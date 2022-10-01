Read full article on original website
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool report: 'The Ghanian Mané' set for sensational Anfield move
Liverpool are poised to land a player compared favourably with Sadio Mane, in a move that could rejuvenate Jurgen Klopp's side. Liverpool are set to move for a Ghanian attacker compared to Sadio Mané. Mané left Anfield in the summer for Bayern Munich after winning two domestic trophies in...
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name every player to score in the last 10 nine-goal Premier League games?
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
fourfourtwo.com
Middlesbrough sack manager Chris Wilder after poor start
Middlesbrough have sacked manager Chris Wilder after less than a year in the role. Boro have won only two of their 11 Sky Bet Championship matches this season and sit in the bottom three after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry.
fourfourtwo.com
Steve Cooper relishing standing up in tough times with Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is thriving on the pressure of leading his side through troubled waters. Forest have endured a tough start to their Premier League return and sit in the bottom three after seven games, having lost their last four.
fourfourtwo.com
Jesse Marsch urges Leeds players not to fall foul of frustration
Jesse Marsch has urged his players not to become frustrated by the opposition’s time-wasting tactics when they visit Elland Road. Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard admitted after Sunday’s goalless Premier League draw that his side had deliberately tried to slow the game down in a bid to counter Leeds’ high-tempo style.
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United must use pain of derby defeat to improve – Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United must use the pain of Sunday’s 6-3 derby defeat as fuel for improvement after admitting attitude and belief was lacking from the outset at Manchester City. A run of four straight Premier League wins under Erik ten Hag came to a shuddering halt on...
fourfourtwo.com
Roy Keane unhappy with ‘disrespect’ Man Utd show to Cristiano Ronaldo
Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has accused the club of “showing disrespect” to Cristiano Ronaldo by leaving him sitting on the substitutes’ bench. The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar, who has started just one Premier League game this season, did not make it on to the pitch during Sunday’s 6-3 derby drubbing at Manchester City with manager Erik ten Hag later revealing he did not use him as a mark of respect.
fourfourtwo.com
Jurgen Klopp reassures Darwin Nunez and hopes Liverpool can banish ‘bad moment’
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sought to reassure summer signing Darwin Nunez there are no worries about his contribution or form. The Uruguay international arrived in June for an initial £64million fee – which could rise to a club-record £85m – but the start of his Anfield career has not gone to plan.
fourfourtwo.com
The Arsenal Football Group: Why the Gunners may be set to buy a feeder club or affiliate team
Arsenal could be buying a feeder club or affiliate side overseas. That's the rumour, following the latest shake-up on the Emirates Stadium board, with corporate lawyer and influential figure Tim Lewis joining the club full-time after resigning from his position at the law firm at which he is a partner, Clifford Chance.
fourfourtwo.com
I know the heat is on – Brendan Rodgers relishing derby battle with Forest
Defiant Brendan Rodgers is ready to embrace the derby heat to dig Leicester out of trouble. The Foxes are rock bottom of the Premier League and winless in the top flight this season.
fourfourtwo.com
Jesse Marsch frustrated as Leeds are held by Aston Villa
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch refused to discuss referee Stuart Attwell’s display after his 10-man side held on to draw 0-0 with Aston Villa in the Premier League. Marsch, watching from the stands due to a touchline ban, had no complaints about Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra’s controversial second-half dismissal for failing to retreat from a free-kick.
fourfourtwo.com
Football rumours: Pedro Martins and Ruben Amorim in running for Wolves job
Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is expected to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager after the latter was sacked, the Daily Telegraph writes. Lage was dismissed following talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi after their 2-0 defeat at West Ham, which left the club in the bottom three of the Premier League table.
fourfourtwo.com
'It's a mistake, even if they're relegated' – supporters react to Rafa Benitez's potential Premier League return
Rafa Benitez could be coming back to England, with a move to Nottingham Forest – and it's safe to say fans have mixed opinions. Football moves quickly – and Rafa Benitez could well be Nottingham Forest manager in a matter of days. Life has come at Steve Cooper...
fourfourtwo.com
Arsenal report: Gabriel Martinelli could make shock Chelsea switch
Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli is being watched by Chelsea, with Todd Boehly ready to send Premier League shockwaves once more. Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is on Chelsea's wishlist, following a blistering start to the season. A key member of the Gunners' Brazilian core, Martinelli has nailed down the left-wing spot...
fourfourtwo.com
Kevin van Veen happy with Motherwell’s new style despite lack of points
Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen is enjoying the new style of play under Steven Hammell but is desperate to get some more rewards. Well have taken one point from four cinch Premiership matches but have had opportunities at key moments in each game to take more.
fourfourtwo.com
Comparing Cristiano Ronaldo’s first and second spells at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo’s unhappy season at Manchester United continued as he remained on the bench throughout defeat to Manchester City, prompting former captain Roy Keane to accuse the club of disrespect. The Portugal great remained a Manchester United player following a summer of speculation around his future but has started...
fourfourtwo.com
Rafael Benitez's managerial record: Over 1,000 games, 14 clubs and 13 trophies
The Spaniard started his managerial career in 1993, and since then has gone onto manage in the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga. Rafael Benitez has been one of European football's most successful managers since the turn of the millennium, with the Spaniard most notably winning the Champions League, Club World Cup, La Liga and FA Cup across his 29-year senior managerial career.
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United report: Club will not block Cristiano Ronaldo exit in January
The Portuguese icon's United future has been the subject of speculation ever since he informed the club in July that he wanted to move on (opens in new tab).
fourfourtwo.com
We asked Brad Friedel for his best-ever team-mate XI – and the side he picked is unbelievable
Brad Friedel played for Blackburn, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Galatasaray – and his Perfect XI is littered with superstars. Brad Friedel is one of the Premier League's most enduring goalkeepers – so you may not be surprised to see how good his Perfect XI is. But quite...
fourfourtwo.com
How derby defeat compares to Manchester United’s worst of Premier League era
Manchester City inflicted one of rivals United’s highest-scoring Premier League defeats with Sunday’s 6-3 stroll at the Etihad Stadium. A result featuring hat-tricks for Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, and which could have been even more emphatic but for two meaningless late Anthony Martial consolations, was only the fourth time United have conceded six in a Premier League game and made City the first team to inflict that fate twice.
