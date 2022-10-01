ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goddard, KS

catchitkansas.com

Andover football players help cleaning crew after win at Eisenhower

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the state’s best games last Friday ended with Andover eking out a 27-25 win at Eisenhower in Goddard. But it’s what members of the Andover High School football team did after the game that stood out for all the right reasons. After...
ANDOVER, KS
catchitkansas.com

Mucker’s big day leads Valley Center to 4-1 start

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Behind a 340 yard rushing performance from junior Dai’mont Mucker, Valley Center improved to 4-1 on the season with a 43-36 win over Salina Central Friday night. It was the second straight game with more than 300 yards on the ground for Mucker.
VALLEY CENTER, KS
Travel Maven

This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
WICHITA, KS
thesunflower.com

52 years later university athletic community remembers the ‘70 plane crash

The beginning of the day, Oct. 2, 1970, was just like any other day for the Wichita State football team. Now Oct. 2, is the annual reminder of what happened that day. “I don’t think you can ever forget that, we’re going to honor that forever. It will be an important day for us in athletics,” Director of Athletics Kevin Saal said.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Road Runner Mexican Food now open in Derby

A third Road Runner Mexican Food has opened. Located at 123 S Baltimore Ave. in Derby, it’s the space that was most recently occupied by a second Krispy’s Fried Chicken & Seafood location. The Mexican restaurant started out as a food truck that parked at 53rd and Meridian....
DERBY, KS
Recycling Today

Pratt opens $200M box plant in Park City, Kansas

Pratt Industries, a recycled paper and packaging producer based in Conyers, Georgia, has announced the opening of a $200 million state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing corrugated box plant in Park City, Kansas, which officially opened Monday. The company says it will continue recycling operations at the existing Wichita facility about 10 miles...
PARK CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Big help needed in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

City announces final 2 candidates for new Wichita police chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City announced its final two candidates in its search for a new Wichita police chief. The final two candidates are Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan. City Manager Robert Layton will be in charge of making the final hire. City council members say they plan to play a very active role […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

VIDEO: Wichita police investigate shooting caught on home surveillance

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting captured on a Ring home surveillance camera on Saturday. The shooting happened near Harry and George Washington Blvd. In the surveillance video shared with 12 News, you see people walking down the street. As they pass the home...
WICHITA, KS

