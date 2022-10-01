Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protestor who ran on field during MNF
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a protestor who ran on the field during the game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Report: Colts fear star player could have significant injury
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, and there is some concern that he could be forced to miss time. The Colts fear that Taylor may have suffered a high ankle sprain, Zac Keefer of The Athletic reports. With...
Minkah Fitzpatrick has disrespectful comment about Jets after loss
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was not in the mood to give the New York Jets much credit after Sunday’s game. The Jets put together a comeback victory to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh 24-20 on Sunday. Fitzpatrick was clearly unhappy after the game, and he essentially told the media that the Steelers had lost to inferior talent.
Longtime Baltimore Ravens Cornerback Announces Retirement At 34
Jimmy Smith, one of the Baltimore Ravens' heroes of Super Bowl XLVII, is calling it a career. Smith, who spent his entire 11-year NFL career in Baltimore, has announced his retirement. Smith became a Baltimore legend for breaking up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cowboys BREAKING: Pro Bowler Season-Ending Injury; Dallas Signs 2 Long-Snappers
The Dallas Cowboys lose a key special-teamer to injury and sign two replacements.
theScore
Commanders' Robinson designated to return to practice 5 weeks after shooting
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson is able to practice this week after the team designated him to return from the PUP list, the team announced Wednesday. Robinson was medically cleared on Monday after being shot in the leg twice as the victim of an attempted robbery in August. The rookie running back out of Alabama now has a 21-day evaluation window to determine if he'll be back on the active roster or revert to the PUP list.
theScore
Tua to miss Week 5 vs. Jets; no definite timeline for return
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won't play in Week 5 against the New York Jets due to a concussion, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday. "I can comfortably say that he's out for this game against the Jets," McDaniel told reporters, including the South Florida Sun Sentinel's David Furones. "It's too early to give a definite timeline."
theScore
Report: Daniel Jones day-to-day with ankle injury
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is considered day-to-day with an ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jones is set for more tests but there's some optimism he'll be able to play in Week 5, Rapoport adds. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
Steelers name Pickett starting QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving forward with rookie Kenny Pickett as their starting quarterback, the team announced Tuesday. Head coach Mike Tomlin explained that the offense's overall struggles played a factor in the quarterback change. "(Mitch Trubisky's) performance was a component of the decision but not the only component of...
theScore
Javonte Williams out for season with torn ACL
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Monday. An MRI also revealed Williams has a torn LCL and posterior lateral corner, sources told Ian Rapoport of...
theScore
Colts' Taylor sports boot on injured ankle, hopeful of playing in TNF
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was wearing a walking boot at practice Tuesday but is still aiming to play Thursday night against the Denver Broncos. "I definitely do plan to play, but if you can't go, you can't go," Taylor said, according to ESPN's Stephen Holder. "That's why you have to get as much treatment as you can."
theScore
Broncos' Gregory placed on IR with knee injury
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory will miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. Gregory, who'll be eligible to return in Week 10, is set to undergo a knee scope, head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Monday. The 29-year-old could...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theScore
Jets' late rally spoils Pickett's NFL debut
The Pittsburgh Steelers turned to first-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to replace Mitch Trubisky for the second half of Sunday's 24-20 loss against the New York Jets. Pittsburgh inserted Pickett after Trubisky struggled to spark the offense, leaving the Steelers trailing 10-6 at halftime. The veteran quarterback completed 7 of 13 pass attempts for 84 yards with one interception and was sacked three times.
theScore
NFL Power Rankings - Week 5
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. 1. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) Under heavy rain and wind in Week 4, Philly once again proved it can win games on both sides of the ball. The Eagles rushed for 210 yards versus the Jaguars' top-ranked run defense and also forced five Trevor Lawrence turnovers.
theScore
Heisman Power Rankings: Uiagalelei quieting doubters early
The college football season is already five weeks old, and the race for the stiff-arm trophy is taking shape. Though this list is dominated by passers, four of the Power 5 conferences are represented in theScore's first installment of the Heisman Power Rankings. Here are the top five candidates through...
theScore
Fantasy: Trade Value Chart - Week 5
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. In an effort to help you find trades that could improve your fantasy team, we present the Trade Value Chart. You can use this chart to compare players and build realistic trade offers. Values...
theScore
Source: Raiders signing Blake Martinez
The Las Vegas Raiders are signing veteran linebacker Blake Martinez, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Martinez joins the AFC West side more than a week after a reported free-agent visit. He visited the Baltimore Ravens around the same time he met with the Raiders. The 28-year-old spent...
theScore
Fantasy: Week 5 Rankings (Early Edition)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 5.
theScore
Kelce lauds Mahomes: 'He's the Houdini of our era'
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was at the height of his powers in Sunday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Facing a defense that had allowed the fewest points entering Week 4, Mahomes helped the Chiefs put up 41 to secure revenge on Tom Brady and the Bucs in a Super Bowl rematch.
theScore
Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 5
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
Comments / 0