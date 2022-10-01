ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldon, MO

KOMU

Run-rule ends Hickman softball game early in loss to Blair Oaks

Hickman softball hosted Blair Oaks on Monday. After the Kewpies quickly fell behind 15-0 in the third inning, the game ended because of the run-rule. Hickman (9-16) takes on Tolton (16-10) at 5 p.m Tuesday for its final game of the regular season. The Class 5 District 6 tournament begins next Tuesday. The Kewpies take on Blue Springs South (24-2).
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mevis garners SEC honors after 5/5 game against Georgia

COLUMBIA − After going five to five on field goals Saturday, Missouri's Harrison Mevis has been named to the SEC's Players of the Week for special teams. The Tigers had No. 1 ranked Georgia on their toes after offense and defense delivered early, but the Bulldogs scored 14 unanswered points to outlast Missouri 26-22.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

The faces behind Mizzou game day

COLUMBIA - 58,165 people attended Mizzou football's game against No. 1 ranked Georgia Saturday. While fans watched the game on the field, an army of people worked to make everything run smoothly. Every car that rolled up to Parking Structure No. 7 across from the gleaming glass of the NextGen...
COLUMBIA, MO
Eldon, MO
Sports
City
Eldon, MO
City
Austin Township, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Ashland, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Football
City
Ashland, MO
KOMU

'Mizzou to the Lou:' Missouri football will play at STL Dome next season

COLUMBIA − Missouri football will play in St. Louis next season for the first time since 2010, as part of a new partnership with the St. Louis Sports Commission. Mizzou Athletics announced Monday that Missouri's Sept. 23, 2023, game at Memphis will now be played at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

EmVP: Artists donate time, talent for a decade of Tigers on the Prowl

BOONE COUNTY - Some say life imitates art and one mid-Missouri event has painted quite a beautiful example of giving back to others. This year marks the 10th annual Tigers on the Prowl fundraising event where local artists donate their time and talents to raise money for charities. Richelle Douglas...
COLUMBIA, MO
Austin Evans
KOMU

Moberly church hangs new steeple after 2019 lightning strike

MOBERLY - After three years of construction, Moberly's Coates Street Presbyterian Church has finally finished adding its new steeple. Tragedy hit the church on Aug. 11, 2019, when lightning struck the church's bell tower and caused severe damage to the property. Due to COVID and insurance delays, the new steeple...
MOBERLY, MO
KOMU

Missouri River Relief to host weekend trash cleanup along Missouri River

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri River Relief (MRR) will host a large-scale, community and equipment-based trash cleanup next weekend on the Missouri River, along a 10-mile stretch, mobilizing volunteers from around the region. The 2022 Jefferson City Missouri River Cleanup has already drawn over 200 volunteers to join in the effort,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
#Linus School Sports#The Eagles#American Football#Komu 8 Sports
KOMU

Unknown threat postpones Moberly High School homecoming dance

MOBERLY - An unknown threat has postponed Moberly High School’s homecoming dance until Saturday, October 8. The dance was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1. The threat was considered to be specific regarding the Homecoming dance. According to an email the Moberly School district sent, local authorities and other...
MOBERLY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Mid-Missouri Native Americans gather in Boonville to celebrate culture

The Harvest Moon Pow Wow returned to Boonville on Saturday for the first time since a two-year sabbatical prompted by COVID-19. For many who attend powwows, “the world doesn’t matter, time doesn’t matter for some small time; you can take a break and enjoy your family,” said Myrietta Esau, public relations manager for Young Bucks and a Hopi-Nation tribe member.
BOONVILLE, MO
KOMU

Missouri Task Force 1 moves to Fort Myers for hurricane reovery

BOONE COUNTY - Following a 24-plus hour drive, the Missouri Task Force 1 Type III team arrived safely in Orlando, Florida, Sunday morning to help with Hurricane Ian recovery. The Type III team will move to Fort Myers, Florida, Monday, where they will conduct search and rescue missions and wide-area search operations, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District.
FORT MYERS, FL
kwos.com

Two hurt in JCMO fire

One victim has burns and both people hurt in a Jefferson City house suffer smoke inhalation. Firefighters were called out early Friday to a house on Providence Drive. They termed the victim’s burn as minor. The house was heavily damaged. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Lake-area parasailing business loses Ft. Myers Beach location to Hurricane Ian. Owners of Paradise Parasail are safe after Hurricane Ian destroyed their home and business on Fort Myers Beach last week. The company's only other location is at the Lake of the Ozarks — near where owner Chase Hussey grew...
COLUMBIA, MO

