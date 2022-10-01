ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Waterford Township, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

2 charged after undercover MSP trooper shot in Detroit; suspected shooter's bond set at $1 million

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pair is facing charges stemming from a shooting that injured a Michigan State Police trooper Tuesday in Detroit. Andrae Scott, Jr., 28, is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and two counts of felony firearm, and his friend Robin K. Hall, 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and lying to a peace officer.
DETROIT, MI
#Fugitive#Violent Crime#Oakland County Sheriff
fox2detroit.com

Pair of shootings leaves 1 dead in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating two separate shootings - one of which left a person dead in Eastpointe Friday night. In one of the incidents, there was a crash between a bike and a car on David near Eight Mile Road. Police are still looking for a suspect.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State Police identify undercover detective shot in Detroit last week

Michigan State Police have identified the detective who was shot Tuesday morning while working undercover in a narcotics unit on Detroit's west side as Sgt. Devin Kachar. Two Detroit residents have been charged in connection with the shooting that left the Monroe resident critically injured, MSP officials said. Andrae Scott...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Accused Seven Mile Bloods leader faces trial after long wait

Detroit — Billy Arnold, the accused Seven Mile Bloods gang leader portrayed by FBI agents as a masked killer terrorizing residents of the east side of Detroit and targeting rivals on Instagram hit lists, goes on trial Monday after a seven-year wait caused by COVID-19 and a Trump-era pursuit of the death penalty.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

2 killed in fiery truck crash near Detroit

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- A head-on crash with a freeway support column left two people dead in St. Clair Shores Saturday morning, police said. At about 2:55 a.m. Oct. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of the eastbound I-94 freeway near Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores for a reported vehicle crash.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI

