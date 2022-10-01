ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

KOCO

TCU reprimanded, fined after incident during Oklahoma game

Texas Christian University has been reprimanded and fined after an incident during the game Saturday against the University of Oklahoma. The Big 12 issued a reprimand and $50,000 fine of TCU for the field storming incident that occurred at the end of the game versus OU. "Ensuring a safe environment...
FORT WORTH, TX
