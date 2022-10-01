ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

The Weather Channel

The Most Jaw-Dropping Images Of Hurricane Ian's Aftermath

H​omes are nearly leveled and boats have been scattered on top of buildings. Ian is now taking aim at South Carolina, where it will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. P​hotos are pouring in from the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian's strike. We've selected some...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Tropical Storm Ian poised to become Category 4 hurricane, threaten Florida

Tropical Storm Ian, which formed late Friday night over the southern Caribbean, is set to intensify into a powerful hurricane during the next few days. The big picture: The National Hurricane Center is now predicting Ian will develop into a Category 4 storm within the next 72 hours. Ian's path still is forecast to cross over portions of Cuba and then turn northward into Florida by midweek.
FLORIDA STATE
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
The Independent

Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian

Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: TikTokers livestream devastation as category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida

TikTok livestreams are giving millions of viewers a real-time glimpse of the power and fury of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Dozens of accounts aired footage on the social media platform’s livestream feature of pounding waves, levelled buildings, and storm surge as 150mph winds from the Category 4 hurricane swept through the Sunshine State.Some of the TikTokers are defying orders to remain indoors or evacuate from parts of southwest Florida that were expected to bear the brunt of the hurricane’s devastation.Jason Diver, who runs a fishing charter business out of Naples, posted a...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Detroit

Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Photos show Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage

Ian, which made landfall in the United States as a hurricane twice, left many areas unrecognizable after it unleashed catastrophic flooding, powerful winds and a damaging storm surge in Florida and the Carolinas. As search and rescue efforts continue, the storm's death toll is rising, and communities are reeling from the devastation.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: two million left without power as Florida hit with 155mph winds

More than two million people have been left without power after Hurricane Ian crashed into Florida’s southwest coast, with officials warning of unsurvivable storm surges in places.Powered by warm Gulf waters, Ian intensified into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm early after passing over Cuba where it left two people dead and the entire country in blackout when the power grid collapsed.Ian slammed into Florida with winds of 155mph shortly after 1500 local time [2000 GMT] near Cayo Costa, about 48km (30 miles) west of Fort Myers, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported. It is one of the...
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

Hurricane Ian approaching Florida landfall

Hurricane Ian is approaching a Florida landfall, but hurricane and tropical storm conditions are being felt across much of central and southern parts of the state. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
FLORIDA STATE
The Weather Channel

Hurricane Ian Prompts New Watches In Florida, Including Tampa Bay

Ian has become a hurricane in the western Caribbean Sea. Ian will strike western Cuba, possibly as a major hurricane. It will then pose a danger to Florida, anywhere from the Panhandle to the Peninsula. Hurricane and tropical storm alerts have been issued in Florida. Interests in those areas should...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

How Hurricane Ian became a monster storm — and what that means for the climate crisis

Hurricane Ian hit Florida last Wednesday as one of the strongest storms in state history — leaving dozens of people dead, with survivors facing months or years of rebuilding.But the storm’s strength didn’t slowly build over time. Instead, Hurricane Ian quickly grew from a small tropical depression into a massive hurricane, in a process meteorologists call “rapid intensification.”This kind of rapid storm growth has been getting more common over the past few decades, likely due to human-driven warming.As the climate crisis gets worse over the coming decades, hurricanes could experience a lot more rapid intensification. Potentially, this will lead...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Hurricane Ian’s destruction — by the numbers

Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas were battered this week as after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida and surged north, impacting millions with strong winds, flooding and power outages. Ian morphed from hurricane status to a tropical storm and is still bringing rains to the mid-Atlantic as post-tropical Cyclone Ian....
FLORIDA STATE

