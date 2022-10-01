Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzz
See aerial pictures that show Hurricane Ian's toll
A destroyed Sanibel Causeway, eroded beaches and piled up boats are just some of the scenes of devastation that were captured.
Fort Myers pediatric ICU nurse recounts Hurricane Ian
While many Floridians evacuated the state, some stayed behind during Ian to work through the hurricane. NBC News’ Dasha Burns has the story of a pediatric ICU nurse in Fort Myers who treated patients for days while remaining disconnected from her own family. Oct. 5, 2022.
Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery.
Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
The saviors of Sanibel Island! Heroic Coast Guard crew shares footage of its dramatic rescues from island cut-off by Hurricane Ian
Incredible footage has been released by the U.S. Coast Guard as a helicopter crew soared over Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and flew around rescuing people from the driveway of their homes. Video released by the U.S. Coast Guard sees a heroic MH-65 Dolphin Crew fly to Sanibel...
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane Baby
Ian Hurricane hit Florida killing more than 103 people. This tragic natural calamity left everyone sad and worried. People lost their loved ones, their homes, their cattle, their cars, etc. I went through the news and I read on.
WESH
Hurricane Ian victim identified as mom who traveled to Florida to celebrate 40th birthday
FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Ohio mom who traveled to Florida to celebrate her 40th birthday is among those killed by Hurricane Ian. Nishelle Harris-Miles traveled from Dayton to Fort Myers with a group of friends and family. Her mother says she was staying in a vacation rental when...
Search crews going door to door in southwest Florida, death toll rises
FORT MYERS - After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery. As of Monday, at least 101 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in Florida -- 54 of them in Lee County alone. The storm slammed into Florida as a furious Category 4 hurricane last Wednesday. Days later, some residents of island communities are cut off from the mainland, hundreds of thousands of people are without power, and many Floridians have found themselves...
Fort Myers Beach closed to preserve crime scene; death toll rises from Ian
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marenco announced the county's death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 54 during a press conference on Monday.
Officials delayed evacuation orders as ‘catastrophic’ storm surge hit Lee County
As the death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise in Florida, officials in Lee County are facing a number of questions on whether they enacted evacuation orders fast enough. Oct. 3, 2022.
News4Jax.com
Storm surge: Hurricane Ian’s most powerful impact
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the push to survey storm damage in Southwest Florida continues, it is becoming clear what was Ian’s most powerful and deadly characteristic -- storm surge. Hurricane Ian was able to create an incredible storm surge, which covered the barrier islands of Southwest Florida in...
Hurricane Ian death toll continues to climb in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials said as of Tuesday morning, more than 100 people have died from Hurricane Ian. At least 103 people in Florida and North Carolina died because of the storm. More than half of those victims, at least 54 people, died in Lee County, where Ian made...
Cape Coral residents work to clear Hurricane Ian's devastation
Residents of one Cape Coral neighborhood are digging out after Ian's deadly winds shredded homes. WESH's Sanika Dange reports.Oct. 3, 2022.
WPTV
FDOT works to implement temporary bridge over Pine Island following Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis outlined Monday evening the latest recovery efforts in southwest Florida related to Hurricane Ian. The governor spoke at Historic Cape Coral Pier in Cape Coral. DeSantis was joined by Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic...
Lee County Emergency Operations to give Hurricane Ian updates today
The Lee County Emergency Operations Center will hold a press conference today to give updates on Hurricane Ian, available to watch on Facebook Live.
VIDEO: Florida has literal Sharknado when Ian sends shark swimming down street
The video, which was taken on Wednesday, shows the shark swiftly moving through the water as high winds blow debris through the air above it.
Images reveal the path of destruction left from Hurricane Ian
People are working on picking up the pieces as Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction from Florida to North Carolina. See the most devastating images and videos from the destruction in Florida and South Carolina.
DeSantis says recovery efforts to focus on Ian impact zone
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak in Cape Coral Monday at the Historic Cape Coral Pier which was destroyed when Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Fort Myers area last week.
NBC Miami
Naples Residents Face Clean Up of Toxic Mud, Destroyed Homes in Ian's Wake
The once pristine Vanderbilt Beach community in Naples is now far from the paradise it once was. "It's like there was a giant blender that just shook up the entire contents of the home," Bobbi Mendez said Saturday. The record breaking storm surge from Hurricane Ian submerged Mendez’s home and...
Cape Coral residents grow frustrated with lack of power, clean water
In Punta Gorda, you can see power crews everywhere trying to put poles back up. But with so many down, it looks like weeks of work, and they haven't reached the Cape Coral streets yet.
