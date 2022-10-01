Read full article on original website
catchitkansas.com
Andover football players help cleaning crew after win at Eisenhower
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the state’s best games last Friday ended with Andover eking out a 27-25 win at Eisenhower in Goddard. But it’s what members of the Andover High School football team did after the game that stood out for all the right reasons. After...
catchitkansas.com
Mucker’s big day leads Valley Center to 4-1 start
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Behind a 340 yard rushing performance from junior Dai’mont Mucker, Valley Center improved to 4-1 on the season with a 43-36 win over Salina Central Friday night. It was the second straight game with more than 300 yards on the ground for Mucker.
Chris Klieman shares unfortunate injury update on Kansas State linebacker Will Honas
Kansas State may be without one of its most experienced players for the remainder of the season.
K-State QB recruit Avery Johnson scores on pass, rush, catching TD in Maize rivalry win
In an alternate universe, Avery Johnson is convinced he is a star wide receiver.
This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducts 10 new members during their annual ceremony
The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducted 10 new members for their 2022 class at Kansas Star Casino on Sunday.
okcfox.com
Man charged after riding on the back of a semi-truck from Wichita to Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) — A man was charged with being intoxicated in public and joyriding after authorities said he rode on the back of a semi truck's trailer for more than 100 miles from Kansas to Oklahoma. According to the Guthrie News Page, Dustin Slocum's journey started in Wichita...
thesunflower.com
52 years later university athletic community remembers the ‘70 plane crash
The beginning of the day, Oct. 2, 1970, was just like any other day for the Wichita State football team. Now Oct. 2, is the annual reminder of what happened that day. “I don’t think you can ever forget that, we’re going to honor that forever. It will be an important day for us in athletics,” Director of Athletics Kevin Saal said.
Wichita roads will close for railroad repairs
The Kansas & Oklahoma (K&O) Railroad plans to begin maintenance work on the railroad tracks and crossings east of the Arkansas River and south of Lincoln.
wichitabyeb.com
Road Runner Mexican Food now open in Derby
A third Road Runner Mexican Food has opened. Located at 123 S Baltimore Ave. in Derby, it’s the space that was most recently occupied by a second Krispy’s Fried Chicken & Seafood location. The Mexican restaurant started out as a food truck that parked at 53rd and Meridian....
Recycling Today
Pratt opens $200M box plant in Park City, Kansas
Pratt Industries, a recycled paper and packaging producer based in Conyers, Georgia, has announced the opening of a $200 million state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing corrugated box plant in Park City, Kansas, which officially opened Monday. The company says it will continue recycling operations at the existing Wichita facility about 10 miles...
Body found in west Wichita park
Wichita Police say a body was found in west Wichita Saturday evening. A person walking through Swanson Park near the 1000 block of N. Maize Road called 911.
Big help needed in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
Kansas Cosmosphere to celebrate iconic SR-71 Blackbird
The Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center in Hutchinson will be celebrating the legacy of the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird.
A greyhound track without greyhounds featuring slot machines that aren’t slots
When Sedgwick County voted down a proposal to allow slot machines at billionaire Phil Ruffin’s dog racing track in 2007, the Wichita Greyhound Park shut down. For 15 years, it sat dormant while Ruffin tried to bring it back to life in some shape or form. He repeatedly —...
Injury crash leads to two more crashes in north Wichita
An injury crash in north Wichita on Thursday led to two more crashes.
Kansas Sonic franchise operator violates child labor laws, fined nearly $42K
A Sonic franchise operator in the Wichita-area has been fined nearly $42,000 for violating child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
City announces final 2 candidates for new Wichita police chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City announced its final two candidates in its search for a new Wichita police chief. The final two candidates are Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan. City Manager Robert Layton will be in charge of making the final hire. City council members say they plan to play a very active role […]
KWCH.com
VIDEO: Wichita police investigate shooting caught on home surveillance
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting captured on a Ring home surveillance camera on Saturday. The shooting happened near Harry and George Washington Blvd. In the surveillance video shared with 12 News, you see people walking down the street. As they pass the home...
Update: One killed in Andover house fire, community comes together
A person was killed in an Andover house fire early Sunday, and a woman was critically injured.
