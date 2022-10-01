ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Run-rule ends Hickman softball game early in loss to Blair Oaks

Hickman softball hosted Blair Oaks on Monday. After the Kewpies quickly fell behind 15-0 in the third inning, the game ended because of the run-rule. Hickman (9-16) takes on Tolton (16-10) at 5 p.m Tuesday for its final game of the regular season. The Class 5 District 6 tournament begins next Tuesday. The Kewpies take on Blue Springs South (24-2).
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mevis garners SEC honors after 5/5 game against Georgia

COLUMBIA − After going five to five on field goals Saturday, Missouri's Harrison Mevis has been named to the SEC's Players of the Week for special teams. The Tigers had No. 1 ranked Georgia on their toes after offense and defense delivered early, but the Bulldogs scored 14 unanswered points to outlast Missouri 26-22.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

'Mizzou to the Lou:' Missouri football will play at STL Dome next season

COLUMBIA − Missouri football will play in St. Louis next season for the first time since 2010, as part of a new partnership with the St. Louis Sports Commission. Mizzou Athletics announced Monday that Missouri's Sept. 23, 2023, game at Memphis will now be played at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

The faces behind Mizzou game day

COLUMBIA - 58,165 people attended Mizzou football's game against No. 1 ranked Georgia Saturday. While fans watched the game on the field, an army of people worked to make everything run smoothly. Every car that rolled up to Parking Structure No. 7 across from the gleaming glass of the NextGen...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

EmVP: Artists donate time, talent for a decade of Tigers on the Prowl

BOONE COUNTY - Some say life imitates art and one mid-Missouri event has painted quite a beautiful example of giving back to others. This year marks the 10th annual Tigers on the Prowl fundraising event where local artists donate their time and talents to raise money for charities. Richelle Douglas...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Moberly church hangs new steeple after 2019 lightning strike

MOBERLY - After three years of construction, Moberly's Coates Street Presbyterian Church has finally finished adding its new steeple. Tragedy hit the church on Aug. 11, 2019, when lightning struck the church's bell tower and caused severe damage to the property. Due to COVID and insurance delays, the new steeple...
MOBERLY, MO
KOMU

Missouri River Relief to host weekend trash cleanup along Missouri River

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri River Relief (MRR) will host a large-scale, community and equipment-based trash cleanup next weekend on the Missouri River, along a 10-mile stretch, mobilizing volunteers from around the region. The 2022 Jefferson City Missouri River Cleanup has already drawn over 200 volunteers to join in the effort,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Columbia skilled trade teacher surprised with $100,000 national prize

COLUMBIA − Harbor Freight Tools for School surprised Columbia Area Career Center high school teacher Jared Monroe with a grand prize of $100,000 Tuesday morning. Monroe teaches Automotive Technology at the career center. $70,000 will go toward Columbia Area's skilled trade center program and $30,000 will go toward Monroe.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Red Top Christian Church celebrates 200 years

HALLSVILLE – The community of Red Top Christian church opened their doors Sunday to celebrate their bicentennial anniversary of the church’s founding. Celebrations included a traditional service, a community luncheon and an anniversary celebration for the congregation. “It’s about remembering all those people that worked so hard in...
HALLSVILLE, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Lake-area parasailing business loses Ft. Myers Beach location to Hurricane Ian. Owners of Paradise Parasail are safe after Hurricane Ian destroyed their home and business on Fort Myers Beach last week. The company's only other location is at the Lake of the Ozarks — near where owner Chase Hussey grew...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Lincoln University selected among other HBCUs for upward mobility initiative

JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University, alongside 28 other historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), is participating in a new initiative to financially support students as they transfer from education to work. The upward mobility initiative, headed by the Strada Education Network, is strengthened by a $25 million grant to support...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

One person hospitalized after head-on collision in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY - A man was flown to hospital in a serious condition after a collision Saturday in Morgan County.   According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 7:25 p.m. at Saw Mill Road. The 45-year-old man was driving westbound when he crossed the wrong side...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia City Council approves 2022 Fiscal Year Annual Action Plan

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council held a public hearing Monday night to consider and approve the Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Action Plan. The plan is for federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funds to be distributed to the city government and Columbia organizations. The council unanimously passed the plan.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri State Treasure's Office to host unclaimed property auction

COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Treasure's Office is holding an unclaimed property auction Monday and Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference in Columbia. This is the first time since 2018 that the auction will be held in Columbia. The Missouri State Treasurer's Office hosts one auction every year, but because of COVID-19, it's hosting two this year.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

State's unclaimed property auction brings hundreds to Columbia

COLUMBIA − Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick's Office is holding an unclaimed property auction in Columbia Monday and Tuesday. “We’re selling jewelry, miscellaneous watches, and we actually had a cigarette case sell for $4,200 earlier,” Scott Harper, the director of Unclaimed Property said. “It was solid gold.”
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri Task Force 1 performs search operations on Fort Myers Beach

COLUMBIA − Missouri Task Force 1 is currently performing primary searches in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Boone County Fire Protection District (BCFPD) said Tuesday morning. The task force was assigned to the Fort Myers Monday and has since moved to the beach....
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Community invited to Russell Boulevard traffic calming meeting

COLUMBIA - Community members interested in a traffic calming project on Russell Boulevard are invited to a meeting Monday night. Columbia Public Works says Russell Boulevard has been identified as a street with traffic operating at speeds that are higher than desirable. Public Works will hold an informal open house Oct. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. in Conference Room 1A at City Hall.
COLUMBIA, MO

