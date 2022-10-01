Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the beaches, Pamlico Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 15:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves around 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and rough surf. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/03 PM 4.0 1.5 1.4 1 MINOR 05/04 AM 3.1 0.6 0.8 1 NONE 05/05 PM 3.2 0.7 0.3 5 NONE 06/05 AM 2.3 -0.2 -0.1 3-4 NONE 06/06 PM 2.5 0.0 -0.4 2-3 NONE 07/06 AM 2.2 -0.3 -0.4 2 NONE
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood causing damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast. Some critical infrastructure in communities may be inundated. Significant erosion is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 5 to 8 feet above normal high tide line. The highest water levels are expected Thursday night through Friday morning.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, and beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/03 PM 5.5 1.8 1.5 8 MINOR 05/04 AM 4.1 0.4 0.9 5-6 NONE 05/04 PM 4.9 1.2 0.9 5 NONE 06/05 AM 4.1 0.4 0.6 4 NONE 06/05 PM 4.4 0.7 0.4 3 NONE
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kane by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 07:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-03 08:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kane A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KANE COUNTY At 752 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles east of Kanab, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Kane County. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 42 and 52. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Ward by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-04 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ward FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following county, Ward. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 756 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monahans, Thorntonville, Pyote, Wickett and Roy Hurd Memorial Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Navajo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 19:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-05 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its action stage of 17 feet. Additional information is available at: http://ahps2.wrh.noaa.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=fgz The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM MST /100 AM MDT/. Target Area: Navajo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arizona Little Colorado near Winslow affecting Navajo County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Colorado near Winslow. * WHEN...Until 1200 AM MST /100 AM MDT/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Impacts for 17, 18 and 19 feet listed below. At 17.0 feet, Downstream, the approaches to the bridge over the river on route 71 (near Bird Springs) will flood. The river will crest at route 71 approximately 18 hours after the river crests at Winslow. Minor lowland overflow on right bank at Winslow. At 18.0 feet, Flow above this level for approximately 6 hours or more may cause erosion to the levee and eventual leakage or failure. At 19.0 feet, Overflow on right bank. Water approaches Ames Acres and Bushman Acres on left bank in Winslow area. Erosion is likely on the levee on the left bank. Downstream, with approximately 18 hour lag time, the approaches to the bridge over the river on route 71 near Bird Springs will flood and evacuations of homes near the intersection of route 2 and route 71 are conducted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM MST Tuesday /8:00 PM MDT Tuesday/ the stage was 18.5 feet. - The river levels are falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to below 17 feet by 1200 AM MST /100 AM MDT/ tonight. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.8 feet on 02/16/2019. - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm MST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Little Colorado Winslow 19.0 18.5 Tue 7 pm MST 12.7 12.4 12.3
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 03:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Atlantic and Coastal Ocean. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight EDT tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-08 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Golovin. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood causing damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast. Significant erosion is possible. In Golovin, the old runway may be inundated. West of Golovin, high surf is anticipated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 3 to 5 feet above normal high tide line. The highest water levels are expected with the high tides early Thursday morning, and again Friday morning.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Monterey Bay by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 08:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-05 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Monterey Bay; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley, Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Helena Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-05 09:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Helena Valley Reduced Visibilities this Morning An area of fog has develop within the Helena Valley this morning, generally along and east of the Interstate 15 corridor from Highway 12 to the North Hill. This area of fog was shallow in nature, and is expected to persist through 9am to 10am. Motorist should be prepared for reduced visibilities to around 1/2 mile from the Helena Airport north to Lake Helena. Slow down and use your low beam headlights when driving through fog.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-08 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Precautions should be taken to protect property. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...High surf expected. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur. Minor flooding of low lying areas is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 2 to 4 feet with surf running well above the normal high tide line.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Catano, Guaynabo, San Juan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 15:18:00 Expires: 2022-10-05 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Catano; Guaynabo; San Juan FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Bayamon, Catano, Guaynabo and San Juan. * WHEN...Until 530 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 217 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 12:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING Relative humidities of 25 percent or lower are expected for a few hours this afternoon and early evening. Despite fairly low wind speeds, low fuel moistures combined with this low humidity could allow fires to begin and spread more easily. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 22:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-06 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...From 10 PM today to 4 PM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...A high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...In Maryland, the Atlantic beaches of Worchester County including Ocean City. In Virginia, the Atlantic beaches Accomack County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 3 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 8 in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight EDT tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Broward Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Statement, through this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Comments / 0