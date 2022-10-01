Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend man in MyPanera’s top five
WEST BEND — If it’s morning at Panera Bread in West Bend and the phone rings, chances are good it’s Don Gruber placing his daily order for a hazelnut coffee with 4 ounces of steamed half & half, along with breakfast. For his patronage, Gruber, West Bend,...
Why Mayor Johnson Moved to Milwaukee’s Concordia Neighborhood
A house in the Concordia neighborhood on Milwaukee’s Near West Side has served as a private residence, a Marquette University Dental School fraternity house and a home hospice location all before it was a home to the tax-exempt Père Marquette Jesuit Community of priests and brothers. And now, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his family are settling into their new home there.
These are the three most dangerous intersections in Milwaukee
Three intersections in the city are considered the most dangerous by Milwaukee Police. A grassroots organization that has partnered with the state is now trying to change that.
‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale
Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
Popular roller rink in Winnebago County closing after 50 years of skating
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – For the last five decades, Gem Roller Rink in Menasha has been a staple for weekend meet-ups, but the last skate is coming soon. “We’ve moved some of the skate counters, we’ve redone the concession counters, and moved the DJ booth slightly,” said co-owner Susan Roen.
Scoops falls short: World-record attempt still a success for Kenosha ice cream shop
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
The Culver's Curderburger will return this month
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are all coming up – but...
These are the best public middle schools in Milwaukee area in 2023: List
Lake Country School in Hartland, Wis. is the best public middle school in the Milwaukee area - for the second year in a row - a ranking from Niche.com found.
Brooks kicked out of Waukesha County courtroom for second day
McFarland School District equity coordinator resigns after use of racial slur. A McFarland School District staff member resigned Monday following an incident where she used a racial slur when addressing a concern from a student. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two people with Wisconsin ties described the destruction in the...
State law now requires schools to teach about the Holocaust. Here’s how it’s affecting Racine teachers and students
In classes at Park High School, Cohen assigns students literature related to the Holocaust, and she can tell a book hits home when they silently engage with the text. “They’re really processing everything, they really connect to what’s happening in the story,” said Cohen, Park English department chair. “They care about what’s happening to those individuals.”
Washington County DA files charges against Richfield man for alleged plan to sell dogs from southern states
WEST BEND — The Washington County District Attorney’s (DA) Office has charged Colton Louis Brooder with six misdemeanors in relation to him allegedly bringing 46 puppies and one adult dog up to his Richfield home from southern states to sell them. According to the criminal complaint, Brooder is...
Greenfield church collecting supplies for victims of Hurricane Ian
You can drop off supplies in the parking lot of The Ridge Community Church in Greenfield, near Highway 100 and Layton.
Sheboygan domestic violence, Kenosha pond crash
KENOSHA, Wis. - A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence/suffocation incident out of Sheboygan led state troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles per hour southbound on I-94 before ending up in a pond. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said it's believed the man was on his way to...
UPDATE: 79-year-old woman located
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has given an update regarding the missing 79-year-old who was last seen on the road in northeast Wisconsin. According to deputies, Florence Kaiser has been located safe. No other details were provided. MISSING: Florence Kaiser, 79, last seen in...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Fort Myers woman, a Green Bay native, shares living through Hurricane Ian
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For one Green Bay native, Hurricane Ian was all too real. Linda Arkin moved to Fort Myers last year. She is now sharing her story of survival. “People asked me, why didn’t you evacuate? It’s because no one had any time to,” said Arkin via FaceTime on Monday.
University of Wisconsin doctor answers questions regarding COVID-19, including masks and vaccines
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Recent studies have been raising medical questions surrounding COVID-19. As an example: many are wondering if the vaccine is safe for women and their menstrual cycle, and can COVID-19 cause diabetes in children. There is also still controversy surrounding masking and when it is recommended. To...
Overwhelming State Mandates: Milwaukee County will face future budget issues without sales tax increase
On the day he proposed his $1.37 billion budget, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley once again called for the state to allow the county to raise its sales tax. It was a move Crowley said could decrease property taxes and maintain critical services for Milwaukee County residents. Currently, more than...
Blog Events Schedule: What’s Up In October In South Milwaukee? A Lot!
Here are some of the events happening around town this month …. See a more complete and updated list of local events on the South Milwaukee Events page. The page — and the top post on the front page of the site — is updated frequently. Did I miss something? Email me.
