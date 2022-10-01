Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Run-rule ends Hickman softball game early in loss to Blair Oaks
Hickman softball hosted Blair Oaks on Monday. After the Kewpies quickly fell behind 15-0 in the third inning, the game ended because of the run-rule. Hickman (9-16) takes on Tolton (16-10) at 5 p.m Tuesday for its final game of the regular season. The Class 5 District 6 tournament begins next Tuesday. The Kewpies take on Blue Springs South (24-2).
KOMU
Mevis garners SEC honors after 5/5 game against Georgia
COLUMBIA − After going five to five on field goals Saturday, Missouri's Harrison Mevis has been named to the SEC's Players of the Week for special teams. The Tigers had No. 1 ranked Georgia on their toes after offense and defense delivered early, but the Bulldogs scored 14 unanswered points to outlast Missouri 26-22.
KOMU
On to the next, Mizzou football faces another hard loss, prepares for Florida
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Tigers are coming off a close 26-22 loss against what was the number one team, Georgia. Since the loss on Saturday, Georgia has dropped down a ranking to number two. Now, the Tigers are eyeing the Florida Gators as they travel down to Gainesville for an 11...
KOMU
Broken river pump slashes number of hunting positions available at Eagle Bluffs
COLUMBIA − Hunting positions at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area will be reduced for the upcoming duck season due to a broke river pump, the Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday. MDC said between one half to two thirds of the normal positions will be available for in season reservations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Columbia skilled trade teacher surprised with $100,000 national prize
COLUMBIA − Harbor Freight Tools for School surprised Columbia Area Career Center high school teacher Jared Monroe with a grand prize of $100,000 Tuesday morning. Monroe teaches Automotive Technology at the career center. $70,000 will go toward Columbia Area's skilled trade center program and $30,000 will go toward Monroe.
KOMU
EmVP: Artists donate time, talent for a decade of Tigers on the Prowl
BOONE COUNTY - Some say life imitates art and one mid-Missouri event has painted quite a beautiful example of giving back to others. This year marks the 10th annual Tigers on the Prowl fundraising event where local artists donate their time and talents to raise money for charities. Richelle Douglas...
KOMU
Moberly church hangs new steeple after 2019 lightning strike
MOBERLY - After three years of construction, Moberly's Coates Street Presbyterian Church has finally finished adding its new steeple. Tragedy hit the church on Aug. 11, 2019, when lightning struck the church's bell tower and caused severe damage to the property. Due to COVID and insurance delays, the new steeple...
KOMU
Missouri River Relief to host weekend trash cleanup along Missouri River
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri River Relief (MRR) will host a large-scale, community and equipment-based trash cleanup next weekend on the Missouri River, along a 10-mile stretch, mobilizing volunteers from around the region. The 2022 Jefferson City Missouri River Cleanup has already drawn over 200 volunteers to join in the effort,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
Red Top Christian Church celebrates 200 years
HALLSVILLE – The community of Red Top Christian church opened their doors Sunday to celebrate their bicentennial anniversary of the church’s founding. Celebrations included a traditional service, a community luncheon and an anniversary celebration for the congregation. “It’s about remembering all those people that worked so hard in...
KOMU
Missouri Task Force 1 moves to Fort Myers for hurricane reovery
BOONE COUNTY - Following a 24-plus hour drive, the Missouri Task Force 1 Type III team arrived safely in Orlando, Florida, Sunday morning to help with Hurricane Ian recovery. The Type III team will move to Fort Myers, Florida, Monday, where they will conduct search and rescue missions and wide-area search operations, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Oct. 4
Lake-area parasailing business loses Ft. Myers Beach location to Hurricane Ian. Owners of Paradise Parasail are safe after Hurricane Ian destroyed their home and business on Fort Myers Beach last week. The company's only other location is at the Lake of the Ozarks — near where owner Chase Hussey grew...
KOMU
Columbia Police Department responding to an individual pushed off of Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane
COLUMBIA - An individual was taken to an area hospital after being pushed over a bridge on the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane Tuesday night. Their condition is currently unknown. "At approximately 6:45 p.m., Columbia Police responded to a report that an individual had been pushed over a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMU
Changes on this November's ballot could be a barrier for participating this election
COLUMBIA - Even though Election Day is Nov. 8, the deadline to register to vote is Wednesday, Oct. 12, leaving a little over a week for Missouri voters to register in person, online or by mail. However, with a new law that requires Missouri voters to show photo identification in...
KOMU
Columbia City Council approves 2022 Fiscal Year Annual Action Plan
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council held a public hearing Monday night to consider and approve the Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Action Plan. The plan is for federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funds to be distributed to the city government and Columbia organizations. The council unanimously passed the plan.
KOMU
State's unclaimed property auction brings hundreds to Columbia
COLUMBIA − Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick's Office is holding an unclaimed property auction in Columbia Monday and Tuesday. “We’re selling jewelry, miscellaneous watches, and we actually had a cigarette case sell for $4,200 earlier,” Scott Harper, the director of Unclaimed Property said. “It was solid gold.”
KOMU
Missouri State Treasure's Office to host unclaimed property auction
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Treasure's Office is holding an unclaimed property auction Monday and Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference in Columbia. This is the first time since 2018 that the auction will be held in Columbia. The Missouri State Treasurer's Office hosts one auction every year, but because of COVID-19, it's hosting two this year.
KOMU
Lincoln University selected among other HBCUs for upward mobility initiative
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University, alongside 28 other historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), is participating in a new initiative to financially support students as they transfer from education to work. The upward mobility initiative, headed by the Strada Education Network, is strengthened by a $25 million grant to support...
KOMU
New camera system could be useful for Columbia Police Department
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council met with FUSUS representatives for the first time Monday Night to discuss the proposed surveillance program. FUSUS, a software company based in Georgia, created a system to give cities and private businesses the option to grant local police departments access to surveillance cameras. Police are then able to review the camera footage in real time to help with solving an on-going investigation. This system has already been implemented in other cities, such as Atlanta, GA; Shreveport, LA; and Jackson, MS.
KOMU
DBRL union begins bargaining with administration
COLUMBIA - Monday was the first bargaining session between the Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United (DBRLWU) and the Daniel Boone Regional Library (DBRL) administration. Employees announced their intent to unionize in February of this year, citing unsafe working conditions and a high turnover rate. Staff then voted to unionize...
KOMU
Cole County deputies investigate inmate death at Audrain County Jail
COLE COUNTY − Deputies from the Cole County Sheriff's Department are conducting an investigation related to the death of an inmate at the Audrain County Jail. Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler said he was contacted by Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller on Sept. 22. Oller said he wanted an outside agency to investigate.
Comments / 0