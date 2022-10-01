Read full article on original website
KOMU
Run-rule ends Hickman softball game early in loss to Blair Oaks
Hickman softball hosted Blair Oaks on Monday. After the Kewpies quickly fell behind 15-0 in the third inning, the game ended because of the run-rule. Hickman (9-16) takes on Tolton (16-10) at 5 p.m Tuesday for its final game of the regular season. The Class 5 District 6 tournament begins next Tuesday. The Kewpies take on Blue Springs South (24-2).
KOMU
The faces behind Mizzou game day
COLUMBIA - 58,165 people attended Mizzou football's game against No. 1 ranked Georgia Saturday. While fans watched the game on the field, an army of people worked to make everything run smoothly. Every car that rolled up to Parking Structure No. 7 across from the gleaming glass of the NextGen...
KOMU
'Mizzou to the Lou:' Missouri football will play at STL Dome next season
COLUMBIA − Missouri football will play in St. Louis next season for the first time since 2010, as part of a new partnership with the St. Louis Sports Commission. Mizzou Athletics announced Monday that Missouri's Sept. 23, 2023, game at Memphis will now be played at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.
KOMU
EmVP: Artists donate time, talent for a decade of Tigers on the Prowl
BOONE COUNTY - Some say life imitates art and one mid-Missouri event has painted quite a beautiful example of giving back to others. This year marks the 10th annual Tigers on the Prowl fundraising event where local artists donate their time and talents to raise money for charities. Richelle Douglas...
KOMU
Moberly church hangs new steeple after 2019 lightning strike
MOBERLY - After three years of construction, Moberly's Coates Street Presbyterian Church has finally finished adding its new steeple. Tragedy hit the church on Aug. 11, 2019, when lightning struck the church's bell tower and caused severe damage to the property. Due to COVID and insurance delays, the new steeple...
KOMU
Red Top Christian Church celebrates 200 years
HALLSVILLE – The community of Red Top Christian church opened their doors Sunday to celebrate their bicentennial anniversary of the church’s founding. Celebrations included a traditional service, a community luncheon and an anniversary celebration for the congregation. “It’s about remembering all those people that worked so hard in...
KOMU
Missouri River Relief to host weekend trash cleanup along Missouri River
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri River Relief (MRR) will host a large-scale, community and equipment-based trash cleanup next weekend on the Missouri River, along a 10-mile stretch, mobilizing volunteers from around the region. The 2022 Jefferson City Missouri River Cleanup has already drawn over 200 volunteers to join in the effort,...
KOMU
Missouri Task Force 1 moves to Fort Myers for hurricane reovery
BOONE COUNTY - Following a 24-plus hour drive, the Missouri Task Force 1 Type III team arrived safely in Orlando, Florida, Sunday morning to help with Hurricane Ian recovery. The Type III team will move to Fort Myers, Florida, Monday, where they will conduct search and rescue missions and wide-area search operations, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District.
KOMU
Changes on this November's ballot could be a barrier for participating this election
COLUMBIA - Even though Election Day is Nov. 8, the deadline to register to vote is Wednesday, Oct. 12, leaving a little over a week for Missouri voters to register in person, online or by mail. However, with a new law that requires Missouri voters to show photo identification in...
KOMU
Lincoln University selected among other HBCUs for upward mobility initiative
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University, alongside 28 other historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), is participating in a new initiative to financially support students as they transfer from education to work. The upward mobility initiative, headed by the Strada Education Network, is strengthened by a $25 million grant to support...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Oct. 4
Lake-area parasailing business loses Ft. Myers Beach location to Hurricane Ian. Owners of Paradise Parasail are safe after Hurricane Ian destroyed their home and business on Fort Myers Beach last week. The company's only other location is at the Lake of the Ozarks — near where owner Chase Hussey grew...
KOMU
Columbia skilled trade teacher surprised with $100,000 national prize
COLUMBIA − Harbor Freight Tools for School surprised Columbia Area Career Center high school teacher Jared Monroe with a grand prize of $100,000 Tuesday morning. Monroe teaches Automotive Technology at the career center. $70,000 will go toward Columbia Area's skilled trade center program and $30,000 will go toward Monroe.
KOMU
One person hospitalized after head-on collision in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY - A man was flown to hospital in a serious condition after a collision Saturday in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 7:25 p.m. at Saw Mill Road. The 45-year-old man was driving westbound when he crossed the wrong side...
KOMU
Missouri State Treasure's Office to host unclaimed property auction
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Treasure's Office is holding an unclaimed property auction Monday and Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference in Columbia. This is the first time since 2018 that the auction will be held in Columbia. The Missouri State Treasurer's Office hosts one auction every year, but because of COVID-19, it's hosting two this year.
KOMU
Columbia Police Department responding to an individual pushed off of Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane
COLUMBIA - An individual was taken to an area hospital after being pushed over a bridge on the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane Tuesday night. Their condition is currently unknown. "At approximately 6:45 p.m., Columbia Police responded to a report that an individual had been pushed over a...
KOMU
New camera system could be useful for Columbia Police Department
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council met with FUSUS representatives for the first time Monday Night to discuss the proposed surveillance program. FUSUS, a software company based in Georgia, created a system to give cities and private businesses the option to grant local police departments access to surveillance cameras. Police are then able to review the camera footage in real time to help with solving an on-going investigation. This system has already been implemented in other cities, such as Atlanta, GA; Shreveport, LA; and Jackson, MS.
KOMU
Columbia City Council approves 2022 Fiscal Year Annual Action Plan
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council held a public hearing Monday night to consider and approve the Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Action Plan. The plan is for federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funds to be distributed to the city government and Columbia organizations. The council unanimously passed the plan.
KOMU
Missouri Task Force 1 performs search operations on Fort Myers Beach
COLUMBIA − Missouri Task Force 1 is currently performing primary searches in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Boone County Fire Protection District (BCFPD) said Tuesday morning. The task force was assigned to the Fort Myers Monday and has since moved to the beach....
KOMU
Community invited to Russell Boulevard traffic calming meeting
COLUMBIA - Community members interested in a traffic calming project on Russell Boulevard are invited to a meeting Monday night. Columbia Public Works says Russell Boulevard has been identified as a street with traffic operating at speeds that are higher than desirable. Public Works will hold an informal open house Oct. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. in Conference Room 1A at City Hall.
KOMU
Flu vaccinations now available at Boone County health department, outreach clinics
COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) is now administering flu vaccinations. PHHS will offer clinics as well as school-based flu clinics and community outreach clinics in Boone County. The flu vaccine will be available to all residents aged six months and older. With the help of...
