Liverpool report: 'The Ghanian Mané' set for sensational Anfield move
Liverpool are poised to land a player compared favourably with Sadio Mane, in a move that could rejuvenate Jurgen Klopp's side. Liverpool are set to move for a Ghanian attacker compared to Sadio Mané. Mané left Anfield in the summer for Bayern Munich after winning two domestic trophies in...
Jurgen Klopp reassures Darwin Nunez and hopes Liverpool can banish ‘bad moment’
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sought to reassure summer signing Darwin Nunez there are no worries about his contribution or form. The Uruguay international arrived in June for an initial £64million fee – which could rise to a club-record £85m – but the start of his Anfield career has not gone to plan.
You have to work for it – Jurgen Klopp says confidence issues can affect anyone
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists even greats like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are not immune from confidence issues as he seeks to find a solution to his side’s inconsistency. Saturday’s 3-3 draw at home to Brighton, having gone from 2-0 down to 3-2 up, was an example of...
Roy Keane unhappy with ‘disrespect’ Man Utd show to Cristiano Ronaldo
Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has accused the club of “showing disrespect” to Cristiano Ronaldo by leaving him sitting on the substitutes’ bench. The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar, who has started just one Premier League game this season, did not make it on to the pitch during Sunday’s 6-3 derby drubbing at Manchester City with manager Erik ten Hag later revealing he did not use him as a mark of respect.
Manchester United must use pain of derby defeat to improve – Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United must use the pain of Sunday’s 6-3 derby defeat as fuel for improvement after admitting attitude and belief was lacking from the outset at Manchester City. A run of four straight Premier League wins under Erik ten Hag came to a shuddering halt on...
How derby defeat compares to Manchester United’s worst of Premier League era
Manchester City inflicted one of rivals United’s highest-scoring Premier League defeats with Sunday’s 6-3 stroll at the Etihad Stadium. A result featuring hat-tricks for Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, and which could have been even more emphatic but for two meaningless late Anthony Martial consolations, was only the fourth time United have conceded six in a Premier League game and made City the first team to inflict that fate twice.
Derby scoreline flattered United despite emphatic City win – Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne felt Manchester United were flattered by the scoreline in their 6-3 derby thrashing by Manchester City on Sunday. City were at their ruthless best as they demolished their arch-rivals 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium, with the phenomenal Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both grabbing hat-tricks.
Phil Foden says Manchester derby hat-trick is a ‘dream come true’
Phil Foden has hailed his stunning derby hat-trick against Manchester United as a dream come true. Both Foden and Erling Haaland hit trebles on Sunday as champions Manchester City thrashed their neighbours 6-3 in their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.
Jesse Marsch urges Leeds players not to fall foul of frustration
Jesse Marsch has urged his players not to become frustrated by the opposition’s time-wasting tactics when they visit Elland Road. Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard admitted after Sunday’s goalless Premier League draw that his side had deliberately tried to slow the game down in a bid to counter Leeds’ high-tempo style.
The Arsenal Football Group: Why the Gunners may be set to buy a feeder club or affiliate team
Arsenal could be buying a feeder club or affiliate side overseas. That's the rumour, following the latest shake-up on the Emirates Stadium board, with corporate lawyer and influential figure Tim Lewis joining the club full-time after resigning from his position at the law firm at which he is a partner, Clifford Chance.
Middlesbrough sack manager Chris Wilder after poor start
Middlesbrough have sacked manager Chris Wilder after less than a year in the role. Boro have won only two of their 11 Sky Bet Championship matches this season and sit in the bottom three after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry.
Arsenal report: Gabriel Martinelli could make shock Chelsea switch
Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli is being watched by Chelsea, with Todd Boehly ready to send Premier League shockwaves once more. Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is on Chelsea's wishlist, following a blistering start to the season. A key member of the Gunners' Brazilian core, Martinelli has nailed down the left-wing spot...
Jesse Marsch frustrated as Leeds are held by Aston Villa
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch refused to discuss referee Stuart Attwell’s display after his 10-man side held on to draw 0-0 with Aston Villa in the Premier League. Marsch, watching from the stands due to a touchline ban, had no complaints about Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra’s controversial second-half dismissal for failing to retreat from a free-kick.
I know the heat is on – Brendan Rodgers relishing derby battle with Forest
Defiant Brendan Rodgers is ready to embrace the derby heat to dig Leicester out of trouble. The Foxes are rock bottom of the Premier League and winless in the top flight this season.
Chelsea report: Blues face competition from Liverpool in race for prodigious MLS winger
Chelsea (opens in new tab) are reportedly going head-to-head with Liverpool (opens in new tab) to try and sign Chicago Fire wonderkid Jhon Duran. The 18-year-old Colombian winger has made a big impact during his first season in MLS, having joined the Fire this January from Envigado in his homeland.
Quiz! Can you name the most successful 60 cities in Champions League history?
Glaswegians descend on Liverpool tonight in the Champions League – but which other cities have provided the biggest clubs in Europe?. 12 minutes on the clock, 60 cities to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can...
Manchester United report: Club will not block Cristiano Ronaldo exit in January
The Portuguese icon's United future has been the subject of speculation ever since he informed the club in July that he wanted to move on (opens in new tab). We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join...
Salzburg 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb: Noah Okafor scores a penalty as Salzburg secure victory to go top of Chelsea's Champions League group
Noah Okafor scored the only goal of the game with a penalty as Salzburg beat Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 in the Champions League. Okafor showed impressive composure from the spot, with Salzburg, temporarily at least, moving top of Group E. More to follow...
UEFA・
Chelsea and Arsenal face big guns in Women’s Champions League group stage
Chelsea will take on Paris St Germain and Real Madrid in group matches in the Women’s Champions League. The Women’s Super League champions were among the top four seeds in Monday’s draw but find themselves in a group containing two of the biggest names in European football as well as Albanian minnows Vllaznia.
Steve Cooper relishing standing up in tough times with Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is thriving on the pressure of leading his side through troubled waters. Forest have endured a tough start to their Premier League return and sit in the bottom three after seven games, having lost their last four.
