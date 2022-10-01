Read full article on original website
‘People Were Freaking Out’: Dad Rescues 16 During Race to Save Family in Hurricane Ian
Kevin Ott had planned to ride out Hurricane Ian in his Fort Myers home, but ended up on a dangerous rescue mission to save his family—and 13 others—from the strongest storm to slam the coast in decades.Between roughly 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, the 53-year-old captained a friend’s pontoon boat up and down Island Park Road in Fort Myers, rescuing not only his own children’s grandmother, Mary Ann Dineen, but over a dozen more.“The water, that was unbelievable,” Ott told The Daily Beast. “That water came on so quick. We were scrambling, trying [as] fast [as] we can to...
Aerial footage shows Hurricane Ian's impact on Fort Myers Beach
Widespread devastation can be seen along Florida's southwest coast where Hurricane Ian first came ashore.Sept. 30, 2022.
The saviors of Sanibel Island! Heroic Coast Guard crew shares footage of its dramatic rescues from island cut-off by Hurricane Ian
Incredible footage has been released by the U.S. Coast Guard as a helicopter crew soared over Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and flew around rescuing people from the driveway of their homes. Video released by the U.S. Coast Guard sees a heroic MH-65 Dolphin Crew fly to Sanibel...
Reporter hit by tree branch while covering Hurricane Ian
Weather Channel reporter, Jim Cantore, was struck by the fallen tree branch while reporting live inside Hurricane Ian.
Five dead after whale surfaces under boat and flips it over plunging passengers into freezing cold water
A BOAT has capsized after a whale surfaced under it, killing five in a horror incident off the coast of New Zealand. The vessel had 11 people on board when the whale is believed to have come up underneath it, flipping it over. A major rescue operation was launched close...
EXCLUSIVE: 'I've lost every damn thing I own.' Fort Myers residents tearfully tell how they clung to roofs and are now left to pick up the pieces after finding their homes destroyed, cars under water and belongings swept away by Hurricane Ian
Survivors of Hurricane Ian tell how they clung to roofs and walls and prayed for salvation as the Sunshine State awoke to heartbreaking scenes of devastation. The category four storm pulverized southwestern coastal cities with 155mph winds and swept an 18ft 'tsunami' ashore, engulfing homes, businesses and transforming whole neighborhoods into hazardous swamps.
Air Force hurricane hunters inside Ian's eye capture eerie calm, blue skies
Air Force hurricane hunters captured footage of calm skies from inside the eye of Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, as it made its way toward Florida.
'Miracle': Captain tells incredible story about his boat during Hurricane Ian
CNN’s Boris Sanchez speaks with Lewis MacDonald, a Florida boat captain whose boat somehow wasn’t badly damaged during Hurricane Ian.
‘It was the hardest thing I had to do’: Woman saved brothers from Hurricane Ian storm surge
As Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a category 4 storm, Darcy Bishop was riding out the storm with her two brothers when flood waters came rushing into her home. Darcy joins News NOW to share her inspiring story of survival and how she managed to save her two brothers, who were both born with cerebral palsy and have limited mobility. Oct. 4, 2022.
Woman's Plea for Help in Finding Horse That Went Missing in Hurricane Ian Breaks Our Hearts
We have yet to see the full effects of Hurricane Ian, but as the storm rages on so many people are seeing their lives turn upside down. One woman in Fort Meyers, Florida is desperately trying to find her horse Rogue after he got separated from their family. And now she's shared a video on TikTok in hopes that someone will find him and bring him home.
Nightmare In The Sky: Hurricane Hunter Shares Harrowing Footage From Inside Ian
Flying inside a Category 4 storm is definitely not for nervous travelers.
Cape Coral residents work to clear Hurricane Ian's devastation
Residents of one Cape Coral neighborhood are digging out after Ian's deadly winds shredded homes. WESH's Sanika Dange reports.Oct. 3, 2022.
Hurricane Ian: Black and Hispanic residents criticize uneven recovery efforts
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, some in predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods say help hasn’t arrived. A recent study finds communities with large populations of Black, Hispanic or Native American residents often receive less FEMA funding than mostly white communities.Oct. 4, 2022.
Families reunited after surviving catastrophic floods
Hurricane Ian upended everything for Cecilia Donald's family. At one point she considered tying herself to her husband as water flooded into their home so that no one would wash away. She describes the harrowing story to Norah O'Donnell.
