Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
I know the heat is on – Brendan Rodgers relishing derby battle with Forest
Defiant Brendan Rodgers is ready to embrace the derby heat to dig Leicester out of trouble. The Foxes are rock bottom of the Premier League and winless in the top flight this season.
fourfourtwo.com
Jesse Marsch urges Leeds players not to fall foul of frustration
Jesse Marsch has urged his players not to become frustrated by the opposition’s time-wasting tactics when they visit Elland Road. Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard admitted after Sunday’s goalless Premier League draw that his side had deliberately tried to slow the game down in a bid to counter Leeds’ high-tempo style.
fourfourtwo.com
Kevin van Veen happy with Motherwell’s new style despite lack of points
Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen is enjoying the new style of play under Steven Hammell but is desperate to get some more rewards. Well have taken one point from four cinch Premiership matches but have had opportunities at key moments in each game to take more.
fourfourtwo.com
We asked Brad Friedel for his best-ever team-mate XI – and the side he picked is unbelievable
Brad Friedel played for Blackburn, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Galatasaray – and his Perfect XI is littered with superstars. Brad Friedel is one of the Premier League's most enduring goalkeepers – so you may not be surprised to see how good his Perfect XI is. But quite...
RELATED PEOPLE
fourfourtwo.com
Struggling Nottingham Forest could appoint ex-Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez – report
Head coach Steve Cooper's job looks to be in danger after Forest's 4-0 defeat at Leicester on Monday – their fifth straight loss. Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) have reportedly earmarked ex-Liverpool (opens in new tab) and Chelsea (opens in new tab) boss Rafael Benitez as a potential successor for under-fire Steve Cooper.
Comments / 0