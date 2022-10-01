TODAY: Sunshine returns for yet another day in what has been a pretty stagnant pattern. Wind direction will generally remain out of the east at speeds of about 5 to 10 mph. Yesterday's high was near 80 degrees for many, and with a similar setup, expect similar temperatures. In more detail, temperatures at the lowest levels of the atmosphere are slightly cooler today, so we may end up just shy of 80. The official forecast for Columbia today lands at 79.

