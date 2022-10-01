LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- The drama is back! Rica Famosa Latina – the fan-favorite, gossip-driving reality series – returns to EstrellaTV for a sixth season. Back from a four-year hiatus, the new season explores the lives of six wealthy and socially famous Latina women in Los Angeles and Mexico, and their high-flying, larger-than-life world of bubbles, Botox, and bling. The season will premiere across all EstrellaTV platforms – including the EstrellaTV App – on Sunday, October 16, with the EstrellaTV broadcast premiere at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. EstrellaTV is the national broadcast television network of leading Spanish-language multiplatform media company Estrella Media. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005356/en/ Rica Famosa Latina season six on EstrellaTV, premiering Sunday, October 16 at 9 p.m./8 p.m.CT. (Graphic: Business Wire)

