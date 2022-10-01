ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

KOMU

Run-rule ends Hickman softball game early in loss to Blair Oaks

Hickman softball hosted Blair Oaks on Monday. After the Kewpies quickly fell behind 15-0 in the third inning, the game ended because of the run-rule. Hickman (9-16) takes on Tolton (16-10) at 5 p.m Tuesday for its final game of the regular season. The Class 5 District 6 tournament begins next Tuesday. The Kewpies take on Blue Springs South (24-2).
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

'Mizzou to the Lou:' Missouri football will play at STL Dome next season

COLUMBIA − Missouri football will play in St. Louis next season for the first time since 2010, as part of a new partnership with the St. Louis Sports Commission. Mizzou Athletics announced Monday that Missouri's Sept. 23, 2023, game at Memphis will now be played at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

The faces behind Mizzou game day

COLUMBIA - 58,165 people attended Mizzou football's game against No. 1 ranked Georgia Saturday. While fans watched the game on the field, an army of people worked to make everything run smoothly. Every car that rolled up to Parking Structure No. 7 across from the gleaming glass of the NextGen...
COLUMBIA, MO
City
Sedalia, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Sedalia, MO
Sports
KOMU

EmVP: Artists donate time, talent for a decade of Tigers on the Prowl

BOONE COUNTY - Some say life imitates art and one mid-Missouri event has painted quite a beautiful example of giving back to others. This year marks the 10th annual Tigers on the Prowl fundraising event where local artists donate their time and talents to raise money for charities. Richelle Douglas...
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

TWO INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

Two Lafayette County residents were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Saturday, October 1. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 51-year-old David Hill of Concordia, crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Heather Poynter of Higginsville. Hill’s vehicle ran off the roadway and came to rest facing west, while Poynter’s vehicle overturned and came to rest on the roadway.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Three Windsor Teens Ejected in Henry County Rollover

Three Windsor teenagers were injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Friday afternoon in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 GMC Sonoma, driven by a 16-year-old male from Windsor, was on Route Y at NE 400 Road around 4:50 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting all occupants, none of whom were wearing a seat belt.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Johnson County crash leaves man with serious injuries

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Johnson County Monday afternoon left a Knob Noster man with serious injuries. The crash happened on southbound Route D at SE 125th Road around 3:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 35-year-old Justin D. Howard crashed into the back of The post Johnson County crash leaves man with serious injuries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KOMU

Missouri River Relief to host weekend trash cleanup along Missouri River

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri River Relief (MRR) will host a large-scale, community and equipment-based trash cleanup next weekend on the Missouri River, along a 10-mile stretch, mobilizing volunteers from around the region. The 2022 Jefferson City Missouri River Cleanup has already drawn over 200 volunteers to join in the effort,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking air that brings a big temperature change late this week

TODAY: Sunshine returns for yet another day in what has been a pretty stagnant pattern. Wind direction will generally remain out of the east at speeds of about 5 to 10 mph. Yesterday's high was near 80 degrees for many, and with a similar setup, expect similar temperatures. In more detail, temperatures at the lowest levels of the atmosphere are slightly cooler today, so we may end up just shy of 80. The official forecast for Columbia today lands at 79.
ENVIRONMENT
KRMS Radio

Several Injured In Benton County Wreck

Two people are injured, one seriously, following a one-vehicle accident on Rte-BB at Woodland Road in Benton County. The highway patrol says it happened just after midnight Sunday morning. The vehicle driven by 24-year-old Nathan Walters, of Stover, ran off the road before he overcorrected sending the vehicle overturning back...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Pedestrian Struck by Sedalia Motorist in Benton County

A Sedalia pedestrian was injured after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 73-year-old Stephen R. Rouchka of Sedalia, was on Route C, seven-tenths of a mile west of Route E at 8 p.m., when the Chrysler struck 29-year-old Cora J. Comfort Miller, also of Sedalia.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Lake-area parasailing business loses Ft. Myers Beach location to Hurricane Ian. Owners of Paradise Parasail are safe after Hurricane Ian destroyed their home and business on Fort Myers Beach last week. The company's only other location is at the Lake of the Ozarks — near where owner Chase Hussey grew...
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Benton County Residents Injured In Rollover

Two Benton County residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1994 GMC, driven by 24-year-old Nathan D. Walters of Stover, was on Route BB at Woodland Road just after midnight when the vehicle traveled off the roadway. The driver overcorrected and returned to the roadway, then traveled off the roadway again and overturned.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Missouri Task Force 1 moves to Fort Myers for hurricane reovery

BOONE COUNTY - Following a 24-plus hour drive, the Missouri Task Force 1 Type III team arrived safely in Orlando, Florida, Sunday morning to help with Hurricane Ian recovery. The Type III team will move to Fort Myers, Florida, Monday, where they will conduct search and rescue missions and wide-area search operations, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District.
FORT MYERS, FL

