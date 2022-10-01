California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill limiting the use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal proceedings

Read full article on original website
Judge dismisses charges against top former state officials in Flint water crisis
A judge has dismissed charges against seven former top Michigan state officials for their alleged role in the Flint water crisis, ruling that the charges weren't valid due to a procedural error. The cases against Eden Wells, Richard Baird, Jarrod Agen, Nancy Peeler, Gerald Ambrose, Nicolas Lyon, and Darnell Earley...
Fair Fight Action likely to appeal voting rights decision
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a voting rights group founded by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Monday they will likely appeal last week’s federal court ruling upholding Georgia’s election laws. Fair Fight Action challenged a long list of Georgia election policies as unconstitutional in the lawsuit filed...
Stacey Abrams campaign goes after Brian Kemp with three hard-hitting ads
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has used his four years in office to enrich himself instead of looking out for Georgians’ best interests, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams charged Monday. In three new ads, Abrams tags the Republican governor “Kickback Kemp” for increasing his net worth by $3...
The killings of 6 people in central California all happened in dark areas where surveillance cameras were scant. Here's what we know
Authorities in California's Central Valley are investigating what they believe is a series of killings that has claimed the lives of six people since last year. Police in Stockton are offering a $125,000 reward for any information regarding the homicides, which began in April 2021 with the most recent killing reported late last month, officials said.
Industry expert: Georgia fees on electric vehicles ‘counterproductive’
ATLANTA — Georgia should consider getting rid of the state’s high fee on electric vehicle registrations in favor of an alternative that doesn’t discourage motorists from buying EVs, an auto industry lobbyist said. The General Assembly imposed an annual fee of $200 on non-commercial EVs and Georgia...
Micron to invest up to $100 billion to build chip factory in upstate New York
Micron on Tuesday said it would invest up to $100 billion over the next two decades to build a massive semiconductor factory in upstate New York. The move comes in the wake of US government efforts to boost domestic chip production. The Idaho-based firm said it plans to build the...
'It is going to be emotional': Residents of Florida island cut off from the mainland by Hurricane Ian are set to return to survey 'unlivable' homes
A week after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, residents of one of its barrier islands will be allowed to return to view their homes Wednesday for the first time since the storm devastated the once tranquil community. Ian wiped out a portion of the causeway connecting Sanibel Island to the...
