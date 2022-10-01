ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mikhail Baryshnikov’s Wife: Everything To Know About Lisa Rinehart

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BMG7q_0iIIQCVD00
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Mikhail Baryshnikov recently stepped out in a rare public appearance when he attended the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on Sept. 28 to honor his friend and former Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. However, the two didn’t have a chance to reunite as the actress had to skip the event due to the sudden passing of her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, at the age of 76. SJP has since broken her silence on Paul’s death, saying she will ‘miss him always’ and that she’ll ‘take care of Mommy’ now that he’s gone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HalUE_0iIIQCVD00
Mikhail Baryshnikov and Lisa Rinehart have been together for over 30 years. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Despite the sad news, Mikhail looked like he was enjoying the Big Apple outing with his wife Lisa Rinehart. The red carpet arrival of the pair was certainly a treat for fans, as the couple generally keep very private lives. With that said, keep reading to find out more about Lisa, below.

Where is Lisa from?

While there is little known about Lisa’s birthplace, she was reportedly born in America in 1950. Lisa holds a master’s degree in Cultural Communications from New York University and studied in the graduate journalism program at City University of New York.

What about her dancing career?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cXEIZ_0iIIQCVD00
Mikhail Baryshnikov and Lisa Rinehart were married in 2006. (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Lisa has choreographed productions for the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival and New York City’s Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Her IMDB credits include Live from Lincoln Center (1976), A Crime on the Bayou (2020) and Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy (2022).

When did she start dating Mikhail?

Lisa and Mikhail began their romance in the late 80s, but didn’t marry until 2006, as Mikhail wasn’t a big believer in marriage, according to his 2002 interview with Larry King. The pair have been inseparable ever since!

How many children do they share?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PdUQM_0iIIQCVD00
Mikhail Baryshnikov and Lisa Rinehart share three children. (Ron Adar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Lisa and Mikhail are the proud parents of three children! The only son of Mikhail, Peter, 32, tried his hand at his father’s forte. “I took one or two dance classes just to try it, and a course in middle school, which I loved,” Peter told The New York Times in 2013. “But it was just for fun.”

Born May 22, 1992, their daughter Anna decided to try her hand at Hollywood, too. At the age of 24, she appeared in Manchester by the Sea alongside Michelle Williams in 2016.

Sofia is the youngest of the Baryshnikov brood, born May 24, 1994. Sofia is very private and does not have much of a social media footprint. She has accompanied her father and mother on a few red carpet events over the past several years, including a Van Gogh exhibit in New York City in 2021.

Mikhail also shares a daughter, Shura, with his ex Jessica Lange.

Mikhail called Lisa’s new career ‘annoying’

Lisa found a new passion later in life: video journalism. When asked if he was excited about his life partner trying something new, Mikhail cracked a joke. “Well, it’s sometimes annoying,” he told The Guardian in 2014. “You arrive home and want to have a nice drink and chat, but you open the refrigerator and grab what’s left from last night’s dinner!”

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
BuzzFeed

The Truth About Marilyn Monroe And The Kennedys, The Reason Why Hugh Hefner Is Buried Next To The Actor, And 19 Other Fascinating Facts And Stories About The Life Of Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn allegedly told her friends that she had a thing for older men. In the 1940s, Marilyn and actor Shelley Winters were roommates. The duo made a list of men they wanted to sleep with. According to Winters, there was no one under 50 years old on Marilyn's list. "I never got to ask her before she died how much of her list she had achieved, but on her list was Albert Einstein, and after her death, I noticed that there was a silver-framed photograph of him on her white piano."
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

George Clooney and Julia Roberts Say They Struggled to Get Their On-Screen Kiss Right

There are no actors working today who better exemplify peak Hollywood charisma than George Clooney and Julia Roberts. Put these two old friends in a room together and the chemistry is just bouncing off the walls, messing with the electric lights, and making everybody's hair frizz up. So when they told the New York Times in a duo interview promoting their new rom-com that it took months to get their on-screen kiss right—I simply do not believe it.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Loretta Lynn’s Husband Oliver: Everything To Know About Their 50 Year Marriage

Loretta Lynn sadly died on October 4 at the age of 90, after living an incredible life as one of the most iconic and legendary singers in all of country music. Loretta was predeceased by her husband Oliver Vanetta Lynn, Jr., who passed away at the age of 69 in 1996. Loretta and Oliver, who was commonly known as Doolittle Lynn, were married for almost 50 years and had six children together before his death. But their relationship was far from perfect, which Loretta was open about while she was alive.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manchester, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Jessica Lange
Person
Larry King
Person
Mikhail Baryshnikov
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Video Journalism#Sjp#Cultural Communications#New York University
shefinds

Katy Perry Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In An Olive Green One Piece While Soaking Up The Sun With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry flaunted her toned figure while out on a yacht with fiancé Orlando Bloom in Italy last week, and we can’t get enough of her chic swimsuit! The “California Girls” singer, 37, was spotted rocking a strapless, olive green-colored, one-piece bathing suit with a matching sarong while aboard the luxury ship. Her curve-hugging look was complete with her raven tresses tied up into an effortless updo and a shimmering silver necklace and stud earrings to accessorize.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts

Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
245K+
Followers
22K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy