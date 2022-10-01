ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

9News

First big mountain snowfall of the season possible next week

COLORADO, USA — It's early, so hold your horses. But, it might be finally time to break out those snow shovels, at least up in the mountains. Sure, we've seen a few dustings of snow at or above 11,000 feet in elevation, and perhaps a few inches of wet snow atop some of our highest peaks. But the first significant mountain snow of the season looks like a decent possibility for the middle-to-end of next week.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver neighborhood getting $10-million infrastructure upgrade

Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood is getting a massive overhaul of its infrastructure. The city council approved a bill last night to funnel more than $10 million in a tax agreement to fix up the neighborhood. Sun Valley stretches from Federal Boulevard to the South Platte River. The Empower Field at Mile High Stadium sits on the north end and its southern border is Sixth Avenue. The $10 million comes from an agreement between the city and county of Denver and the Denver Urban Renewal Authority. It'll mean property taxes will go up but only in certain areas.The money will pay to replace Sun Valley's streets and create a grid that's better suited for traditional housing. 
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Downtown Denver’s Larimer Street Bridge will be demolished and rebuilt over 300 days

The Larimer Street Bridge, which crosses Cherry Creek and connects Speer Boulevard and the Auraria Campus to Downtown Denver, will be demolished and rebuilt. City Council’s Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved a $6,345,997.02 contract with Hamon Infrastructure, INC. to finish the project on September 20. The full Council approved the contract on Monday, Oct. 3.
DENVER, CO
yellowscene.com

Bones in Our Backyard: 3 True Horrific Happenings in Colorado’s History

Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in the country. Our mountains stand proudly over us like great protectors, awe-inspiring in their majesty. There are fields of green that roll on forever. Waterfalls hide in evergreen forests and the birds seem to sing just a little sweeter. But under the beauty lies a darkness. Colorado is home to some of the strangest, most horrific occurrences in our nation’s history. Murders, hauntings, massacres, acts of pure depravity, these have all happened under the mountains’ gaze. These are three of the most horrific happenings in Colorado’s history to remind you why you should be afraid of the dark.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Where Denver-Area Rents Are Falling Fastest

The just-released October report from Apartment List documents that rents are continuing to drop in metro Denver. But the news for renters is even better this time around, with month-over-month prices down in the city as well as in all but one of the other dozen local communities the service tracks.
CBS Denver

I-25 open after semi rollover causes backup at Highway 7 in Broomfield

A semi-truck rollover shut down all of northbound lanes on Interstate 25 for several hours in Broomfield on Monday morning. The interstate was closed for around three hours before it was back open close to 9:30 a.m. No one was hurt in this crash.According to CDOT, all lanes were closed at Baseline Road (Highway 7) due to the crash. Copter4 was above the scene while it was still active as of 6:30 a.m. A semi-truck appeared to be blocking most lanes on the interstate, and another vehicle that seemed to be carrying large wood sheets was on the right shoulder south of the semi. Many of the wood sheets were scattered on the interstate.Colorado State Patrol confirmed traffic on I-25 was being diverted onto Hwy 7 using the northbound off-ramp before the interstate was clear again.
9NEWS

3 drive-through Christmas light displays coming to Denver area

MORRISON, Colo. — Denver's biggest drive-through Christmas light displays are returning this holiday season. Christmas in Color announced it will bring back its drive-through light displays at Water World in Federal Heights and Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. The company also said it will open a third Colorado location for...
MORRISON, CO

