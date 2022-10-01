Read full article on original website
Army Major Was Willing to Give Russia Info Until U.S. Declared War: DOJ
A U.S. Army major doctor and his wife, a Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist, were federally indicted for allegedly trying to give confidential medical information about members of the U.S. military to the Russian government. Major Jamie Lee Henry and Anna Gabrielian were named in a federal indictment unsealed on Thursday in...
The Onion goes to the Supreme Court after man made fake Ohio police Facebook page
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody. The satirical site that manages to persuade people to believe the absurd has filed a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media. “As the globe’s premier […]
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
MG-42: The German Machine Gun That Mowed Down Enemies On the Battlefield
The Second World War was fought with a number of new technologies and weapons. In a conflict this intense, each nation was desperate to get a leg up on their opponents. This led to increased innovation as the war progressed. Germany’s MG-42, a Mauser general-purpose machine gun, was one such development that was introduced to the battlefield while fighting was in full swing.
nationalinterest.org
Air Force Looks to New ICBM to Deter Massive Nuclear Attack
Air Force acquisition executive Andrew Hunter says the service’s new Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile is developing well and on-track for successful delivery at the end of this decade. Air Force acquisition executive Andrew Hunter says the service’s new Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is developing well and on-track for...
To the editor: Ohio’s Nov. election is illegitimate
How can we elect our state representatives if we have no constitutional districts?. The front page article in the Sept. 25 Blade stated that Ohio’s redrawing of voting districts was not legitimate. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled the new maps unconstitutional last summer. The redistricting committee has repeatedly refused to draw unbiased maps.
Ohio bill would allow vets to teach without background in education
A new bill in the Ohio Senate that is aiming to curb the teacher shortage by allowing veterans to become educators without having a background in education is leaving veterans and educators concerned.
nationalinterest.org
The Pentagon Isn’t Impressed By Russia’s Troop Mobilization
A senior official noted that there continue to be protests across Russia and what he called “concern from the Russian population” about the mobilization. While the Pentagon is taking Russia’s "mobilization" of as many as 300,000 soldiers seriously, there are several reasons to think that its effects may not be as substantial as they first appear. During a background press briefing this week, senior Pentagon officials pointed out that a number of variables could weaken or diminish the impact of Russia’s mobilization.
navalnews.com
Nuclear Boiler Aboard French Navy’s 2nd Barracuda Type SSN Started for the 1st Time
Duguay-Trouin is the second Barracuda type SSN for the French Navy. Designed under the responsibility of the French Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), the nuclear boiler was produced under the supervision of TechnicAtome, designer of the boiler, Naval Group, being responsible for the production of the pressure vessels and for the integration of the nuclear reactors on board all Barracuda type SSNs.
The US Government Proposed To Nuke the Moon
The ultimate way to show power to the worldCuriosmos. The United States has come up with a number of plans to become the dominating force in the globe. In spite of the fact that not all of these recommendations were pursued and carried out by the army, the bulk of them was, and they came in various forms and sizes. Particularly during the Cold War, when Americans faced up against the Red Bear in the East, this was true. As the USSR began to catch up to the US in terms of technology in the 1950s and 1960s, plans were made to show the American people that the US still held the upper hand. When a certain strategy was revealed, it would startle the entire globe.
nationalinterest.org
‘Persistent Modernization’ Is Building the Army of the Future
In the last several years, the Army has demonstrated breakthrough ways of using artificial intelligence-enabled computers to shorten the sensor-to-shooter time. For decades, the Army has been working intensely to “network” the force in real time across domains. This effort goes back to the services’ Future Combat Systems program in the early 2000s and subsequent attempts to generate interoperability through the Joint Tactical Radio Systems software programmable radio technology. There were strides forward and even some breakthroughs, yet the ability to truly network the force in real time and quickly link sensors to shooters never quite materialized—until now.
BBC
On the front line with troops in Kherson region
Ukraine's progress in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia has been far more limited than its successes in the north-east. Front line positions come under regular fire as both Russia and Ukraine attempt to push forward. The BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov gained rare access to the front line in the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Pic: Here’s where US’ new $13B carrier is going first
The U.S. Navy will deploy its newest and most advanced $13 billion aircraft carrier on Monday, Oct. 3 to operate alongside a group of allied forces in the Atlantic area of operations. According to a U.S. Navy press release, the USS Gerald R. Ford — the flagship of the Gerald...
