial Highway in Bohemia,...
Man found fatally shot inside LI auto body shot
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a fatal shooting inside an auto body shop on Long Island Monday night.
Man Sprints from North Bellport Business After Swiping Merchandise, Cops Say
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole from a North Bellport store in July. A man stole assorted electronics, including a dashboard camera, from BJ’s Wholesale Club, located at 790...
Argument Leads To Shooting At Roosevelt Home, Police Say
A man is recovering after an argument led to a shooting at a Long Island home, authorities said. Nassau County Police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Roosevelt, located on Madison Avenue, at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old...
Investigation Underway After Catalytic Converter Stolen From Minivan In Jericho
Police are searching for three suspects who stole a catalytic converter from a minivan on Long Island. The incident happened in Jericho at 4:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, the Nassau County Police Department reported. NCPD said the suspects were seen tampering with a 2003 Honda Odyssey on Sutton Terrace...
Man allegedly damaged victim's lawn by driving across it, spinning tires: TOWPD
WEBB- A man from Long Island is faced with a charge for damaging someone’s lawn, police say. Jonathan R. Pisculli, 26, of Dix Hills, NY was arrested last Tuesday by the Town of Webb Police Department. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief in the fourth-degree, according to Chief of Police Ron Johnston.
Police: 1 person dead in shooting at Deer Park auto body shop
Police say one person was killed in a shooting at an auto body shop in Deer Park.
Police: Car nearly hit Holbrook restaurant
A car nearly hit a restaurant in Holbrook on Monday, police say.
Police: East Northport father fatally struck by stray bullet while visiting son at Marist College
A Suffolk County father was fatally shot at a Poughkeepsie hotel while visiting his son at Marist College.
East Northport Resident Identified as Man Killed During Marist Weekend Visit
An East Northport father of three has been identified as the man who was killed during a Family Weekend visit for Marist College over the weekend. The New York Post and the Poughkeepsie Journal said that Paul Kutz, 53, was hit by stray bullets while standing in the lobby of a Courtyard by Marriot hotel when a homelss man, who had been arguing with staffers and others, opened fire.
Man Arrested for Robbing Crown Chicken & Grill
The Eighth Squad reports on the Arrest of a Massapequa man for a Robbery that occurred on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:54 AM in Hicksville. According to Detectives, defendant Maxwell Thomasson, 21, of 282 N Linden Street did walk into the Crown Chicken and Grill restaurant located at 357 S Broadway. Defendant Maxwell Thomasson walked up to a 26-year-old male employee and handed him a note demanding to give him money. Defendant Maxwell Thomasson then verbally stated that he had a gun but did not physically show it.
9 Teens Charged After Large Fight In Stamford
Nine teens have been issued summonses in connection with a large fight on a city street in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Stamford on Wednesday, Sept. 28 around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets. According to Capt. Diedrich Hohn, of the Stamford Police, the...
Police: Person fatally struck by car while crossing West Hempstead street
Police said a male who was crossing a street in West Hempstead was struck and killed Sunday afternoon.
Robber arrested after leaving behind debit card in stolen vehicle
A pair of thieves who stole a car, crashed into and robbed a man on the Upper East Side last month were arrested after one of the men left their debit car in the stolen vehicle, authorities said.
Bay Shore Teen Found Shot To Death Following Car Crash In Central Islip
Detectives on Long Island are investigating the shooting death of a teen who was involved in a car crash. The incident took place in Central Islip around 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Suffolk County detectives, Carlos Guillen was driving an Acura eastbound on Francisco Avenue when he struck...
Man Charged With Murder In Fatal Stabbing Of 34-Year-Old In Islip Terrace
A man was charged with murder after police said he fatally stabbed a 34-year-old man during an altercation outside of their Long Island home. Eduardo Vega, age 56, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 2, and charged with second-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of Roshane McLaren in Islip Terrace, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.
Man Arrested for Robbery, Assaulting a Police Officer Who Was Airlifted to Hospital
Suffolk County Police today arrested a man after he committed an armed robbery of a gas station in Islandia and assaulted a police officer on the morning of September 29. Joshua Basile entered Quick Chek Gas Station, located at 3540 Veterans Memorial Highway in Bohemia and stole assorted food, then fled in a 2022 Ford Explorer, at approximately 1:35 a.m.
