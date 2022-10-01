Read full article on original website
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to see
(Denver, CO) Elk mating season is in full swing. And there are lots of opportunities to see the elk rut throughout the Rocky Mountains. The elk rut lasts from late September to mid-October in Estes Park. Hundreds of elk will bugle, fight, court and mate.
Freeze, snow? Here’s what October could bring to metro Denver
If history says anything about temperatures during October, then it is time to say so long to 90-degree days in Denver.
9News
First big mountain snowfall of the season possible next week
COLORADO, USA — It's early, so hold your horses. But, it might be finally time to break out those snow shovels, at least up in the mountains. Sure, we've seen a few dustings of snow at or above 11,000 feet in elevation, and perhaps a few inches of wet snow atop some of our highest peaks. But the first significant mountain snow of the season looks like a decent possibility for the middle-to-end of next week.
Interstate 25 and Dry Creek intersection project expands median, on-ramp lanes
(Colorado Department of Transportation) (Arapahoe County, Colo.) Work began this week on a collaborative project by the Colorado Department of Transportation, Arapahoe County and the City of Centennial to add southbound I-25 on-ramp lanes and improve the Dry Creek Road intersection.
Denver neighborhood getting $10-million infrastructure upgrade
Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood is getting a massive overhaul of its infrastructure. The city council approved a bill last night to funnel more than $10 million in a tax agreement to fix up the neighborhood. Sun Valley stretches from Federal Boulevard to the South Platte River. The Empower Field at Mile High Stadium sits on the north end and its southern border is Sixth Avenue. The $10 million comes from an agreement between the city and county of Denver and the Denver Urban Renewal Authority. It'll mean property taxes will go up but only in certain areas.The money will pay to replace Sun Valley's streets and create a grid that's better suited for traditional housing.
denverite.com
Downtown Denver’s Larimer Street Bridge will be demolished and rebuilt over 300 days
The Larimer Street Bridge, which crosses Cherry Creek and connects Speer Boulevard and the Auraria Campus to Downtown Denver, will be demolished and rebuilt. City Council’s Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved a $6,345,997.02 contract with Hamon Infrastructure, INC. to finish the project on September 20. The full Council approved the contract on Monday, Oct. 3.
pagosadailypost.com
‘Save The Poudre’ Promotes Nature-Based Solution To End Poudre River Dam Battle
After nearly 20 years of intense battle that has paralyzed water supply planning in Northern Colorado, ‘Save The Poudre’ has adopted a new United Nations-based model that could both restore the Cache la Poudre River and allow city agencies to meet their water needs. Called “Nature-Based Solutions”, the...
Spanish dialect unique to portions of Colorado and New Mexico is fading away
SAN LUIS, Colorado — When I hear my grandmother or anyone else from northern New Mexico or southern Colorado speak Spanish, it feels like a warm, familiar blanket from my childhood. Sadly, that blanket is quickly unraveling, and soon I’ll only have threads of it left. It’s a...
yellowscene.com
Bones in Our Backyard: 3 True Horrific Happenings in Colorado’s History
Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in the country. Our mountains stand proudly over us like great protectors, awe-inspiring in their majesty. There are fields of green that roll on forever. Waterfalls hide in evergreen forests and the birds seem to sing just a little sweeter. But under the beauty lies a darkness. Colorado is home to some of the strangest, most horrific occurrences in our nation’s history. Murders, hauntings, massacres, acts of pure depravity, these have all happened under the mountains’ gaze. These are three of the most horrific happenings in Colorado’s history to remind you why you should be afraid of the dark.
Westword
Broomfield Fires Back at Arvada, Jefferson County Lawsuit Over Jefferson Parkway
In June, the City of Arvada and Jefferson County sued the City and County of Broomfield for pulling out of the Jefferson Parkway project, which seeks to build a toll road that would cross Broomfield, Arvada and Jefferson County, almost completing a loop around metro Denver by connecting Highway 128 in Broomfield with Highway 93 in Golden.
Westword
Where Denver-Area Rents Are Falling Fastest
The just-released October report from Apartment List documents that rents are continuing to drop in metro Denver. But the news for renters is even better this time around, with month-over-month prices down in the city as well as in all but one of the other dozen local communities the service tracks.
I hiked to an abandoned Colorado mine that once held dreams of gold. Today, it's a ghost town said to be worth millions of dollars.
Insider's reporter explored the abandoned Boston Mine in Colorado. It's now protected land but is said to have up to $50 million worth of gold hidden.
Colorado seniors turn to gig work for unemployment solution
Many older workers have been left behind during the labor market recovery, so some Colorado seniors are starting their own businesses in an effort to leverage the gig economy.
lamarledger.com
Will hail hit Colorado harder? Will hail stones get bigger? Cause more damage? Here’s what NCAR scientists say
Heat wafting upward from the earth is raising the layer in the air where temperatures are warm enough to melt hail, scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research have found. This leads to increased shrinking of big hailstones that otherwise could shatter car windows, batter roofs and wreak havoc...
Denver is Preparing For an Influx of Migrants From Texas
Venezuelan migrants are crossing the United States and Mexican border in higher numbers since they started arriving over the past 14 years. President Joe Biden granted Venezuelan migrants temporary protected status for 18 months.
I-25 open after semi rollover causes backup at Highway 7 in Broomfield
A semi-truck rollover shut down all of northbound lanes on Interstate 25 for several hours in Broomfield on Monday morning. The interstate was closed for around three hours before it was back open close to 9:30 a.m. No one was hurt in this crash.According to CDOT, all lanes were closed at Baseline Road (Highway 7) due to the crash. Copter4 was above the scene while it was still active as of 6:30 a.m. A semi-truck appeared to be blocking most lanes on the interstate, and another vehicle that seemed to be carrying large wood sheets was on the right shoulder south of the semi. Many of the wood sheets were scattered on the interstate.Colorado State Patrol confirmed traffic on I-25 was being diverted onto Hwy 7 using the northbound off-ramp before the interstate was clear again.
Bear safely removed from tree in Jeffco
A bear wandered into a neighborhood and ended up in a tree too close to people Tuesday morning.
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
3 drive-through Christmas light displays coming to Denver area
MORRISON, Colo. — Denver's biggest drive-through Christmas light displays are returning this holiday season. Christmas in Color announced it will bring back its drive-through light displays at Water World in Federal Heights and Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. The company also said it will open a third Colorado location for...
