KOMU
Run-rule ends Hickman softball game early in loss to Blair Oaks
Hickman softball hosted Blair Oaks on Monday. After the Kewpies quickly fell behind 15-0 in the third inning, the game ended because of the run-rule. Hickman (9-16) takes on Tolton (16-10) at 5 p.m Tuesday for its final game of the regular season. The Class 5 District 6 tournament begins next Tuesday. The Kewpies take on Blue Springs South (24-2).
KOMU
On to the next, Mizzou football faces another hard loss, prepares for Florida
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Tigers are coming off a close 26-22 loss against what was the number one team, Georgia. Since the loss on Saturday, Georgia has dropped down a ranking to number two. Now, the Tigers are eyeing the Florida Gators as they travel down to Gainesville for an 11...
KOMU
'Mizzou to the Lou:' Missouri football will play at STL Dome next season
COLUMBIA − Missouri football will play in St. Louis next season for the first time since 2010, as part of a new partnership with the St. Louis Sports Commission. Mizzou Athletics announced Monday that Missouri's Sept. 23, 2023, game at Memphis will now be played at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.
KOMU
The faces behind Mizzou game day
COLUMBIA - 58,165 people attended Mizzou football's game against No. 1 ranked Georgia Saturday. While fans watched the game on the field, an army of people worked to make everything run smoothly. Every car that rolled up to Parking Structure No. 7 across from the gleaming glass of the NextGen...
Missouri Lottery player wins $3 million off scratcher
A lottery player said he picked up the winning 300X scratcher ticket at a convenience store in Bates City, Missouri.
KOMU
EmVP: Artists donate time, talent for a decade of Tigers on the Prowl
BOONE COUNTY - Some say life imitates art and one mid-Missouri event has painted quite a beautiful example of giving back to others. This year marks the 10th annual Tigers on the Prowl fundraising event where local artists donate their time and talents to raise money for charities. Richelle Douglas...
kmmo.com
KNOB NOSTER STATE PARK HOSTING HISTORY HALLOWFEST EVENT ON OCTOBER 15
Knob Noster State Park is celebrating its 76th birthday at the History Hallowfest event from 2-8 p.m. Saturday October 15. The party will be held at Camp Bobwhite, located off Highway DD, near Knob Noster, Missouri. The event is free and open to the public. All activities and demonstrations will...
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON MAN INJURED IN CRASH WITH TRAIN LOCOMOTIVE IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Lexington man was moderately injured in a crash with a train locomotive in Lafayette County on Saturday, October 1. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, 72-year-old William Banks crossed the railroad tracks as a locomotive entered the intersection, causing the locomotive to strike Banks’ vehicle. Banks...
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
Two Lafayette County residents were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Saturday, October 1. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 51-year-old David Hill of Concordia, crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Heather Poynter of Higginsville. Hill’s vehicle ran off the roadway and came to rest facing west, while Poynter’s vehicle overturned and came to rest on the roadway.
Three Windsor Teens Ejected in Henry County Rollover
Three Windsor teenagers were injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Friday afternoon in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 GMC Sonoma, driven by a 16-year-old male from Windsor, was on Route Y at NE 400 Road around 4:50 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting all occupants, none of whom were wearing a seat belt.
kjluradio.com
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper from Cooper, Howard county area killed in accident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends and family of Leif Dezner, 26, say he passed away in a tragic accident on Friday, September 30. Dezner was a corporal in the Cooper and Howard County areas. Dezner leaves behind a wife and...
Johnson County crash leaves man with serious injuries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Johnson County Monday afternoon left a Knob Noster man with serious injuries. The crash happened on southbound Route D at SE 125th Road around 3:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 35-year-old Justin D. Howard crashed into the back of The post Johnson County crash leaves man with serious injuries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Missouri River Relief to host weekend trash cleanup along Missouri River
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri River Relief (MRR) will host a large-scale, community and equipment-based trash cleanup next weekend on the Missouri River, along a 10-mile stretch, mobilizing volunteers from around the region. The 2022 Jefferson City Missouri River Cleanup has already drawn over 200 volunteers to join in the effort,...
abc17news.com
Tracking air that brings a big temperature change late this week
TODAY: Sunshine returns for yet another day in what has been a pretty stagnant pattern. Wind direction will generally remain out of the east at speeds of about 5 to 10 mph. Yesterday's high was near 80 degrees for many, and with a similar setup, expect similar temperatures. In more detail, temperatures at the lowest levels of the atmosphere are slightly cooler today, so we may end up just shy of 80. The official forecast for Columbia today lands at 79.
KRMS Radio
Several Injured In Benton County Wreck
Two people are injured, one seriously, following a one-vehicle accident on Rte-BB at Woodland Road in Benton County. The highway patrol says it happened just after midnight Sunday morning. The vehicle driven by 24-year-old Nathan Walters, of Stover, ran off the road before he overcorrected sending the vehicle overturning back...
Sedalia Pedestrian Struck by Sedalia Motorist in Benton County
A Sedalia pedestrian was injured after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 73-year-old Stephen R. Rouchka of Sedalia, was on Route C, seven-tenths of a mile west of Route E at 8 p.m., when the Chrysler struck 29-year-old Cora J. Comfort Miller, also of Sedalia.
Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more
A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Oct. 4
Lake-area parasailing business loses Ft. Myers Beach location to Hurricane Ian. Owners of Paradise Parasail are safe after Hurricane Ian destroyed their home and business on Fort Myers Beach last week. The company's only other location is at the Lake of the Ozarks — near where owner Chase Hussey grew...
Two Benton County Residents Injured In Rollover
Two Benton County residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1994 GMC, driven by 24-year-old Nathan D. Walters of Stover, was on Route BB at Woodland Road just after midnight when the vehicle traveled off the roadway. The driver overcorrected and returned to the roadway, then traveled off the roadway again and overturned.
KOMU
Missouri Task Force 1 moves to Fort Myers for hurricane reovery
BOONE COUNTY - Following a 24-plus hour drive, the Missouri Task Force 1 Type III team arrived safely in Orlando, Florida, Sunday morning to help with Hurricane Ian recovery. The Type III team will move to Fort Myers, Florida, Monday, where they will conduct search and rescue missions and wide-area search operations, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District.
