The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is underway on Franklin Street and thankfully, Mother Nature has blessed us with beautiful weather the entire week which means you can expect large crowds of people each and every day packing themselves in and looking to fill their bellies with delicious food, riding rides, playing games, and catching up with people they haven't seen in a while. That's what the festival is all about. But, all those sights, sounds, smells, and people can also be attractive to young kids, leading them to take off towards them without telling you. The next thing you know, you look down, your child isn't there, and the panic sets in. Thanks to a partnership between the West Side Nut Club and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, the separation time between you and your child will hopefully be short.

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO