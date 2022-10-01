COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council met with FUSUS representatives for the first time Monday Night to discuss the proposed surveillance program. FUSUS, a software company based in Georgia, created a system to give cities and private businesses the option to grant local police departments access to surveillance cameras. Police are then able to review the camera footage in real time to help with solving an on-going investigation. This system has already been implemented in other cities, such as Atlanta, GA; Shreveport, LA; and Jackson, MS.

