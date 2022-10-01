DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pair is facing charges stemming from a shooting that injured a Michigan State Police trooper Tuesday in Detroit. Andrae Scott, Jr., 28, is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and two counts of felony firearm, and his friend Robin K. Hall, 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and lying to a peace officer.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO