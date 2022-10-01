ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo Models New Yitty Leggings In Latest Instagram Post

By Sharde Gillam
 4 days ago

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty


Lizzo recently gave us a Yitty fashion moment that we love and we honestly can’t stop thinking about it!

The beauty was spotted on Instagram earlier this week rocking the latest drop from her Yitty fashion collection which she wore to perfection and we can’t wait to get our hands on it! The “Spotlight” Yitty leggings that the beauty wore were a rustic orange color and featured cut outs throughout to show off her best assets, giving us a “barely there” look that we all love. The starlet paired the look with a matching rustic orange top and wore her hair in finger waves that were gelled own o her face. She paired the look with matching orange heels and did her best Lizzo twerk as she modeled the look for her millions of Instagram fans.

“THE SPOTLIGHT LEGGINGS YALL BEEN WAITING FOR DROPS IN 4… 3… 2 FREAKING DAYS! A PERFECT FIT FOR A STAR… ALL I NEED IS A CRYSTAL FLUTE @YITTY” she captioned the sultry socal media post. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Yes, Queen! We’re loving this sexy look on the super star! What do you think about Lizzo’s recent slay? Did she nail it? Would you cop these leggings?

[Video] Brand New Black Panther Trailer

Marvel’s Black Panther Wakanda Forever has a November 11th release date for theaters and they gave fans a little more to talk about! The new official trailer for Wakanda Forever just dropped Monday morning and if you loved part one, you will love what is coming in the trailer below!
