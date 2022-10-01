Read full article on original website
England captain Leah Williamson ruled out of Lionesses' games against USA and Czech Republic
England captain Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the games against USA and Czech Republic after sustaining an injury in training. Earlier on Tuesday, the Football Association said Williamson had picked up the unspecified issue in training and was to undergo further assessment, but the defender has now returned to Arsenal for further assessment.
England World Cup squad ladder: Jack Grealish on the plane after Manchester derby display, Callum Wilson a new entry
It was a good weekend for Jack Grealish and Conor Gallagher but Trent Alexander-Arnold's slide continues. The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder returns as we chart the latest risers and fallers!. Gareth Southgate is expected to announce his 26-man squad for Qatar 2022 on October 20 and there...
Moeen Ali: England all-rounder rules out return to Test cricket
Moeen made his test debut in 2014 and went on to score 2,914 runs in 64 tests at an average of 28.29, picking up 195 wickets. The 35-year-old announced his retirement from the longest format of the game in September last year but in June said McCullum had sounded him out about a potential red-ball return.
Emma Raducanu defeated by Daria Kasatkina in first round of Agel Open
Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Agel Open in the first round after a 7-5 6-4 defeat by fifth seed Daria Kasatkina. Kasatkina will now move on and face either Seoul champion Ekaterina Alexandrova or Victoria Azarenka in the second round with third seed Anett Kontaveit a potential quarter-final opponent.
James Maddison's World Cup hopes: Brendan Rodgers and Gary Neville back England call for Leicester playmaker
James Maddison was the star of the show, scoring two goals and setting up another as Leicester thrashed Nottingham Forest 4-0 at the King Power Stadium. The performance helped his side off bottom and put his World Cup chances back to the top of the agenda. Maddison has now scored...
Liverpool 'need to go back to basics' says Jurgen Klopp ahead of Rangers' Champions League visit
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool need "to go back to basics" to get out of their current slump as the Reds prepare to host Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday. Liverpool were held to a 3-3 draw by Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon to fall 11 points behind leaders Arsenal, albeit with a game in hand on the Gunners.
Breeders' Cup: The Platinum Queen could make US trip after Abbaye victory for Richard Fahey and Hollie Doyle
Richard Fahey is pondering a Breeders' Cup trip for his Prix de l'Abbaye winner The Platinum Queen. The two-year-old has impressed all season as she progressed from novice company to Group races, finishing second in both the Nunthorpe at York and the Flying Childers at Doncaster. Partnered by Hollie Doyle...
Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss wary of Eintracht Frankfurt threat in 'important' Champions League clash
Antonio Conte has defended his style of play at Tottenham and urged fans to trust in his selection choices. Spurs slipped to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday as goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka gave bitter rivals Arsenal victory. Arsenal had 65...
Cameron Carter-Vickers: Celtic defender out of crucial CL clash with RB Leipzig
Celtic will be without defender Cameron Carter-Vickers for their crucial Champions League tie away to RB Leipzig, with Liel Abada and Aaron Mooy also staying behind in Glasgow. USA international Carter-Vickers has been out since a training injury before the international break, with manager Ange Postecoglou hopeful he would be...
Ascot Champions Day: Adayar 'delights' Charlie Appleby ahead of epic Baaeed clash live on Sky Sports Racing
Charlie Appleby is relishing the prospect of seeing Adayar lock horns with Baaeed in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing on October 15. Last season's Derby and King George hero missed several engagements earlier this year due to the fact he was not entirely pleasing his trainer at home.
Breeders' Cup: Pyledriver ruled out of US trip as trainer William Muir aims at Japan Cup with King George hero
Pyledriver will bypass the Breeders' Cup as co-trainers William Muir and Chris Grassick set their sights on the Far East with the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes hero. The five-year-old was hugely impressive when beating last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Torquator Tasso in the Ascot...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Windsor and Wolverhampton in focus as Derby-winning duo combine in search of double
3.12 Windsor - Bad Company and Wahraan headline 11-runner handicap. Derby winning connections Richard Kingscote and Sir Michael Stoute team up with Wahraan in the Class three Hippodrome Handicap (3.12) over the extended mile and a quarter. The four-year-old comes into this race on the back of a third placed...
Worcester Warriors players free to leave club after WRFC Players Ltd liquidation confirmed at High Court
The winding-up petition heard on Wednesday concerned an unpaid tax bill of approximately £6m, and the result sees the contracts of Worcester's players immediately terminated. Worcester now also expect to have their suspension from the rest of the Gallagher Premiership season and enforced relegation to the Championship confirmed by the RFU.
Jacob Miller: Half-back swaps Wakefield Trinity for local rivals Castleford Tigers
The 30-year-old half-back confirmed in August he would be leaving Trinity after eight seasons with the club, during which time he was appointed captain. Miller has now signed a three-year contract with Wakefield's rivals Castleford, who had been looking to replace Hull FC-bound half Jake Trueman and cannot wait to get started at the Tigers under Lee Radford.
LIV Golf partners with tour in hopes to secure world rankings for players
Just a few weeks after 50 LIV golfers signed a petition for their results to be included in the Official World Golf Rankings, the tour took the next step to their goal.
FIFA・
Adam Walker: Former Super League forward and Scotland international dies aged 31
Walker played for Huddersfield Giants, Hull Kingston Rovers, St Helens, Wakefield Trinity and Salford Red Devils during a nine-year career, featuring in the 2015 Challenge Cup final for Rovers and the Red Devils' 2019 Grand Final defeat against Saints. He had loan spells with Barrow Raiders and Swinton Lions too...
Women's League Cup round-up: Birmingham City upset Brighton, West Ham held by London City Lionesses
Birmingham City caused an upset in the Women's League Cup by beating top-tier Brighton in the first round. Libby Smith scored the opener before Jade Pennock then made it two shortly after the break. Brighton pulled a goal back through Lee Geum-Min but Lucy Quinn extended Birmingham's lead once again.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Champion apprentice title race in focus at Southwell and Brighton on Tuesday
With the clock ticking down to Champions Day at Ascot on October 15, the battle for the apprentice jockeys' title is hotting up and in focus at Brighton and Southwell on Tuesday, all live on Sky Sports Racing. 8.00 Southwell - Arc-winning duo back in action with Omniscient. The Arc-winning...
ATP Tour: Novak Djokovic beats Marin Cilic to seal first title since Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic won his first title since Wimbledon, after a dominant display against Marin Cilic in the final of the Tel Aviv Open. The top seed stormed past Cilic in straight sets, 6-3 6-4, and did not face a break point in the first set in his first final since July.
Indonesia football riot: Delays in unlocking gates contributed to 125 deaths, says Indonesian FA
Delays in unlocking the gates at an Indonesian football stadium after violence broke out at the end of a match contributed to a disaster in which at least 125 people died, the national football association has said. Police fired tear gas as supporters invaded the pitch during the game between...
FIFA・
