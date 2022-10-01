ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

The Ladies Are Back! EstrellaTV Hit Reality Series Rica Famosa Latina Returns for a New Season

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- The drama is back! Rica Famosa Latina – the fan-favorite, gossip-driving reality series – returns to EstrellaTV for a sixth season. Back from a four-year hiatus, the new season explores the lives of six wealthy and socially famous Latina women in Los Angeles and Mexico, and their high-flying, larger-than-life world of bubbles, Botox, and bling. The season will premiere across all EstrellaTV platforms – including the EstrellaTV App – on Sunday, October 16, with the EstrellaTV broadcast premiere at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. EstrellaTV is the national broadcast television network of leading Spanish-language multiplatform media company Estrella Media. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005356/en/ Rica Famosa Latina season six on EstrellaTV, premiering Sunday, October 16 at 9 p.m./8 p.m.CT. (Graphic: Business Wire)
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

MadeGood makes snacks with hidden veggies

For more information on MadeGood visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Sept. 30, 2022. This segment is sponsored by MadeGood.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy