Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Iga Swiatek: World number one criticises schedule and will not play Billie Jean King Cup Finals
World number one Iga Swiatek has criticised the upcoming scheduling of tennis events, saying she will not be able to compete at next month's Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The world number one, 21, had planned to represent Poland in the finals, which begin in Glasgow on 8 November. However,...
Novak Djokovic won, quite literally, the biggest prize in tennis at the Tel Aviv Open
"In awe at the size of this trophy," tweeted the US Open after Djokovic won the Tel Aviv Open on Sunday. "Absolute unit."
Comments / 0