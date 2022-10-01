Read full article on original website
Related
President Biden to Survey Hurricane Ian Flood Damage in Florida
President Joe Biden is visiting Florida Wednesday one week after Hurricane Ian made landfall on the state’s western coast. The storm, which decimated multiple cities and towns, left behind unimaginable flood damage, with Biden set to survey that damage across Fort Myers. According to the Daily Mail, the meeting...
Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.. (AP) — For the first time in 20 years, a Russian cosmonaut rocketed from the U.S. on Wednesday, launching to the International Space Station alongside NASA and Japanese astronauts despite tensions over the war in Ukraine. Their SpaceX flight was delayed by Hurricane Ian, which ripped across the state last week. “I hope with this launch we will brighten up the skies over Florida a little bit for everyone,” said the Japan Space Agency’s Koichi Wakata, who is making his fifth spaceflight. Joining him on a five-month mission are three new to space: Marine Col. Nicole Mann, the first Native American woman bound for orbit; Navy Capt. Josh Cassada and Russia’s lone female cosmonaut, Anna Kikina.
Comments / 0