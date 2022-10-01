ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Gov. Polis declares state of emergency after avian flu affects millions of birds in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
 4 days ago
Photo Credit: Ruslan Sidorov. File photo. (iStock)

Governor Polis declared a state of disaster emergency on Thursday, due to a sharp increase in the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Colorado.

HPAI, also referred to as bird flu, is a highly infectious disease that can affect wild and domestic birds. It can be spread through direct, bird-to-bird contact, and through contact with contaminated surfaces.

According to a news release from the governor's office, the declaration will enable state agencies to coordinate for mitigation of disease spread, response, consequence management, and recovery efforts.

"Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was initially detected in the United States in the wild bird population in January 2022 in South Carolina and in the domestic poultry population in February 2022 in Indiana. Following a short summer reprieve, it resumed spreading across the United States. The disease spreads rapidly among wild and domestic poultry. It has a mortality rate above ninety percent," the governor's executive order said.

The disease was first detected in wild birds in Colorado on March 24 this year, and was later detected in domestic poultry on April 8. Since, HPAI has been detected in 17 Colorado counties. According to the executive order, cases have been confirmed in wild, domestic, and commercial flocks.

"On April 19, 2022, HPAI was confirmed in a commercial broiler breeder facility in Montrose County, affecting 58,000 birds. On April 29, 2022, HPAI was confirmed in a commercial table egg layer facility in Weld County, affecting 1.4 million birds and more than seven million eggs. Both facilities were depopulated," the order said.

On September 20, bird flu was found in a commercial facility in Weld County. According to the governors office, around 1.1 million birds were affected. The entire facility had to depopulated by teams from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The governor allocated $1 million for costs related to disease mitigation, response, consequence management, and recovery efforts earlier this year. A portion of that fund is still available for use, the order said.

The declaration will be in effect for one month.

Coloradoans can protect themselves by avoiding unnecessary direct contact with wild birds and poultry, avoiding touching surfaces that are contaminated with bird feces, and wearing gloves when dressing wild game birds.

If you believe that your flock is experiencing a HPAI outbreak, immediately contact the State Veterinarian’s office at 303-869-9130.

Comments / 62

Yinyang
3d ago

The Left has been trying to come up with some sort of BS disease or virus and here we go....Elections right around the corner you know. 🤨

Reply(9)
29
Steve Lovell
3d ago

don't vote blue, Colorado follows everything California does. why? because we always have a democratic governor. California banned all gas powered lawn equipment now look at Colorado it's rare to find a gas powered weed eater or lawnmower.

Reply(1)
9
Rudy Gerbracht
3d ago

This has nothing to do with the Avian Flu, but just being able to declare a State of Emergency. Now he provides Colorado access to federal funds, but he's a boy crying 'wolf.' Or maybe, even worse, an avenue to deflect bad decision making toward the ag communities of our state thru what economists call 'price elasticity.' He is driving prices up on everything that has protein, but can simply blame the dreaded 'Avian Flu'. He probably wants everyone to be vegan, anyways.

Reply(1)
10
