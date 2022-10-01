Read full article on original website
Jesse Marsch urges Leeds players not to fall foul of frustration
Jesse Marsch has urged his players not to become frustrated by the opposition’s time-wasting tactics when they visit Elland Road. Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard admitted after Sunday’s goalless Premier League draw that his side had deliberately tried to slow the game down in a bid to counter Leeds’ high-tempo style.
Derby scoreline flattered United despite emphatic City win – Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne felt Manchester United were flattered by the scoreline in their 6-3 derby thrashing by Manchester City on Sunday. City were at their ruthless best as they demolished their arch-rivals 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium, with the phenomenal Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both grabbing hat-tricks.
Ranked! The 50 dirtiest players in Premier League history
We have crunched the numbers to reveal the players who have committed the most fouls. These are players who let you know they’re there. Who leave a mark. Who make sure you’ll feel that in the morning. Who put a name on it, no matter who's in their way. Who get there somehow.
Quiz! Can you name every player to score in the last 10 nine-goal Premier League games?
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career.
The Arsenal Football Group: Why the Gunners may be set to buy a feeder club or affiliate team
Arsenal could be buying a feeder club or affiliate side overseas. That's the rumour, following the latest shake-up on the Emirates Stadium board, with corporate lawyer and influential figure Tim Lewis joining the club full-time after resigning from his position at the law firm at which he is a partner, Clifford Chance.
Liverpool report: 'The Ghanian Mané' set for sensational Anfield move
Liverpool are poised to land a player compared favourably with Sadio Mane, in a move that could rejuvenate Jurgen Klopp's side. Liverpool are set to move for a Ghanian attacker compared to Sadio Mané. Mané left Anfield in the summer for Bayern Munich after winning two domestic trophies in...
I know the heat is on – Brendan Rodgers relishing derby battle with Forest
Defiant Brendan Rodgers is ready to embrace the derby heat to dig Leicester out of trouble. The Foxes are rock bottom of the Premier League and winless in the top flight this season.
Kevin van Veen happy with Motherwell’s new style despite lack of points
Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen is enjoying the new style of play under Steven Hammell but is desperate to get some more rewards. Well have taken one point from four cinch Premiership matches but have had opportunities at key moments in each game to take more.
Rafael Benitez's managerial record: Over 1,000 games, 14 clubs and 13 trophies
The Spaniard started his managerial career in 1993, and since then has gone onto manage in the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga. Rafael Benitez has been one of European football's most successful managers since the turn of the millennium, with the Spaniard most notably winning the Champions League, Club World Cup, La Liga and FA Cup across his 29-year senior managerial career.
Arsenal report: Gabriel Martinelli could make shock Chelsea switch
Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli is being watched by Chelsea, with Todd Boehly ready to send Premier League shockwaves once more. Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is on Chelsea's wishlist, following a blistering start to the season. A key member of the Gunners' Brazilian core, Martinelli has nailed down the left-wing spot...
Comparing Cristiano Ronaldo’s first and second spells at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo’s unhappy season at Manchester United continued as he remained on the bench throughout defeat to Manchester City, prompting former captain Roy Keane to accuse the club of disrespect. The Portugal great remained a Manchester United player following a summer of speculation around his future but has started...
Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal have ‘fire burning inside’ after last season
Aaron Ramsdale believes Arsenal’s poor end to last season has lit a fire under the players for the current campaign – revealing they now have an “Eff it” approach if something goes wrong. A 3-1 win over north London rivals Tottenham on Saturday ensured Arsenal remained...
Middlesbrough sack manager Chris Wilder after poor start
Middlesbrough have sacked manager Chris Wilder after less than a year in the role. Boro have won only two of their 11 Sky Bet Championship matches this season and sit in the bottom three after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry.
Arsenal report: Gunners in talks with Manuel Locatelli over move
Arsenal are looking to add depth to their midfield – and have turned to a former target to strengthen the squad. Arsenal want to sign Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli and have been given the clearest indication yet that the deal could yet happen. Locatelli moved to the Old Lady...
How derby defeat compares to Manchester United’s worst of Premier League era
Manchester City inflicted one of rivals United’s highest-scoring Premier League defeats with Sunday’s 6-3 stroll at the Etihad Stadium. A result featuring hat-tricks for Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, and which could have been even more emphatic but for two meaningless late Anthony Martial consolations, was only the fourth time United have conceded six in a Premier League game and made City the first team to inflict that fate twice.
Jurgen Klopp reassures Darwin Nunez and hopes Liverpool can banish ‘bad moment’
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sought to reassure summer signing Darwin Nunez there are no worries about his contribution or form. The Uruguay international arrived in June for an initial £64million fee – which could rise to a club-record £85m – but the start of his Anfield career has not gone to plan.
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp lays out what Reds need to do in order to turn form around
Liverpool dropped more Premier League points on Saturday and have won only four of 10 games in all competitions this term. Jurgen Klopp says that Liverpool (opens in new tab) must "do pretty much everything better" if they're to escape from their current rut. The Reds' stuttering start to the...
We asked Brad Friedel for his best-ever team-mate XI – and the side he picked is unbelievable
Brad Friedel played for Blackburn, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Galatasaray – and his Perfect XI is littered with superstars. Brad Friedel is one of the Premier League's most enduring goalkeepers – so you may not be surprised to see how good his Perfect XI is. But quite...
Quiz! Can you name the most successful 60 cities in Champions League history?
Glaswegians descend on Liverpool tonight in the Champions League – but which other cities have provided the biggest clubs in Europe?. 12 minutes on the clock, 60 cities to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can...
Manchester United report: Club will not block Cristiano Ronaldo exit in January
The Portuguese icon's United future has been the subject of speculation ever since he informed the club in July that he wanted to move on (opens in new tab).
