Premier League

Jesse Marsch urges Leeds players not to fall foul of frustration

Jesse Marsch has urged his players not to become frustrated by the opposition’s time-wasting tactics when they visit Elland Road. Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard admitted after Sunday’s goalless Premier League draw that his side had deliberately tried to slow the game down in a bid to counter Leeds’ high-tempo style.
Ranked! The 50 dirtiest players in Premier League history

We have crunched the numbers to reveal the players who have committed the most fouls. These are players who let you know they’re there. Who leave a mark. Who make sure you’ll feel that in the morning. Who put a name on it, no matter who's in their way. Who get there somehow.
Quiz! Can you name every player to score in the last 10 nine-goal Premier League games?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Rafael Benitez's managerial record: Over 1,000 games, 14 clubs and 13 trophies

The Spaniard started his managerial career in 1993, and since then has gone onto manage in the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga. Rafael Benitez has been one of European football's most successful managers since the turn of the millennium, with the Spaniard most notably winning the Champions League, Club World Cup, La Liga and FA Cup across his 29-year senior managerial career.
Arsenal report: Gabriel Martinelli could make shock Chelsea switch

Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli is being watched by Chelsea, with Todd Boehly ready to send Premier League shockwaves once more. Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is on Chelsea's wishlist, following a blistering start to the season. A key member of the Gunners' Brazilian core, Martinelli has nailed down the left-wing spot...
Comparing Cristiano Ronaldo’s first and second spells at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo’s unhappy season at Manchester United continued as he remained on the bench throughout defeat to Manchester City, prompting former captain Roy Keane to accuse the club of disrespect. The Portugal great remained a Manchester United player following a summer of speculation around his future but has started...
Middlesbrough sack manager Chris Wilder after poor start

Middlesbrough have sacked manager Chris Wilder after less than a year in the role. Boro have won only two of their 11 Sky Bet Championship matches this season and sit in the bottom three after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry.
Arsenal report: Gunners in talks with Manuel Locatelli over move

Arsenal are looking to add depth to their midfield – and have turned to a former target to strengthen the squad. Arsenal want to sign Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli and have been given the clearest indication yet that the deal could yet happen. Locatelli moved to the Old Lady...
How derby defeat compares to Manchester United’s worst of Premier League era

Manchester City inflicted one of rivals United’s highest-scoring Premier League defeats with Sunday’s 6-3 stroll at the Etihad Stadium. A result featuring hat-tricks for Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, and which could have been even more emphatic but for two meaningless late Anthony Martial consolations, was only the fourth time United have conceded six in a Premier League game and made City the first team to inflict that fate twice.
PREMIER LEAGUE

