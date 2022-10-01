A semi-truck rollover shut down all of northbound lanes on Interstate 25 for several hours in Broomfield on Monday morning. The interstate was closed for around three hours before it was back open close to 9:30 a.m. No one was hurt in this crash.According to CDOT, all lanes were closed at Baseline Road (Highway 7) due to the crash. Copter4 was above the scene while it was still active as of 6:30 a.m. A semi-truck appeared to be blocking most lanes on the interstate, and another vehicle that seemed to be carrying large wood sheets was on the right shoulder south of the semi. Many of the wood sheets were scattered on the interstate.Colorado State Patrol confirmed traffic on I-25 was being diverted onto Hwy 7 using the northbound off-ramp before the interstate was clear again.

