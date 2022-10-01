Read full article on original website
Can You Openly Drink Alcohol in Public During Evansville’s Fall Festival?
If you have ever attended the West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival in Evansville and wondered if you can legally drink while you are out on Franklin Street, we've got the answer. Indiana Liquor Laws. Like most states, Indiana has a plethora of laws surrounding the sale, consumption, and transportation...
wamwamfm.com
Semi Drives Into Susan Bobes Restaurant
Gibson County – There was an accident at Susan Bobes Restaurant in Princeton where a semi drove partially into the dining room. No one was in the building at the time. Per the city engineer, there is no structural damage. According to the owner, they have started clean up...
14news.com
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $300K
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ticket booths for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot opened on Franklin Street Monday, and the total continues to quickly grow. By the time they closed at 10 p.m. Monday, the total had reached $122,200. That’s up from about $111,000 last year.
Check Out This Unique Home in Evansville That is a Local History Gem
We all have those mindless guilty pleasures that we enjoy to waste time. For some people, that could mean scrolling TikTok, for others that could be doodling nonsense drawings on junk mail or scrap pieces of paper. The possibilities are truly endless. One of my favorite ways to waste time (or procrastinate, if I am being truly honest) is to look at interesting homes. I could browse Zillow for hours if I didn't have other responsibilities, looking at all of the different types of homes, and daydreaming about living there. Of course, I love the house that we live in and the pride from the time and money spent on renovating it, but wishful thinking is always fun to indulge in.
Street party to celebrate 150 years of Hanson
HANSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A local Kentucky town is celebrating 150 years. On October 22, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be a street party celebrating the city of Hanson’s 150th “birthday.” The event is located in Historic Downtown Hanson at Sunset Road. Organizers say food trucks, crafters, vendors, bounce house, outdoor movies, […]
Castle Marching Band Half Pot Raffle Passes $60,000 with Tickets Available Until Oct. 8th
If you live in Warrick County, specifically Newburgh, you've likely seen pop-up canopies set up outside stores like Schnuck's and Walmart being staffed by a handful of adults. Those adults are the parents of Castle High School students who are members of the Castle Marching Knights they're hoping you'll stop and support their kids by purchasing tickets for their annual half pot fundraiser.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Enjoy Blues, food and local brews at the Haunted Huntingburg Blues Fest Saturday, Oct. 8
Downtown Huntingburg 4th Street and Market Street Park transform into a haunted adventure this Saturday, October 8, with live blues music, kids’ activities, craft beer vendors, food booths, and more. Admission is free this year and more details are available at https://www.facebook.com/HauntedHuntingburg/. Blues Music will fill Market Street Park...
How Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office ‘Find A Parent Program’ Helps Reunite Parents with Lost Children at Evansville’s Fall Festival
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is underway on Franklin Street and thankfully, Mother Nature has blessed us with beautiful weather the entire week which means you can expect large crowds of people each and every day packing themselves in and looking to fill their bellies with delicious food, riding rides, playing games, and catching up with people they haven't seen in a while. That's what the festival is all about. But, all those sights, sounds, smells, and people can also be attractive to young kids, leading them to take off towards them without telling you. The next thing you know, you look down, your child isn't there, and the panic sets in. Thanks to a partnership between the West Side Nut Club and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, the separation time between you and your child will hopefully be short.
14news.com
Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Street and Main Street due to a crash. Princeton police say the crash involved a semi going into a building. A picture shared with us shows the building hit was Susan...
The 2022 Evansville Holiday Parade Has Already Been Cancelled and Here’s Why
Wait a minute, I'm confused - did we just go back to 2020? I thought things were back to "normal." I guess I thought wrong. We just learned that organizers for the 2022 Holiday Parade in Evansville have canceled this year's parade, but it has nothing to do with the nonsense that was canceling everything in 2020.
14news.com
Highway 60 closed Tuesday for implosion at old Spottsville Bridge
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There is a traffic alert for drivers in Henderson. Highway 60 will be closed at the Spottsville Bridge Tuesday. Officials are imploding a small truss at the bridge. That’s from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It’s the first of four phases to demolish the...
14news.com
Evansville man preps for 53rd year manning the grill at the Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival returns this upcoming week, so does Sam Fulton, who’s been a part of over 50 Fall Festivals, manning the grill for Corpus Christi Catholic Church. A little yellow trailer, the only place to find the church’s famous...
104.1 WIKY
Diane’s Fall Festival Tasting Results-Booths 137-105
My team consisted of me, Crystal Van Diver (a veteran taster) and Pete Olson (this year’s rookie). We started at the very end of Franklin Street in front of The Gerst Haus and had a great time! All the booths were so welcoming and were genuinely so happy to see their “WIKY tasters!”
Tox Away Day to be held Saturday in Vanderburgh County
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville’s annual Tox Away Day will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot. Tox Away Day is for Vanderburgh County residents to dispose of hazardous house hold waste. The event is not intended for businesses to dispose of waste. Below is a list […]
104.1 WIKY
Fall Festival Food Booth Tasting Booths 73-104
2022 Fall Festival Booth Tasting – Aaron’s team. A great strom, but even better atmosphere. When you tip these fellas, they make the most noise on Franklin!. They do not have a food item, but they are having a cutest baby photo contest. You can enter at their booth.
14news.com
Police: 1 person shot in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to the 200 block of W. Oregon Street Tuesday afternoon in Evansville. Neighbors in the area tell us they hear about five shots, then saw someone limp to a white car, then drive away. Police say one person was shot, but the...
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Inside Indiana Business
Using data and tech to protect Indiana fishing spots
From Potato Creek State Park in St. Joseph County to Patoka Lake in Dubois County, and countless rivers and streams in-between, Hoosier anglers have an abundance of options to snare bass, catfish and crappie. But they also have the ability to inadvertently transfer invasive species, such as zebra mussels and aquatic plants from one body of water to another. A new study conducted by researchers in Ball State University’s Environmental Sciences program reveals new insight into “invasion superhighways” across the U.S. by using technology and data.
Indiana Farm Market Invites Families for FREE Kids Day Full of Pumpkins & More
Fall is the best time to get out and about with the family and enjoy the beautiful weather. One Indiana Farm Market is hosting a super fun and FREE event. Does your family love to create new traditions together during the holidays? This is the perfect tradition to add to the list. Pumpkins and More in Santa Claus, Indiana would love to have your family come for a visit.
14news.com
Officials investigating suspicious fire in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Read Street. Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Evansville Police Department confirmed crews were called back to the scene to extinguish hot spots. They say the initial fire happened around 8 p.m. Monday. According...
