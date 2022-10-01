Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Ukrainian Forces Make Gains in Kherson, a Region Putin Illegally Annexed Last Week
Ukrainian forces made further gains Monday in the Kherson region in the country's south, adding to their gains in the east in recent days as they push a counteroffensive against Russia to recapture lands Moscow's forces had claimed earlier in its seven-month invasion. Russia-installed officials in Kherson said Ukraine's military...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 3
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11:00 a.m.: Countries across Europe are ramping up diplomatic pressure on Moscow in condemnation of Russia’s attempt to illegally annex an additional four Ukrainian regions through referendums widely seen as sham events, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.
Voice of America
Ukrainian Forces Continue Gains in Battle
Ukrainian forces have broken through Russian defenses in the important southern Kherson area. It is Ukraine’s biggest gain in the south of the country since the war began. Ukraine gave no official confirmation of the gains. But a Russian military spokesman admitted that a Ukrainian tank offensive had advanced along the Dnieper River's west bank and recaptured several villages along the way.
Voice of America
Australia Imposes More Sanctions on Russia Over Annexation of Ukrainian Regions
SYDNEY — Australia has hit Russia with a fresh round of sanctions over Moscow’s claimed annexation of four regions in Ukraine. Travel restrictions and financial penalties are being imposed on Russian-backed separatists and senior officials. Campaigners are urging Australia to supply more weapons to Ukraine. The new sanctions...
Voice of America
US Expected to Send Mobile Rocket Launchers to Ukraine in $625 Million Aid Package
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration's next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to include four High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, munitions, mines and mine-resistant vehicles, two sources briefed on the $625 million package told Reuters on Monday. The package, expected to be announced as soon as...
Voice of America
Zelenskyy: Negotiating With Putin 'Impossible' After Annexation Claim
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree Tuesday declaring that negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin has become “impossible” following Putin’s attempt to annex four Ukrainian regions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia would wait until Zelenskyy changes his mind or until a new president...
Voice of America
UN: Civil, Political Rights Repressed in Russian-Occupied Areas of Ukraine
GENEVA — U.N. human rights monitors say freedom of expression, assembly and other civil and political rights are constrained in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, including Crimea. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has submitted its latest report on the situation in Ukraine to the U.N. Human Rights Council.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine’s leader says his troops are keeping Russians on the run
Ukraine forces reclaim more territory; Russia’s illegal annexation awaits Putin’s final signature. How President Biden is likely to respond if Russia uses nuclear weapons.
Voice of America
America's Biggest Ship Deploys in North Atlantic Amid Looming Russian Threat
Pentagon — The United States' newest and most advanced aircraft carrier has embarked on its first deployment to train with allies and patrol the high seas of the Atlantic amid increased tensions across the globe. The USS Gerald R. Ford began its deployment in the North Atlantic on Tuesday...
Voice of America
Devastated by Russian Assault, Ukraine’s Schools Come Back to Life
Millions of Ukrainian schoolchildren are returning to the classroom despite air sirens that are still interrupting lessons. With more than 2,000 school buildings around the country destroyed, educators are working hard to rebuild and bring normality to children’s lives. VOA Eastern Europe Chief Myroslava Gongadze visited the village of Bohdanivka near Kyiv where Russian occupiers destroyed the local school and kindergarten. Camera: Eugene Shynkar.
Voice of America
Putin Finalizes Annexation Claim Rejected by Ukraine, West
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law Wednesday to formalize Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions, a move widely condemned as illegal and one that comes as Ukrainian forces advance in a counteroffensive to take back areas under Russian control. The Russian measure, approved earlier this week by the...
Voice of America
Australia Plans to Rescue Citizens Stranded in Syrian Camps
Australian authorities are preparing to repatriate more than 60 Australian widows and children of Islamic State fighters from detention camps in Syria. Officials insist the detainees will be put under surveillance when they are repatriated and that the women have agreed to be subject to control orders. More than 20...
Voice of America
Greece Says It's Open to Talks with Turkey Once Provocations End
Athens — Greece wants to have a constructive dialogue with Turkey based on international law but its Aegean neighbor must halt its unprecedented escalation of provocations, the Greek foreign minister said Sunday. The two countries — North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies but historic foes — have been at...
Voice of America
Future Ukraine Aid May Hinge on Control of Congress in 2023
The impending November midterm elections, in which control of both houses of the United States Congress is being closely contested, could have significant consequences for the largest foreign policy challenge currently facing the Biden administration: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine...
Voice of America
Angela Merkel Wins UNHCR Nansen Award for Protecting Syrian Refugees
GENEVA — Former German chancellor Angela Merkel has won the prestigious Nansen Award from the U.N. refugee agency, for providing a haven for more than 1.2 million refugees and asylum seekers fleeing violence and persecution in Syria. Angela Merkel welcomed the desperate people at the height of the Syrian...
Voice of America
US, Philippine Forces Hold Combat Drills to Brace for Crisis
Manila, philippines — More than 2,500 U.S. and Philippine marines joined combat exercises Monday to respond to any crisis in a region long on tenterhooks over South China Sea territorial disputes and increasing tensions over Taiwan. The annual military drills are the first major exercise between the longtime treaty...
Voice of America
US, China Compete in Space
The United States and China are increasingly competitive in space as both nations plan to put people back on the moon and establish the first moon bases. NASA, the U.S. space agency, is waiting for a new launch date for its Artemis 1 mission. It is expected this month or next. Technical problems led to cancellations of the first two launch attempts in recent weeks.
Voice of America
US Denies Link Between Iran's Release of Americans and Funds Held Abroad
Washington — The United States on Sunday rejected Iranian reports that Tehran's release of two detained Americans will lead to the unfreezing of Iranian funds abroad. Baquer Namazi, 85, was permitted to leave Iran for medical treatment abroad, and his son Siamak Namazi, 50, was released from detention in Tehran, the United Nations said on Saturday.
Voice of America
Critics Fear Saudi Prince Seeks Legal Cover With PM Title
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's new title of prime minister could prove more significant abroad than inside the kingdom, where he already wields enormous power. The appointment by royal decree comes as the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is debating whether the...
Voice of America
Iran Increases Troops Near Kurdistan Region, Threatening Ground Operation
Iran has recently sent new military reinforcements to its western borders close to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and threatened to launch a cross-border ground invasion into Iraqi Kurdistan against Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, a senior Iraqi Kurdish official in Iraq who asked to remain anonymous told VOA. "Iran has...
