Read full article on original website
Related
No criminal charges in road rage shooting that killed 18-year-old in Eastpointe
No criminal charges will be filed against a man accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old in Eastpointe last week during an alleged road rage incident last week, officials said.
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriff's Office to surprise 3-year-old cancer patient with his own police car and parade
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office surprised a 3-year-old cancer patient with a parade and his very own police car. 3-year-old Archer Bradshaw is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for acute lymphocytic leukemia. At 6 p.m. on October 4th, marked patrol vehicles from the Sheriff’s Office, the Marine Unit,...
Oakland County detectives believe man found shot in his vehicle early Monday was murdered
A homicide investigation is underway in Pontiac on Monday after a 26-year-old man was found dead in his car with an apparent gunshot wound.
Multiple Detroit police officers reportedly placed on leave after deadly shooting of man having mental health crisis
At least four Detroit police officers have reportedly been placed on administrative leave after the fatal shooting of a man who was having a mental health crisis early Sunday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Neighbor shares Ring cam footage of "road rage" homicide in Eastpointe
Eastpointe police are calling a Friday evening shooting the result of "road rage." The shooting took place at a stop sign in the intersection of Stricker Avenue and David Avenue in Eastpointe.
Saline man hospitalized, van windows shattered after freeway shooting on I-94: MSP
A 31-year-old Saline man is recovering after being shot in the back while driving along I-94 late Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police have not released a possible motive.
Suspected drunk driver hits, kills pedestrian crossing the road in Canton
A 56-year-old man is dead after an alleged drunk driver struck him as he was crossing the street in Canton on Monday evening, officials said.
fox2detroit.com
2 charged after undercover MSP trooper shot in Detroit; suspected shooter's bond set at $1 million
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pair is facing charges stemming from a shooting that injured a Michigan State Police trooper Tuesday in Detroit. Andrae Scott, Jr., 28, is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and two counts of felony firearm, and his friend Robin K. Hall, 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and lying to a peace officer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
24-year-old Novi man killed, 2 injured when car crosses median, crashes into tree at 3 a.m.
NOVI, Mich. – A 24-year-old passenger was killed and two others were injured when a car crossed the median and crashed into a tree overnight in Novi. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) in the area of Cranbrooke and Nilan drives in Novi. That’s just southwest of 10 Mile and Haggerty roads.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver found dead inside pickup that crashed into trees in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver was found dead overnight inside a pickup truck that had crashed into a wooded area of Bloomfield Township. Officials received a call at 5:42 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) that someone had crashed in the area of Kensington and Wattles roads. Police said they...
18-year-old fatally shot by 60-year-old driver during Eastpointe road rage incident: police
A 60-year-old man is in custody after a young man was shot and killed in Macomb County Friday evening in what police are calling a road rage incident.
fox2detroit.com
Pair of shootings leaves 1 dead in Eastpointe
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating two separate shootings - one of which left a person dead in Eastpointe Friday night. In one of the incidents, there was a crash between a bike and a car on David near Eight Mile Road. Police are still looking for a suspect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
Michigan State Police identify undercover detective shot in Detroit last week
Michigan State Police have identified the detective who was shot Tuesday morning while working undercover in a narcotics unit on Detroit's west side as Sgt. Devin Kachar. Two Detroit residents have been charged in connection with the shooting that left the Monroe resident critically injured, MSP officials said. Andrae Scott...
Detroit News
Accused Seven Mile Bloods leader faces trial after long wait
Detroit — Billy Arnold, the accused Seven Mile Bloods gang leader portrayed by FBI agents as a masked killer terrorizing residents of the east side of Detroit and targeting rivals on Instagram hit lists, goes on trial Monday after a seven-year wait caused by COVID-19 and a Trump-era pursuit of the death penalty.
fox2detroit.com
Murder charges dropped against Fraser fatal stabbing suspects; prosecutor cites self-defense
FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three teens accused of stabbing another teen to death in Fraser had murder charges against them dropped after authorities learned that the act was self-defense. Collin West, Emma Morgan, and Isabella Bridges were all facing felony murder charges in connection with the death of Trent...
Police: 18-year-old killed by 60-year-old driver in road rage incident
Eastpointe police were dispatched to the area of Stricker and David in Eastpointe Friday night at 7:51 p.m. in response to a shooting incident.
2 killed in fiery truck crash near Detroit
ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- A head-on crash with a freeway support column left two people dead in St. Clair Shores Saturday morning, police said. At about 2:55 a.m. Oct. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of the eastbound I-94 freeway near Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores for a reported vehicle crash.
'The car is gone in seconds': Downriver police warn of 'dangerous' thieves stealing Dodge Chargers
The recent theft of a Dodge Charger and a high speed chase with the suspected thieves has police in Wyandotte putting out a warning to car owners.
Vehicles collide at Van Buren intersection as cops investigate earlier crash that seriously injured bicyclist
Two separate crashes at the same intersection in Wayne County injured multiple people on Friday morning, including a a bicyclist, officials said.
WILX-TV
Large police, fire presence near Jackson due to reported house fire, armed man
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An area near Jackson saw a large police and fire presence Friday afternoon. Authorities said they received a call at about 6:30 p.m. regarding a house fire on Dixon Road in Rives Junction Township. When News 10 crews arrived, there was a large fire and police presence at the scene.
Comments / 2