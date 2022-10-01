It can't remedy what has already happened but maybe it will prevent other players from being in a situation like Tua was in. Good for NFLPA to investigate this.
Wow, unbelievable. just go back and watch the previous game before Miami, there were 22 players on the field at least 5 to 6 referees and another 50 personnel on each sidelines, at least a 100 are so NFL staff could've spoken up before the Miami game whom some saw him fall to his knees and yet no one stopped him from playing in the Miami game. Absolutely unbelievable!!!! Huge lawsuit coming.
Guess the Dolphins and the NFL had to have a scapegoat for this big a mess. He's not the single point of failure here.
Related
Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Patrick Mahomes After Game
Tom Brady BREAKING: Patriots Icon & Wife Gisele Planning Divorce - 'They Both Have Lawyers' for 'Who Gets What'
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay
NFL Fan Who Died At Sunday's Game Has Been Identified
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fan Who Died in Escalator Fall at Steelers Game Identified
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News
John Harbaugh, Ravens Star Have To Be Separated After Loss
Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett
Coaching Legend Tony Dungy Is Unhappy With The NFL
Steelers Release Statement On Fan's Tragic Death Sunday
Mike Preston: Forget analytics. Ravens coach John Harbaugh was wrong to go for it on fourth down vs. Bills. | COMMENTARY
Marcus Peters melts down on sideline after Ravens' defense melts down on the field
Rex Ryan Blows Up on Dolphins Over Tua Tagovailoa Situation
Patriots Bill Belichick Bold Statement on Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Controversy
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 13