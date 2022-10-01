ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend man in MyPanera’s top five

WEST BEND — If it’s morning at Panera Bread in West Bend and the phone rings, chances are good it’s Don Gruber placing his daily order for a hazelnut coffee with 4 ounces of steamed half & half, along with breakfast. For his patronage, Gruber, West Bend,...
WEST BEND, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Why Mayor Johnson Moved to Milwaukee’s Concordia Neighborhood

A house in the Concordia neighborhood on Milwaukee’s Near West Side has served as a private residence, a Marquette University Dental School fraternity house and a home hospice location all before it was a home to the tax-exempt Père Marquette Jesuit Community of priests and brothers. And now, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his family are settling into their new home there.
MILWAUKEE, WI
newsfromthestates.com

‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale

Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
GREENDALE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Milwaukee, WI
County
Sheboygan County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Kohler, WI
Sheboygan County, WI
Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Sheboygan, WI
Government
Sheboygan, WI
Obituaries
Sheboygan, WI
Entertainment
Milwaukee, WI
Obituaries
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Sheboygan Falls, WI
City
Sheboygan, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
South Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Popular roller rink in Winnebago County closing after 50 years of skating

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – For the last five decades, Gem Roller Rink in Menasha has been a staple for weekend meet-ups, but the last skate is coming soon. “We’ve moved some of the skate counters, we’ve redone the concession counters, and moved the DJ booth slightly,” said co-owner Susan Roen.
MENASHA, WI
kenosha.com

Scoops falls short: World-record attempt still a success for Kenosha ice cream shop

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
On Milwaukee

The Culver's Curderburger will return this month

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are all coming up – but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Education#Obituary#Music Supervisor#The U S Army#St Mark Lutheran Church#The Fifth Army Band
nbc15.com

Brooks kicked out of Waukesha County courtroom for second day

McFarland School District equity coordinator resigns after use of racial slur. A McFarland School District staff member resigned Monday following an incident where she used a racial slur when addressing a concern from a student. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two people with Wisconsin ties described the destruction in the...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

State law now requires schools to teach about the Holocaust. Here’s how it’s affecting Racine teachers and students

In classes at Park High School, Cohen assigns students literature related to the Holocaust, and she can tell a book hits home when they silently engage with the text. “They’re really processing everything, they really connect to what’s happening in the story,” said Cohen, Park English department chair. “They care about what’s happening to those individuals.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan domestic violence, Kenosha pond crash

KENOSHA, Wis. - A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence/suffocation incident out of Sheboygan led state troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles per hour southbound on I-94 before ending up in a pond. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said it's believed the man was on his way to...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: 79-year-old woman located

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has given an update regarding the missing 79-year-old who was last seen on the road in northeast Wisconsin. According to deputies, Florence Kaiser has been located safe. No other details were provided. MISSING: Florence Kaiser, 79, last seen in...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy