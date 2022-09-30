Read full article on original website
9 Ways to Say You’re From Washington State Without Saying It
We stumbled across a Reddit sub thread comment that said, "It drives me crazy that the N and W don't correspond to the cardinal directions on the arrow correctly." Well, I'll be darned, they are right and I never gave it one thought because I don't think about stuff like that. Living in the Pacific Northwest means you sometimes have a nonchalant, carefree attitude when it comes to things like, DIRECTIONS, and LOGIC. That's one way how you can tell if someone is from Washington state without them actually saying it.
Yakima Drivers See Another Spike in Gas Prices
Drivers in Central and Eastern Washington are seeing another spike in gas prices this week. Officials at GasBuddy says average gasoline prices in Yakima have risen 38.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.01 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Prices in...
Tri-Cities Gathers to Honor WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., Shot on the Job
Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was escorted home from Harborview Medical Center to Walla Walla on Sunday. Police Officers and the public gathered to show support for the trooper who was shot in the line of duty on September 22nd. After an ambush in Walla Walla, Atkinson drove himself to a nearby hospital. He was transferred to Harborview for further care. After 10 days, he was able to return home.
Covid-19 Relief Funds Available to Undocumented Immigrants Living in Washington
The Washington Department of Social and Health Services has funds available for new applicants. The Washington Covid-19 Immigrant Relief Fund provides at least $1,000 in cash assistance to immigrants residing in the state. The DSHS has received an additional $340 million from the WA State Legislature to support the immigrant community. The fund provides a cash grant to those who are ineligible for other assistance. Eligible applicants will receive their final grant in December 2022 or in January 2023.
