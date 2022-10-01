Mikhail Baryshnikov’s Wife: Everything To Know About Lisa Rinehart

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Mikhail Baryshnikov recently stepped out in a rare public appearance when he attended the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on Sept. 28 to honor his friend and former Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. However, the two didn’t have a chance to reunite as the actress had to skip the event due to the sudden passing of her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, at the age of 76. SJP has since broken her silence on Paul’s death, saying she will ‘miss him always’ and that she’ll ‘take care of Mommy’ now that he’s gone.

Mikhail Baryshnikov and Lisa Rinehart have been together for over 30 years. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Despite the sad news, Mikhail looked like he was enjoying the Big Apple outing with his wife Lisa Rinehart. The red carpet arrival of the pair was certainly a treat for fans, as the couple generally keep very private lives. With that said, keep reading to find out more about Lisa, below.

Where is Lisa from?

While there is little known about Lisa’s birthplace, she was reportedly born in America in 1950. Lisa holds a master’s degree in Cultural Communications from New York University and studied in the graduate journalism program at City University of New York.

What about her dancing career?

Mikhail Baryshnikov and Lisa Rinehart were married in 2006. (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Lisa has choreographed productions for the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival and New York City’s Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Her IMDB credits include Live from Lincoln Center (1976), A Crime on the Bayou (2020) and Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy (2022).

When did she start dating Mikhail?

Lisa and Mikhail began their romance in the late 80s, but didn’t marry until 2006, as Mikhail wasn’t a big believer in marriage, according to his 2002 interview with Larry King. The pair have been inseparable ever since!

How many children do they share?

Mikhail Baryshnikov and Lisa Rinehart share three children. (Ron Adar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Lisa and Mikhail are the proud parents of three children! The only son of Mikhail, Peter, 32, tried his hand at his father’s forte. “I took one or two dance classes just to try it, and a course in middle school, which I loved,” Peter told The New York Times in 2013. “But it was just for fun.”

Born May 22, 1992, their daughter Anna decided to try her hand at Hollywood, too. At the age of 24, she appeared in Manchester by the Sea alongside Michelle Williams in 2016.

Sofia is the youngest of the Baryshnikov brood, born May 24, 1994. Sofia is very private and does not have much of a social media footprint. She has accompanied her father and mother on a few red carpet events over the past several years, including a Van Gogh exhibit in New York City in 2021.

Mikhail also shares a daughter, Shura, with his ex Jessica Lange.

Mikhail called Lisa’s new career ‘annoying’

Lisa found a new passion later in life: video journalism. When asked if he was excited about his life partner trying something new, Mikhail cracked a joke. “Well, it’s sometimes annoying,” he told The Guardian in 2014. “You arrive home and want to have a nice drink and chat, but you open the refrigerator and grab what’s left from last night’s dinner!”